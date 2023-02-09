ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

fox44news.com

Man accused of beating up woman, resisting arrest

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Bell County man is accused of beating up a woman and resisting arrest. Temple Police officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of S. General Bruce Drive around 11:27 a.m. Saturday in reference to a fight. Dispatch advised that a man and woman were involved in a physical argument in a grey Chevrolet in the parking lot.
fox44news.com

Waco Police searching for shooting suspect

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department is searching for a suspect in a Saturday morning shooting. Spokesperson Cierra Shipley tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched to 29th Street and Flint Avenue around 6 a.m. They started investigating an aggravated assault after a man was shot in the abdomen.
B106

Texas Police Need Your Help To Find Missing Temple Teen

There is probably not a scarier feeling a parent can ever experience than not knowing where your child is. Police are asking people in Killeen-Temple, Texas and surrounding area to keep an eye out for Navaeh Norwood. Norwood is 14 years old, was last seen on February 8, and is...
KWTX

Waco police respond to aggravated assault

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco police department is investigating an aggravated assault that took place Saturday morning around 6 a.m. near Flint Avenue and S 29th St., in Waco. A man was shot in the abdomen and transported to the hospital to receive care for a gunshot wound. His...
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Former Texas police officer arrested

CLIFTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A former Clifton Police officer has been arrested. On Thursday, the Clifton Police Department obtained arrest warrants for Vincent Megason. The warrants were for the charges of Deadly Conduct and Endangering a Child. These charges are unrelated to his previous charges. Clifton PD received a complaint of allegations leading to […]
fox44news.com

Kidnap victim escapes moving car, suspect found by Marshals

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – U.S. Marshals have arrested a 22-year-old man wanted as a suspect in a 2022 Killeen kidnapping. Police say this was apparently broken up by a passerby. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found the suspect, identified as Trinity D’Paul Moses, in the 800 block of York Avenue. Moses was placed under arrest without incident, and was transported to the Killeen City Jail.
KLST/KSAN

Former Clifton PD officer arrested

CLIFTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A former Clifton Police officer has been arrested. On Thursday, the Clifton Police Department obtained arrest warrants for Vincent Megason. The warrants were for the charges of Deadly Conduct and Endangering a Child. These charges are unrelated to his previous charges. Clifton PD received a complaint of allegations leading to […]
KCEN

Temple Police Department looking for suspects in armed robbery

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery on the 1300 block of N. 3rd St. According to Temple PD, officers were dispatched to the area around 7:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Police said that they were told two Black males entered the...
kwhi.com

GALVESTON WOMAN KILLED IN CRASH NEAR CALDWELL

A Galveston woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday morning south of Caldwell. The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Highway 36, near County Road 119. DPS reports a northbound 2016 Hyundai Accent was attempting to pass when unsafe and struck a southbound 2019 Freightliner 18-wheeler head-on. A southbound 2014 Ford Focus ran over debris from the collision and was disabled.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Myers arrested following LPD investigation

Former Lampasas High School basketball coach Mark Allen Myers has been arrested on misdemeanor charges in connection with reports made in early January of “concerning communications” between himself and students. Mark Allen Myers, 61, turned himself in to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday morning after warrants...
The Highlander

Details released on Horseshoe Bay shooting

Details released on Horseshoe Bay shooting Connie Swinney Associate Editor Fri, 02/10/2023 - 15:52 Image Officers Kos, left, and Guadiana are back to work after being injured when they were allegedly shot at by a suspect. Contributed photos Pierce remains in the Burnet County jails on bonds which total $1.5 million for allegedly shooting at Horseshoe Bay police. ...
US105

Recognize This Alleged Mail Thief In Killeen, Texas?

We all know that it’s tax time in Killeen, Texas, so you have to be mindful and watchful for folks who may want to help themselves to your mail. Earlier today, a Killeen resident sent pictures to a private group on social media, and said the person in the images was captured on surveillance footage going through people's mail boxes.
fox44news.com

Felony charges following flight from DPS, repeat DWI and assault

Waco, Tx (FOX-44) – What would have been a routine traffic stop has turned into a 42-year-old man facing multiple felony charges – including repeat DWIs and repeat charges of fleeing from law enforcement. Dustin John Garretson remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday – with bond not...
