There will be no more gambling with guns in Atlantic City casinosBrenna TempleAtlantic City, NJ
New Jersey Father Of Five Borrowed His Grandmother's Car And VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlantic City, NJ
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
New Jersey Globe
Fran Bodine, former assemblyman who switched parties, dies at 87
Francis L. Bodine, who spent thirteen years in the New Jersey State Assembly, most of it as a Republican, died on January 11. He was 87. Burlington County Republicans decided not to support Bodine for re-election to his 8th district seat in 2007. Instead, he switched parties, lost a race for State Senate, and spent his final nine months in the legislature as a Democrat.
How Ocean County, NJ plans to spend millions in American Rescue Plan Act funds
🔵 Ocean County has received more than $25-million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. 🔵 How Ocean County plans to spend the federal money allocated to assist residents and businesses. 🔵 Ocean County Commissioners welcome public input on how to spend the money. Ocean County Commissioners have...
On celebrated Essex-Hudson Greenway, some feeling buyers’ remorse
While legions cheer a $65 million deal to build a new state park on an old rail line, watchdogs worry about untold costs. The post On celebrated Essex-Hudson Greenway, some feeling buyers’ remorse appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
NJ Town Joins Absecon & Switches From Democrat To Republican
We reported previously about Absecon, New Jersey City Council switching from a Democratic majority to a Republican majority. Now, we have learned that the mayor and all four members of the city council of East Hanover Township, New Jersey are switching from Democrat to Republican. The New Jersey Globe’s David...
ocnjdaily.com
Offshore Wind Energy Projects Criticized in Community Forum
More than 500 community members and elected officials gathered on Saturday morning to discuss the state’s development of offshore wind energy and whether there is a link to a series of whale deaths. The forum, held at Brigantine Community School, comes after a slew of dead whales washed up...
Former Atlantic City Casino Owner Wynn Ventnor Home Demolished
Time stands still for no one. The former Ventnor City, New Jersey home, once owned by former Golden Nugget Hotel Casino (Atlantic City) owner Steve Wynn is in the process of being torn down. It was a magnificent home that Steve and Elaine Wynn transformed into a pristine, perfectly maintained...
acprimetime.com
Atlantic City Schools: Dangerous & Dysfunctional.
It’s true. The Atlantic City School district is getting much more dangerous. Lack of punishment and a negligent school administration can take most of the blame for that dubious honor. Oddly, too few parents hold ACBOE (AC School Board) accountable. They fear retribution by Mayor Marty Small. Watch video....
Man sworn into N.J. office is no longer winner after recount
The results of a recount ordered in Monmouth County of four towns after a voting software problem that allowed some votes to be counted twice have yet to be completed. But in one local board of education race, a winner is no longer the winner, officials say. Months after the...
New Jersey Globe
Murphy welcomes Thompson to the Democratic Party, but doesn’t endorse him
New Jersey’s newest Democratic state senator, Sam Thompson (D-Old Bridge), has received a warm embrace from Gov. Phil Murphy following the Middlesex County lawmaker’s decision to switch parties. “The Democratic Party has always been a big tent party, and I welcome Senator Thompson to our ranks,” Murphy said...
$50K Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Ocean County
TRENTON, NJ – A lucky NJ Powerball ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drew on Saturday to win $50,000. Toms River’s Fischer Bay Exxon, located on Fischer Boulevard, sold the Powerball ticket. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday’s drawing were: 10, 23, 30, 54 and 65. The Red Power Ball number was 11. The Power Play was 4X. The post $50K Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Ocean County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Restored Tracks Will Return Some Train Service Through Howell
HOWELL – The “clickety-clack” sound of train wheels rolling over the rails stopped on Howell Road more than a few decades ago. While the tracks remained intact, an overgrowth of brush camouflaged their existence – something about to change. Chesapeake and Delaware, LLC serves as the...
tourcounsel.com
Ocean County Mall | Mall in Toms River, New Jersey
The Ocean County Mall is a super-regional mall, opened On July 20, 1976, by Edward J. DeBartolo Corporation, located in Toms River, New Jersey on Hooper Avenue (County Route 549). The mall is accessible from Exit 82 of the Garden State Parkway via Route 37 East. The mall is managed by Simon Property Group. The mall has a gross leasable area of 791,125 sq ft (73,497.9 m2).
