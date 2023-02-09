ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey Globe

Fran Bodine, former assemblyman who switched parties, dies at 87

Francis L. Bodine, who spent thirteen years in the New Jersey State Assembly, most of it as a Republican, died on January 11. He was 87. Burlington County Republicans decided not to support Bodine for re-election to his 8th district seat in 2007. Instead, he switched parties, lost a race for State Senate, and spent his final nine months in the legislature as a Democrat.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Offshore Wind Energy Projects Criticized in Community Forum

More than 500 community members and elected officials gathered on Saturday morning to discuss the state’s development of offshore wind energy and whether there is a link to a series of whale deaths. The forum, held at Brigantine Community School, comes after a slew of dead whales washed up...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
acprimetime.com

Atlantic City Schools: Dangerous & Dysfunctional.

It’s true. The Atlantic City School district is getting much more dangerous. Lack of punishment and a negligent school administration can take most of the blame for that dubious honor. Oddly, too few parents hold ACBOE (AC School Board) accountable. They fear retribution by Mayor Marty Small. Watch video....
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

$50K Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Ocean County

TRENTON, NJ  –  A lucky NJ Powerball ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drew on Saturday to win $50,000. Toms River’s Fischer Bay Exxon, located on Fischer Boulevard, sold the Powerball ticket. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday’s drawing were: 10, 23, 30, 54 and 65. The Red Power Ball number was 11. The Power Play was 4X. The post $50K Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Ocean County appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Ocean County Mall | Mall in Toms River, New Jersey

The Ocean County Mall is a super-regional mall, opened On July 20, 1976, by Edward J. DeBartolo Corporation, located in Toms River, New Jersey on Hooper Avenue (County Route 549). The mall is accessible from Exit 82 of the Garden State Parkway via Route 37 East. The mall is managed by Simon Property Group. The mall has a gross leasable area of 791,125 sq ft (73,497.9 m2).
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Central Regional superintendent resigns in light of bullying, harassment scandal

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – In New Jersey, school districts make a big deal about zero-tolerance for harassment, bullying and intimidation, but anyone with a child who experienced bullying in school, know that’s not the reality on the ground. Unfortunately, for one Ocean County family, a soft stance on bullying led to a young girl taking her own life and today, the superintendent of the Central Regional School District announced his resignation over the district’s mishandling of the incident. 14-year-old Adriana Kuch took her own life 48 hours after a video of her being brutally beaten inside a hallway at Central The post Central Regional superintendent resigns in light of bullying, harassment scandal appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
lnnnews.com

Jackson Blames Nonpublic Schools for Contributing to Budget Woes, Locals Push Back

In an article published in the Asbury Park Press, Jackson School Board Superintendent Nicole Pormilli said the district is facing a “perfect storm” triggering mounting budget problems. The issues: funding cuts, ballooning inflation, and the cost of transporting nonpublic school students- many to Lakewood. But activists say it is unfair to blame nonpublic school students.
JACKSON, NJ
Shore News Network

Bill De Blasio, former NYC Mayor Wants To Be Biden’s Next Labor Secretary

Mary Lou Masters on February 10, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – According to a report by Project Baltimore, no students were proficient in math in 23 Baltimore City Schools in 2022. Through an analysis of 150 Baltimore City Schools, 23 of them, including 10 high schools, eight elementary schools, three high schools and two middle schools, no students met math grade-level expectations, according to a report by Project Baltimore. Approximately 2,000 students took the state administered math exams that tested proficiency levels. “He’s calling friends in the Biden administration to help make his case and push his candidacy,” a source The post Bill De Blasio, former NYC Mayor Wants To Be Biden’s Next Labor Secretary appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

WINNER: Powerball Player Takes Home $50K

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn Saturday, Feb. 11, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. That ticket was sold at Fischer Bay Exxon, 826 Fischer Blvd., Toms River in Ocean County. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 10, 23,...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Farming ‘Lessons’ Not Permitted In Land Use Case

HOWELL – Sprouts, a private membership association (“PMA”) which leased farmland to enhance children’s knowledge about agriculture, suffered a legal blow in court. A Monmouth County Superior Court judge agreed with Howell Township officials that Sprouts’ use of the property was not permitted under its local ordinances.
HOWELL, NJ
Shore News Network

Entire New Jersey town’s elected officials switch parties, here’s why

Bronson Winslow on February 9, 2023 Several elected officials in East Hanover, New Jersey, announced Tuesday that they had switched their party affiliation from Democrat to Republican. The leaders, including Mayor Joseph Pannullo and the entire township council, made the decision following “months of good conversations,” Pannullo stated that the decision is in the community’s best interest. Pamnullo noted that the decision follows “the nastiness, rhetoric, and social media vitriol of national politics,” and will help elected officials “focus on local issues impacting our community.” Pannullo, council President Frank DeMaio and fellow members Brian Brokaw, Carolyn Jandoli and Michael Martorelli all The post Entire New Jersey town’s elected officials switch parties, here’s why appeared first on Shore News Network.
EAST HANOVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

127K+
Followers
62K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy