Former Cubs Broadcaster To Be Television Voice Of The Cardinals

Bally Sports Midwest recently announced that former Chicago Cubs broadcaster Chip Caray is taking over as the television play-by-play voice of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Chip Caray’s father Skip was a longtime announcer with the Atlanta Braves and grandfather Harry Caray was a legendary announcer for the Cubs.

“I’m grateful and excited to come home and call games for the team that made me fall in love with baseball as a kid in St. Louis County,” Chip Caray said in a statement. “I have always admired the passion, knowledge and loyalty of Cardinals fans, both here in St. Louis and across the country. The honor of continuing the legacy of my grandfather Harry, my dad Skip and so many other great Cardinal broadcasters, past and present, is the stuff dreams are made of.”

Chip Caray spent the past 20 seasons as the voice of the Braves on Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, TBS and Peachtree TV. He also called games regionally for the Seattle Mariners and the Cubs, where his grandfather Harry spent the final 16 years of his career.

Chip Caray’s father, Skip, was an integral part of the Braves broadcast team from 1976 until his death in '08. His brother, Josh Caray, is the play-by-play voice of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

“The Cardinals are pleased to share in (this) announcement,” Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III said in a statement. “Chip brings a wealth of experience to the booth and has a great feel for the history and tradition of the franchise.”

