Second suspect arrested, identified in 2020 Killeen murder investigation
KILLEEN, Texas — A second suspect of a 2020 murder in Killeen was arrested, the Killeen Police Department said Monday, Feb. 13. According to police, 21-year-old Ahmad Elijah Jamel Demps was charged with the murder of 24-year-old Jonathan Allen Hampton. Hampton was shot in the head in the 1300...
Man accused of beating up woman, resisting arrest
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Bell County man is accused of beating up a woman and resisting arrest. Temple Police officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of S. General Bruce Drive around 11:27 a.m. Saturday in reference to a fight. Dispatch advised that a man and woman were involved in a physical argument in a grey Chevrolet in the parking lot.
Waco Police searching for shooting suspect
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department is searching for a suspect in a Saturday morning shooting. Spokesperson Cierra Shipley tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched to 29th Street and Flint Avenue around 6 a.m. They started investigating an aggravated assault after a man was shot in the abdomen.
Texas Police Need Your Help To Find Missing Temple Teen
There is probably not a scarier feeling a parent can ever experience than not knowing where your child is. Police are asking people in Killeen-Temple, Texas and surrounding area to keep an eye out for Navaeh Norwood. Norwood is 14 years old, was last seen on February 8, and is...
Waco police respond to aggravated assault
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco police department is investigating an aggravated assault that took place Saturday morning around 6 a.m. near Flint Avenue and S 29th St., in Waco. A man was shot in the abdomen and transported to the hospital to receive care for a gunshot wound. His...
Former Texas police officer arrested
CLIFTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A former Clifton Police officer has been arrested. On Thursday, the Clifton Police Department obtained arrest warrants for Vincent Megason. The warrants were for the charges of Deadly Conduct and Endangering a Child. These charges are unrelated to his previous charges. Clifton PD received a complaint of allegations leading to […]
Kidnap victim escapes moving car, suspect found by Marshals
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – U.S. Marshals have arrested a 22-year-old man wanted as a suspect in a 2022 Killeen kidnapping. Police say this was apparently broken up by a passerby. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found the suspect, identified as Trinity D’Paul Moses, in the 800 block of York Avenue. Moses was placed under arrest without incident, and was transported to the Killeen City Jail.
Temple Police Department looking for suspects in armed robbery
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery on the 1300 block of N. 3rd St. According to Temple PD, officers were dispatched to the area around 7:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Police said that they were told two Black males entered the...
GALVESTON WOMAN KILLED IN CRASH NEAR CALDWELL
A Galveston woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday morning south of Caldwell. The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Highway 36, near County Road 119. DPS reports a northbound 2016 Hyundai Accent was attempting to pass when unsafe and struck a southbound 2019 Freightliner 18-wheeler head-on. A southbound 2014 Ford Focus ran over debris from the collision and was disabled.
Former Clifton Police officer arrested for deadly conduct and endangering a child
CLIFTON, Texas — A former Clifton police officer has been arrested on charges of Deadly Conduct and Endangering a Child. According to a statement by Clifton Police Chief Chris Blanton, former officer Vincent Megason was arrested on Feb. 9 after Clifton PD received a complaint of allegations against him.
Fiery crash kills 3 young men, leaves hole in rural Central Texas community
It's been a little more than two weeks since three young men were killed in a fiery crash following a police chase on Hwy 190 between Cameron and Milano. FOX 7's Shannon Ryan looks at how their deaths have impacted the city of Cameron in tonight's CrimeWatch.
Central Texas mother honors daughter by helping other parents suffering from child loss
TEMPLE, Texas — A Central Texas mother that suffered the loss of her child is working to help other parents who may find themselves in similar situations. Anna Doherty and her husband, Kevin, lost their second child, Daisy, this last summer. Now Anna is working to honor Daisy's legacy.
Myers arrested following LPD investigation
Former Lampasas High School basketball coach Mark Allen Myers has been arrested on misdemeanor charges in connection with reports made in early January of “concerning communications” between himself and students. Mark Allen Myers, 61, turned himself in to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday morning after warrants...
Details released on Horseshoe Bay shooting
Details released on Horseshoe Bay shooting Connie Swinney Associate Editor Fri, 02/10/2023 - 15:52 Image Officers Kos, left, and Guadiana are back to work after being injured when they were allegedly shot at by a suspect. Contributed photos Pierce remains in the Burnet County jails on bonds which total $1.5 million for allegedly shooting at Horseshoe Bay police. ...
Recognize This Alleged Mail Thief In Killeen, Texas?
We all know that it’s tax time in Killeen, Texas, so you have to be mindful and watchful for folks who may want to help themselves to your mail. Earlier today, a Killeen resident sent pictures to a private group on social media, and said the person in the images was captured on surveillance footage going through people's mail boxes.
Jury convicts Waco teen who fired AK-47 rounds at detective while fleeing scene of shooting
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teenager who fired at least 13 rounds at a Waco police detective while fleeing the scene of another shooting in 2020 was convicted Wednesday by a McLennan County jury. Jurors in 54th State District Court deliberated about 10 minutes before finding Devonte Terrell Adams,...
Felony charges following flight from DPS, repeat DWI and assault
Waco, Tx (FOX-44) – What would have been a routine traffic stop has turned into a 42-year-old man facing multiple felony charges – including repeat DWIs and repeat charges of fleeing from law enforcement. Dustin John Garretson remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday – with bond not...
‘It was the potholes’: Waco woman alleges potholes on Highway 6 caused car accident
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early Tuesday morning, Leigh Ann Villarrial received a call from her girlfriend, Nicole McNair, saying she’d been in a car accident on Highway 6, right before Loop 340. But when Villarrial arrived on scene, what she saw was much worse than expected. McNair’s car was...
6 Fix: Temple home owner has tree limbs and debris removed after a family tragedy
TEMPLE, Texas — One simple phone call saved a Temple woman's day. Bobbie McBride, who is 68 years old, needed help after her home was swarmed with broken branches and limbs from last week's winter storm. The City of Temple first told her she would have to wait at...
