ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

NC State student dies by suicide

RALEIGH, N.C. — Video featured: A 'Dig in 2 It' piece about the mental health crisis happening at NC State after four students die by suicide. An NC State student committed suicide just days after a graduate student died from what police believe were natural causes, according to Chancellor Randy Woodson in a statement.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

NC State student found dead of apparent suicide inside residence hall

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State University is investigating another apparent suicide this weekend on campus. University police said authorities found a female undergraduate student dead Saturday inside Sullivan Hall. "Our Wolfpack community lost a student this weekend in an apparent suicide, just a few days after a graduate...
RALEIGH, NC
districtadministration.com

Superintendent shifts: 2 big retirements, one sudden dismissal and lots of new leaders

The world of the superintendency has over the last week or so seen a pair of retirements from high-profile districts, one unexpected firing, and several new hires. Superintendent Catty Moore announced that she will retire from North Carolina’s largest district, the Wake County Public School System, in July. Moore joined the district as a high school English teacher in 1988 and has spent the past 34 years employed by Wake County schools, winning state superintendent of the year in 2021.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

High school principal speaks out, searches for answers after shooting kills North Carolina high school student

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Hillside High School principal Dr. William Logan says everyone is still processing what happened Wednesday afternoon after two students were shot along the nearby American Tobacco Trail. A 17-year-old died while a 15-year-old is recovering from injuries. Logan says there are unanswered questions causing anxiety around the campus. “Until we actually […]
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Raising money for cancer research, playing golf and being a grandparent: Roy Williams dons retirement hat in style

Roy Williams has found a new comfort zone in retirement. Williams, known as a natty dresser during his time as head coach of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill men’s basketball team, traded his coach has donned the UNC Ramses mascot headgear and garb to raise money for cancer research. During Super Bowl 57, Williams made a surprise appearance in a WRAL-TV ad to advocate for cancer research and to raise awareness about the disease.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

'Our students should not have to deal with this type of grief,' frustration, grief expressed at DPS Board of Education work session Thursday

DURHAM, N.C. — Parents and community members voiced their frustration Thursday during Durham Public Schools Board of Education's work session. The frustrations come in the wake of the death of a 17-year-old Hillside High School student and the hospitalization of another, who were shot Wednesday on the American Tobacco Trail near the high school.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

'Stay off the school bus:' Parents forcibly entering school buses can face misdemeanor charge, Cumberland County officials warn

Cumberland County School leaders are concerned about an increase in confrontations between parents and school bus drivers. So far this year, there have been four parents who have tried to force their way onto a school bus. The problem is: They're breaking the law. Each day, Cumberland County Schools provides...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WITN

Goldsboro police investigating death

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is investigating a death. Goldsboro police say they responded to the 100 block of W. Oak St. around 9:05 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive person. Officers and Wayne County EMS arrived at the scene, where the person was pronounced dead.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Man shot Sunday morning in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 400 block of Willard Street where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator K. Foley at...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
74K+
Followers
81K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy