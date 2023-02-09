ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Best Pizza In CT: 4 Pizzerias Rank On Yelp's Brand-New List Of Top 100 In US

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PlAh7_0kiAGvMg00
Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana, located in New Haven. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via zuzana gazdikova

In honor of National Pizza Day, enjoy a tasty slice at one of the four Connecticut pizzerias on Yelp's brand-new 2023 Top 100 list for best pizza spots in the United States.

The list is based on reviews and comments by readers.

The highest-ranked pizzeria in Connecticut is Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana in New Haven at 138 Wooster St., which came in near the top of the list at No. 3.

Started by four brothers from the coastal region of Albania, the first incarnation of the restaurant was located in Naples, Italy, where the brothers learned the tricks of the trade. After 20 years of honing their craft in Italy, the brothers then decided that it was time to attempt a business on American soil.

"Their true passion landed into Wooster Street in New Haven, where the menu of a trattoria, reasonable prices, excellent products, and typical appetizing recipes will entice you to come time and again," the pizzeria's website reads.

Specializing in traditional pies, popular menu items include Margherita, Napoletana, and Verduretta pizzas.

Other Connecticut pizzerias appearing on the list include:

  • Domenick & Pia Pizzeria in Waterbury at 3 Brook St., which ranked No. 49 on the list. The location is known for its famous cheese pizza, which it says no trip to Waterbury is complete without;
  • Next Door in New Haven at 175 Humphrey St., which ranked No. 67 on the list. The pizzeria is an indoor spin-off of the mobile wood-fired Big Green Truck Pizza founded in 2003, and serves an "eclectic menu that serves up something for everyone.";
  • Quartiere in Stamford at 51 Bank St., which ranked No. 78 on the list. With a name that translates to "neighborhood" in Italian, the eatery aims to be a "neighborhood place ideal for a date night." In addition to pizza made on dough without "unnecessary stuff" like oils or sugars, the eatery serves up cocktails and fresh pasta.

