Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tourcounsel.com
Spotsylvania Towne Centre | Shopping mall in Virginia
The Spotsylvania Towne Centre (formerly Spotsylvania Mall) is a mall located in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, on Virginia State Route 3, less than a mile west of Interstate 95, and directly across from the Central Park shopping and dining complex. The mall is owned and developed by Cafaro Company. The property was renamed as "Spotsylvania Towne Centre" at the beginning of a $12 million renovation project.
tourcounsel.com
Springfield Town Center | Shopping center in Virginia
Springfield Town Center is an enclosed shopping center located in the Springfield census-designated place (CDP) of unincorporated Fairfax County, Virginia. It opened in 1973 as Springfield Mall, an enclosed shopping mall, which closed on June 30, 2012 as part of a multimillion-dollar redevelopment plan to turn it into a multifaceted "Town Center"-style shopping center with a main indoor area similar to the nearby Tysons Corner Center and Dulles Town Center, while transforming the exterior into a pedestrian friendly environment with restaurants with cafe style outdoor seating and entrances.
Bay Net
Recreational Vehicle Explodes In Waldorf
CALIFORNIA, Md. – On February 13, 2023 at approximately 11:31 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a a reported “Trailer Explosion” in the 12000 blk of Wendy Lane. A caller said they “heard an explosion of a possible propane tank”. Crews arrived and...
whatsupmag.com
Look Inside a Single Family Heritage Harbour Home
Better price for this absolutely gorgeous single family, one story living in amenity rich Heritage Harbour! The current owner has thoughtfully remodeled this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home. The large foyer leads to a beautiful, brand new open kitchen with granite counters, new stainless appliances and new cabinetry. Through the kitchen is a formal dining that opens to a bright, light-filled, sunroom addition with separate heat pump. This room is perfect for enjoying the views of the private, wooded area while sipping your morning coffee . Vaulted ceilings and a wall of windows overlooking the patio and garden area brings tons of natural light into the open living room. The Primary bedroom is spacious with vaulted ceilings and completely renovated bathroom that includes designer cabinets, whirlpool tub, accent lighting and walk-in closet for a spa-like feel. Guests will love the large second and third bedrooms as well as the completely renovated second bathroom that offers a walk-in shower, glass door shower. The Outside of this home is equally impressive with new paver patio, new gutters, and new beautiful landscaping! This impressive home is a must see, you will fall in love!
Crews fight Hyattsville building fire
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Firefighters are working to figure out the cause of a commercial building fire in Prince George's County Monday morning. Crews with the Hyattsville Fire Department and the Prince George's County Fire Department were called to the scene of the blaze in the 5800 block of Baltimore Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Once on scene, they found smoke and flames coming from the building, which is near DeMatha Catholic High School. Fire was coming through the roof of the building when they arrived, firefighters said. Baltimore Avenue was shut down from Oglethorpe Street to Madison Street while crews fought the fire.
Bay Net
Calvert County Powerball Player Wins $50,000 Prize
DUNKIRK, Md. – A longtime Powerball player was on his way to work on Monday, Feb. 6, when he made a fortunate decision to stop at a local store to buy a ticket for that night’s drawing. The Calvert County resident bought one $8 quick-pick ticket at Wawa...
lhsimprint.com
One Bite Pizza Review – The Slice House II Go (Leonardtown, Maryland)
Hey, L-Town, I walked up to The Slice House II Go, a slice shop at the back of the town square, to get some pizza and try it out. I picked this up for Dave Portnoy, because, some people, you know, they start and build up the most successful pop culture and sports betting company in the country, and suddenly they’re too good to review pizza from an obscure location deep in the forest of the Southern Maryland country. But uh, somewhat awkwardly, the main location, named The Slice House, does not offer slices, and it is this second take-out location that offers the slices, I suppose because it is a take-out location, but, it’s slightly confusing. Anyways, the pizza is so amazing, it is Rock-approved. (Legally, it must be stated that it is actually not Rock-approved but only Cardboard Rock-approved.) (And also, no copyright infringement on the One Bite Pizza© brand is intended, I’m just talking about pizza for my school newspaper, please. :c)
Hilltop
Local, Black Woman-Owned Ice Cream Shop Becomes Howard Staple
Recent data from financial services group, LendingTree, found that Washington, D.C. has the second highest number of Black-owned businesses. One of which, an ice cream shop owned by Karin Sellers, sits right along Georgia Ave. and has become a staple among Howard University students. Here’s The Scoop was founded in 2019 and serves an assortment of desserts and hot food for the Shaw community.
Bay Net
MISSING PERSON: Keaja Shamaine Weaver, Age
LEXINGTON PARK, Md – The St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance locating missing person Keaja Shamaine Weaver 17 y/o B/F. She was last seen in the Lexington Park area on 2/8/23 wearing a black Northface jacket, green leggings, and blue/white Nike shoes. Anyone...
Huge store chain opening another new Virginia location
A major store chain with hundreds of locations throughout the country recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more.
tourcounsel.com
The Boulevard at the Capital Centre | Shopping center in Maryland
The Boulevard at the Capital Centre was an open-air shopping center in Lake Arbor, Prince George's County, Maryland; it had a Largo postal address. It was located on the former site of the Capital Centre, previously the home of the Washington Bullets and Washington Capitals. Opened in 2003, the Boulevard...
Inside Nova
For sale: Dan Snyder's $49 million Potomac mansion
While exploring a possible sale of his football team, Washington Commanders' owner Dan Snyder has put his Maryland mansion on the market for a whopping $49 million. Last year, Snyder bought the most expensive estate ever sold in the D.C. area, in Mount Vernon, for $48 million.
Bay Net
One Transported After Head-On Collision In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md – On February 12, 2023 at approximately 9:20 p.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Great Mills Rd. Crews arrived on scene found two vehicles in the middle of the roadway involved in a head-on collision. One patient was transported...
“For the Culture” expo draws dozens in Prince George’s County
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — Several Prince George’s County residents came out to celebrate black history month at the first “For The Culture” expo, celebrating Black Excellence There were panelists, food, music, and a celebration of community. “What made me come out today was black excellence. You know it’s Black History Month, you […]
21-year-old man charged for allegedly setting parents' home on fire in Maryland
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Police officers in Charles County, Maryland are investigating after a man allegedly set his parents' home on fire. Officers responded to a home in the 9200 block of Misting Court after the owner of the house believed that his 21-year-old son, Jordan Robinson started the fire. Officials say that the homeowner was having problems with Robinson over the past few days.
OnlyInYourState
The Oldest Town In Virginia That’s Loaded With Fascinating History
When you think of the oldest town in Virginia, do you pictures Jamestown? Perhaps Williamsburg? Both of these destinations are rooted in history, but the title of the oldest continuously-chartered town in Virginia belongs to none other than Dumfries. If you’ve never heard of it, you’re not alone; this town tends to fly under the radar. But, as you can imagine, it’s also loaded with history. Here’s more on why the town of Dumfries makes for an excellent and underrated day trip destination in Virginia.
Bay Net
Woman Flown Out With Life-Threatening Stab Wound In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On February 13, 2023 at approximately 7:40 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a reported stabbing in the 46000 block of Admiral Lane in Patuxent Cove. Crews arrived and staged nearby until police secured the scene. Once the scene was secured, EMS...
Bay Net
Calvert Public Works Highway Maintenance Division Chief Honored As Employee Of The Month
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners honored Public Works Highway Maintenance Division Chief Mark Mister as the February 2023 Employee of the Month. Mark was nominated by someone outside of his department for his above-and-beyond instruction and guidance. Mark took the time to show...
Bay Net
Woman Struck, Killed By Car In Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On February 12, 2023, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Southern District officers responded to Riva Road at Broad Creek Drive for a crash. The investigation revealed that a pedestrian crossed the southbound lanes of Riva Road against the traffic signal. The pedestrian was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Maryland Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Maryland may be known for seafood, but we also take barbecue very seriously as well. Throughout the state you’ll find pit beef stands, rib shacks, and more. The following restaurant may not look like much from the outside, but inside, you’ll find what just may be some of the best BBQ in Maryland. Reviewers praise the tender meats here, and some people even drive out of their way just for a taste. Read on, and try not to salivate too much…
Comments / 0