3 juveniles, 1 adult arrested following police pursuit that ended in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake police say three juveniles and one adult have been taken into custody following a police pursuit Thursday afternoon that ended in Newport News.

According to Chesapeake police, an officer located a stolen vehicle around 1:55 p.m. on Portsmouth Blvd. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, it refused to stop and attempted to flee.

Police say the officer pursued the vehicle onto I-664, through Suffolk, and then into Newport News.

At about 2:04 p.m., Newport News Police officers were dispatched in aid of a vehicle pursuit. When the vehicle became inoperable, the people left on foot and were detained at 2:33 p.m. in the area of 41st Street and Chestnut Ave.

Task force agents spanning several agencies took the four people into custody. Charges are pending out of the Norfolk Police Department, police said.

The pursuit is still under investigation.

