Manchester, CT

Manchester Man Killed In I-91 Windsor Cras

By Kathy Reakes
 4 days ago

A Connecticut man was killed after allegedly losing control of his Chevy S-10 pickup truck and slamming into a concrete bridge abutment.

Hartford County resident Leonard Price, age 66, of Manchester, was driving on I-91 northbound on the Exit 38 HOV off-ramp in Windsor, said Connecticut State Police.

For an unknown reason, Price lost control of the truck and collided with the concrete median barrier, drove through the Poquonock Avenue intersection, and hit the concrete bridge abutment on the opposite side of the intersection, state police said.

The truck came to rest against the bridge abutment.

Police said Price sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This case remains under investigation.

Any witness to the collision is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov .

In addition, if you have a vehicle equipped with a dash cam, and you were driving through the area at the time of the collision, you are also asked to contact Dean.

