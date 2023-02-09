ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

3 juveniles, 1 adult arrested following police pursuit that ended in Newport News

By Jimmy LaRoue
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Rit3_0kiAGPJY00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake police say three juveniles and one adult have been taken into custody following a police pursuit Thursday afternoon that ended in Newport News.

According to Chesapeake police, an officer located a stolen vehicle around 1:55 p.m. on Portsmouth Blvd. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, it refused to stop and attempted to flee.

Police say the officer pursued the vehicle onto I-664, through Suffolk, and then into Newport News.

At about 2:04 p.m., Newport News Police officers were dispatched in aid of a vehicle pursuit. When the vehicle became inoperable, the people left on foot and were detained at 2:33 p.m. in the area of 41st Street and Chestnut Ave.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Task force agents spanning several agencies took the four people into custody. Charges are pending out of the Norfolk Police Department, police said.

The pursuit is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth PD to hold R.E.S.E.T. walk following Cedar Ln homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police Department is holding a R.E.S.E.T. walk following the recent homicide on Cedar Lane. On February 11, around 8:37 p.m. police received a call about a shooting at the 4000 block of Cedar Lane. A 17-year-old was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton police search for missing 22-year-old woman

Hampton police are searching for a woman who was last seen Friday. https://bit.ly/3XpFytb. Hampton police search for missing 22-year-old woman. Hampton police are searching for a woman who was last seen Friday. https://bit.ly/3XpFytb. Special Report: “Wrongfully Accused”. WAVY's Julie Millet has a preview of her special investigation. Endangered right...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

1 dead, 2 injured including toddler following multi-vehicle crash

One person is dead and two others are injured, including a toddler in a crash on Sunday afternoon in Chesapeake. 1 dead, 2 injured including toddler following multi-vehicle …. One person is dead and two others are injured, including a toddler in a crash on Sunday afternoon in Chesapeake. Only...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing Newport News man found safe and unharmed

UPDATE: Lassiter has been found and is safe and unharmed. NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are looking for a missing man they believe is endangered. Shakeem Lassiter, 26, was last seen at about 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 in the 500 block of Bellfield Drive in Newport News. He is about 5-foot-10, […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

VB hit-and-run victim still searching for justice

The moment that Jeremy Hough's life changed forever was all caught on camera. Hough was walking to the bus stop on Virginia Beach Boulevard near Kellam Road last July when he was hit by a car and left for dead. It was caught on surveillance video by a nearby business. He's still on the path to recovery as he seeks justice for what happened.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

4 arrested after vehicle chase ends in Newport News, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Four people, including two minors, were arrested Thursday afternoon after a vehicle chase ended in Newport News, according to police. The group was arrested around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 41st Street and Chestnut Avenue, which is right off Interstate 664 and close to the Newsome Park section of Newport News.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

57K+
Followers
25K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy