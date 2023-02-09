ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Warriors trade James Wiseman to Pistons in multi-team trade

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

After an up-and-down three-year run, James Wiseman’s era with the Golden State Warriors has reportedly come to an end.

On the final day of the NBA trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors jumped into action with the trade of Wiseman. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Warriors are trading the former No. 2 overall pick to the Detroit Pistons for Saddiq Bey.

Via @wojespn on Twitter:

However, Bey’s final destination wasn’t San Francisco. Bey will be headed to the Atlanta Hawks, per Wojnarowski. According to Wojnarowski, the Warriors will be landing five second-round picks in the multi-team deal with the Pistons and Hawks.

Wiseman played 60 games with the Warriors after being drafted as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. During his run with the Warriors, Wiseman averaged 9.9 points on 54.1% shooting from the floor with 5.0 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 18.3 minutes per game.

During the 2022-23 season, Wiseman played in 21 games, recording 6.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per game.

The Memphis product will get the chance to fight for minutes with Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart in Detroit’s frontcourt.

The Warrior will pick up some financial flexibility after trading Wiseman. Bob Myers and Steve Kerr will also get five more picks to use as potential supply for another trade on deadline day.

The NBA trade deadline is set to come to a close at 12 p.m. PT on Thursday afternoon.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

