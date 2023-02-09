BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – In New Jersey, school districts make a big deal about zero-tolerance for harassment, bullying and intimidation, but anyone with a child who experienced bullying in school, know that’s not the reality on the ground. Unfortunately, for one Ocean County family, a soft stance on bullying led to a young girl taking her own life and today, the superintendent of the Central Regional School District announced his resignation over the district’s mishandling of the incident. 14-year-old Adriana Kuch took her own life 48 hours after a video of her being brutally beaten inside a hallway at Central The post Central Regional superintendent resigns in light of bullying, harassment scandal appeared first on Shore News Network.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO