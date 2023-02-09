Read full article on original website
Alabama announces hiring of coordinators Steele, Rees
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban has hired Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator and Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator. Alabama announced the already widely reported hirings on Monday, along with the addition of inside linebackers coach Austin Armstrong. Steele is a former defensive coordinator at a number of Power Five schools and spent last season at Miami. Rees had spent the last three seasons as offensive coordinator at Notre Dame, where he's a former starting quarterback. Armstrong was the Southern Miss defensive coordinator the past two seasons.
Alabama hoops No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time in 20 years
Alabama is the new No. 1, rising to the top spot in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the first time in 20 years. Purdue’s loss to Northwestern last week caused a jumble at the top of the AP Top 25 and the Crimson Tide were the biggest beneficiaries. Alabama received 38 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel, moving up two spots to leapfrog No. 2 Houston. The Cougars had 22 first-place votes to remain at No. 2 and Purdue, down to No. 3, still had two votes at No. 1. UCLA and Kansas rounded out the top five.
