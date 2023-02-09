Read full article on original website
D.C. Police Release Surveillance Photo Of Shooting Suspect
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on February 7th in Southeast D.C. Detectives are asking for help identifying two suspects involved in the shooting. Just before 11 pm on Tuesday night, police from the sixth district arrived at the 300 Block of Ridge Road to investigate a shooting report. At the location police found an adult man suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the The post D.C. Police Release Surveillance Photo Of Shooting Suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
42-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C. Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. early Friday morning. The incident occurred at the 1700 Block of Minnesota Avenue. Shortly before 3 am, The D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the address to investigate a shooting report. When they arrived, an adult man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Thomas Goodman of D.C. Police have not identified a suspect at this time. If you have any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post 42-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Chanel store in Downtown DC robbed by estimated 15 suspects: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The Chanel store in Downtown D.C. was robbed by approximately 15 suspects on Sunday, according to the police report. The reporting person told police that approximately 15 suspects wearing masks and hoods entered the store in the 900 block of I Street NW around 2:47 p.m.
Police Investigate Shooting in Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police is asking for help identifying a vehicle involved in the shooting of an adult male that happened on Saturday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. Shortly before 1:30 pm, officers from the seventh district arrived at the 2200 Block of Alabama Avenue. There, police found evidence of a shooting but did not find a victim. A few minutes later, a walk-in shooting victim arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment. The adult male was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A surveillance camera captured the suspects’ vehicle. The vehicle is described as a 2022 Toyota The post Police Investigate Shooting in Southeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two Shot In Southeast D.C. Sunday Afternoon
WASHINGTON D.C. – Two victims were shot on Sunday afternoon in Southeast D.C. The incident happened at the 3000 Block of Martin Luther King Junior Avenue. The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect and the vehicle involved in the shooting. Police responded to the listed location just before 12:30 pm for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived at the scene and discovered two victims with apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of their injuries. The identity and the condition of the victims have not been released at The post Two Shot In Southeast D.C. Sunday Afternoon appeared first on Shore News Network.
19-year-old shot and killed in Suitland
SUITLAND, MD – A 19-yeaer-old male was shot and killed Friday morning in Suitland. According to police, 19-year-old Tolonzo Stephon Rhodes of Washington, DC was found dead inside a car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. At around 6:40 am, officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department responded to the 3200 block of Swann Road for a shooting. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. The post 19-year-old shot and killed in Suitland appeared first on Shore News Network.
14-Year-Old Female Shot In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A juvenile female was shot in Northeast Baltimore early yesterday morning. The incident took place at the 3800 block of Belair Road. Shortly before 6 am, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at a home at the address after receiving a report of a shooting. Police found a 14-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg. An initial investigation determined that the victim was in the home with two unidentified juveniles. They were playing with a gun when the victim was accidentally shot. The juveniles who remain unidentified left the location. If you have any information The post 14-Year-Old Female Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
24-Year-Old Man Shot By Group Of Juveniles in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – In the early morning Sunday morning, a 24-year-old man was shot in Northeast Baltimore. The shooting happened at the 1000 Block of Quantril Way. Shortly after 1:30 am, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a shooting report. There, police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. Police said that an initial investigation determined that the victim was “approached by a group of unidentified juveniles that shot the victim during the course of an attempted robbery.” The post 24-Year-Old Man Shot By Group Of Juveniles in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Three shot Sunday morning in Wheaton
WHEATON, MD – Three people were shot in front of the Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Building in Wheaton on Sunday. According to police, an investigation is being conducted by Montgomery County Department of Police, 4th District Investigative Section, into the shooting of three adult male victims in front of 2425 Reedie Drive. 4th District officers responded to the location at approximately 3:27 a.m. for the report of a shooting. An adult male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound upon arriving at the scene. Until Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel were able to arrive, officers provided lifesaving measures The post Three shot Sunday morning in Wheaton appeared first on Shore News Network.
31-Year-Old Shooting Victim Found At Baltimore Hospital
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was injured in a shooting in Southwest Baltimore yesterday evening. Shortly after 7:30 pm, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at an area hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim. At the hospital, police found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The injuries are non-life-threatening. The victim told police that he was shot while at a residence at the 300 Block of Font Hill Avenue. The identity of the victim has not been released and a suspect has not been arrested at this time. If anyone has any information about this The post 31-Year-Old Shooting Victim Found At Baltimore Hospital appeared first on Shore News Network.
