NC State student dies by suicide
RALEIGH, N.C. — Video featured: A 'Dig in 2 It' piece about the mental health crisis happening at NC State after four students die by suicide. An NC State student committed suicide just days after a graduate student died from what police believe were natural causes, according to Chancellor Randy Woodson in a statement.
NC State student found dead of apparent suicide inside residence hall
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State University is investigating another apparent suicide this weekend on campus. University police said authorities found a female undergraduate student dead Saturday inside Sullivan Hall. "Our Wolfpack community lost a student this weekend in an apparent suicide, just a few days after a graduate...
districtadministration.com
Superintendent shifts: 2 big retirements, one sudden dismissal and lots of new leaders
The world of the superintendency has over the last week or so seen a pair of retirements from high-profile districts, one unexpected firing, and several new hires. Superintendent Catty Moore announced that she will retire from North Carolina’s largest district, the Wake County Public School System, in July. Moore joined the district as a high school English teacher in 1988 and has spent the past 34 years employed by Wake County schools, winning state superintendent of the year in 2021.
Gun found inside Hillside High School student's bookbag two days before nearby shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — Two days prior to a deadly shooting near Hillside High School in Durham, in which one student was killed and another injured, school officials say they discovered an unloaded gun at the school. The tragic shooting on Wednesday was followed up with another day of fear...
High school principal speaks out, searches for answers after shooting kills North Carolina high school student
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Hillside High School principal Dr. William Logan says everyone is still processing what happened Wednesday afternoon after two students were shot along the nearby American Tobacco Trail. A 17-year-old died while a 15-year-old is recovering from injuries. Logan says there are unanswered questions causing anxiety around the campus. “Until we actually […]
WRAL News
Raising money for cancer research, playing golf and being a grandparent: Roy Williams dons retirement hat in style
Roy Williams has found a new comfort zone in retirement. Williams, known as a natty dresser during his time as head coach of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill men’s basketball team, traded his coach has donned the UNC Ramses mascot headgear and garb to raise money for cancer research. During Super Bowl 57, Williams made a surprise appearance in a WRAL-TV ad to advocate for cancer research and to raise awareness about the disease.
ACC Panic Room: Duke gets 'our bad' from refs; NC State vs. UNC collision course
Lauren Brownlow and Joe Ovies discuss Duke being on the wrong end of another questionable non-call in loss to Virginia. NC State and UNC smoke their opponents a week ahead of their rematch.
1 dead, 1 injured in Wake County shooting in Youngsville
Wake County Sheriff's office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday afternoon in Youngsville
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing seafood made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Hillside High School principal addresses deadly shooting that killed 1 student, injured another
"The reality is some kids can be saved, some students are going to probably have to be incarcerated," said Dr. William Logan.
'Our students should not have to deal with this type of grief,' frustration, grief expressed at DPS Board of Education work session Thursday
DURHAM, N.C. — Parents and community members voiced their frustration Thursday during Durham Public Schools Board of Education's work session. The frustrations come in the wake of the death of a 17-year-old Hillside High School student and the hospitalization of another, who were shot Wednesday on the American Tobacco Trail near the high school.
nccu.edu
NCCU receives $1.1 million Department of Education grant to train educators to work with special-needs students
The North Carolina Central University (NCCU) School of Education has been awarded a five-year, $1.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to train teachers to work with special-needs children. Thirty-two teacher candidates will earn a teaching license in a special education-adapted or general curriculum, as well as training...
'Stay off the school bus:' Parents forcibly entering school buses can face misdemeanor charge, Cumberland County officials warn
Cumberland County School leaders are concerned about an increase in confrontations between parents and school bus drivers. So far this year, there have been four parents who have tried to force their way onto a school bus. The problem is: They're breaking the law. Each day, Cumberland County Schools provides...
WITN
Goldsboro police investigating death
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is investigating a death. Goldsboro police say they responded to the 100 block of W. Oak St. around 9:05 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive person. Officers and Wayne County EMS arrived at the scene, where the person was pronounced dead.
WRAL
Hillside High School student dies, another hospitalized after shooting on American Tobacco Trail in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — A teenage boy has died and another was hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the American Tobacco Trail near Hillside High School. Durham Public Schools said the teen who died attended Hillside High School and the teen hospitalized is a student at the school. Authorities...
Man shot Sunday morning in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 400 block of Willard Street where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator K. Foley at...
wfncnews.com
Wake County Deputies Respond to Shooting on Zebulon Road That Left One Person Dead.
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — One person has died Sunday after a shooting in Youngsville. Wake County sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting at 3:24 p.m., where they found one dead at the scene. The shooting happened on Zebulon Road near Jack Jones Road. Read the full story here. WRAL.com...
WRAL News
5 people, 4 of them students, arrested in Granville County for murder of 17-year-old
Five people in Granville County have been arrested in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Cameron Brodie. Stan Winborne, the PIO for Granville County Schools, confirmed that four out of the five people who were arrested are students at Granville County Schools. WRAL News has asked whether the fifth person...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing store in Raleigh, four others across NC
Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it’s closing, including one in Raleigh and four others across the state. 1463 University Drive in Burlington, North Carolina. 401 Cox Road in Gastonia, North Carolina. 3160 Evans Street in Greenville, North Carolina. 1835 Catawba Valley Blvd....
WRAL News