Employee personal data exposed in NJ school district cyber breach
BRIDGEWATER — A New Jersey public school district's data breach in December exposed personal data of employees — but those affected were not notified until the end of January. The breach occurred in the Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District between Dec. 10 and 12 and exposed the names and...
Central Regional superintendent resigns in light of bullying, harassment scandal
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – In New Jersey, school districts make a big deal about zero-tolerance for harassment, bullying and intimidation, but anyone with a child who experienced bullying in school, know that’s not the reality on the ground. Unfortunately, for one Ocean County family, a soft stance on bullying led to a young girl taking her own life and today, the superintendent of the Central Regional School District announced his resignation over the district’s mishandling of the incident. 14-year-old Adriana Kuch took her own life 48 hours after a video of her being brutally beaten inside a hallway at Central The post Central Regional superintendent resigns in light of bullying, harassment scandal appeared first on Shore News Network.
lnnnews.com
Jackson Blames Nonpublic Schools for Contributing to Budget Woes, Locals Push Back
In an article published in the Asbury Park Press, Jackson School Board Superintendent Nicole Pormilli said the district is facing a “perfect storm” triggering mounting budget problems. The issues: funding cuts, ballooning inflation, and the cost of transporting nonpublic school students- many to Lakewood. But activists say it is unfair to blame nonpublic school students.
Bill De Blasio, former NYC Mayor Wants To Be Biden’s Next Labor Secretary
Mary Lou Masters on February 10, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – According to a report by Project Baltimore, no students were proficient in math in 23 Baltimore City Schools in 2022. Through an analysis of 150 Baltimore City Schools, 23 of them, including 10 high schools, eight elementary schools, three high schools and two middle schools, no students met math grade-level expectations, according to a report by Project Baltimore. Approximately 2,000 students took the state administered math exams that tested proficiency levels. “He’s calling friends in the Biden administration to help make his case and push his candidacy,” a source The post Bill De Blasio, former NYC Mayor Wants To Be Biden’s Next Labor Secretary appeared first on Shore News Network.
WINNER: Powerball Player Takes Home $50K
One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn Saturday, Feb. 11, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. That ticket was sold at Fischer Bay Exxon, 826 Fischer Blvd., Toms River in Ocean County. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 10, 23,...
Farming ‘Lessons’ Not Permitted In Land Use Case
HOWELL – Sprouts, a private membership association (“PMA”) which leased farmland to enhance children’s knowledge about agriculture, suffered a legal blow in court. A Monmouth County Superior Court judge agreed with Howell Township officials that Sprouts’ use of the property was not permitted under its local ordinances.
Entire New Jersey town’s elected officials switch parties, here’s why
Bronson Winslow on February 9, 2023 Several elected officials in East Hanover, New Jersey, announced Tuesday that they had switched their party affiliation from Democrat to Republican. The leaders, including Mayor Joseph Pannullo and the entire township council, made the decision following “months of good conversations,” Pannullo stated that the decision is in the community’s best interest. Pamnullo noted that the decision follows “the nastiness, rhetoric, and social media vitriol of national politics,” and will help elected officials “focus on local issues impacting our community.” Pannullo, council President Frank DeMaio and fellow members Brian Brokaw, Carolyn Jandoli and Michael Martorelli all The post Entire New Jersey town’s elected officials switch parties, here’s why appeared first on Shore News Network.
Small town mayor files to challenge Menendez in 2024 Democratic primary
Joe Signorello III has developed a relatively high profile for a mayor of a town of just 14,000.