2 teens arrested for Arlington County armed carjacking in DC
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. - Two teenagers from D.C. were arrested for an armed carjacking on Saturday night in Arlington County, according to police. The Arlington County Police Department said officers responded around 8:26 p.m. to the 2800 block of Fort Scott Drive in the Aurora Highlands neighborhood. Officers at the...
Man stabbed to death in District Heights was to be sentenced for dog fighting conviction next week
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD – A self-admitted dog fighter who was charged by the federal government last year for operating dog fighting events in Maryland was stabbed to death outside an apartment complex Friday morning. The victim, Laron Mecco “Frog” West, was one of three men charged by U.S. District Attorney Jessica Aber in November for conspiracy and training and transporting dogs for participation in an animal fighting venue. West pleaded guilty on November 10th. In a post he made on an internet message board, West bragged about killing wounded dogs by throwing them to their death from a bridge. In The post Man stabbed to death in District Heights was to be sentenced for dog fighting conviction next week appeared first on Shore News Network.
Silver Spring food truck robbery suspects sought for multiple robberies
SILVER SPRING, MD – Police have released video surveillance footage of suspects wanted for committing robberies against food trucks in the area. The Montgomery County Department of Police Major Crimes Division and Takoma Park Criminal Investigations Division are investigating several commercial robberies that occurred in January. As a result of the release of surveillance photos of the suspects, detectives are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspects suspected of multiple food truck robberies in Montgomery County and Takoma Park. In Silver Spring on Monday, January 23, the 4th District officers responded to Elvira’s Kitchen Food Truck in the The post Silver Spring food truck robbery suspects sought for multiple robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigate triple shooting in Wheaton
WHEATON, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a triple shooting that took place early Sunday morning in Wheaton. Montgomery County Police said they were called to 2425 Reedie Drive around 3:27 a.m. They found a man who had been shot on the scene and gave him aid until fire and rescue arrived. He […]
DC man sentenced to 120 years in prison in Southeast triple murder
A D.C. man was sentenced to 120 years in prison on Friday for the 2019 shooting deaths of three men in Southeast D.C. Rakeem Willis, 31, of D.C., was found guilty by a jury on Nov. 16, 2022, on three counts of first-degree murder while armed and fleeing law enforcement, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
Female grocery store employee robbed, forced to the ground at gunpoint
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Police in Glen Burnie are continuing to investigate a Sunday night armed robbery at the Family Mart Grocery And Tobacco store on Baltimore Annapolis Road. Police arrived on scene shortly after 5 pm after receiving a 911 report of a robbery at the business. “The clerk advised that three black males entered the store, walked behind the counter, and forced her to the ground. Once on the floor, one of the males pushed a handgun into her torso,” Anne Arundel Police reported today. “The victim stated that the suspects took $1800.00 dollars from a lock box The post Female grocery store employee robbed, forced to the ground at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two juveniles taken into custody after stealing car, crashing it in D.C.
ARLINGTON, Va. — Police say two juvenile suspects were taken into custody Saturday after they allegedly stole a man's car at gunpoint in Arlington, Virginia and crashed it in D.C. a short time later. Around 8:26 p.m. on Feb. 11, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Fort...
Mistaken Identity: Wrong Man Shot By Police During Assault Investigation In DC Busted With Coke
Drug charges have been filed against a man in Washington, DC after he was shot by police and caught with cocaine while officers were investigating an alleged assault on Friday morning, officials said. DC residents Steven Shaw, 38, and Wallace Lewis, 59, are both facing charges for an incident that...
Police ID Man Stabbed To Death In Broad Daylight Near District Heights Shopping Center
A 46-year-old District Heights man is dead after a gruesome attack over the weekend, authorities say. Laron Mecco West was found laying outside on the 3700 block of Donnell Drive, around 10:55 a.m., Friday, Feb. 10, according to a Prince George's County Police Department spokesperson. Investigation revealed that West was...
Have You Seen This Car? DC Police Search for Minivan Involved in Armed Robbery, Kidnapping
D.C. police released new photos of a minivan involved in a violent armed robbery and kidnapping in Northwest on Tuesday. Investigators said a man and a woman in a blue Honda Odyssey pulled up next to the victim on Park Road in Columbia Heights and asked for help. The victim...
