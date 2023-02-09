The world of the superintendency has over the last week or so seen a pair of retirements from high-profile districts, one unexpected firing, and several new hires. Superintendent Catty Moore announced that she will retire from North Carolina’s largest district, the Wake County Public School System, in July. Moore joined the district as a high school English teacher in 1988 and has spent the past 34 years employed by Wake County schools, winning state superintendent of the year in 2021.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO