Philadelphia, PA

Eagles Notebook: Mahomes joins exclusive company with Super win

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Patrick Mahomes entered another exclusive club upon being named Super Bowl LVII MVP Sunday after throwing three touchdown passes in a 38-35 win over the Eagles. Mahomes joined Joe Montana, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to win multiple Super Bowl and regular...
Editorial: Reflections on a tough day for Philadelphia fans

For so many sports fans in our region, this Valentine’s Day is an occasion for broken hearts rather than the sweetness usually associated with the holiday. They are enduring the fresh pain of yet another championship loss for a Philadelphia team. In recent months the Phillies in baseball and the Union in professional soccer came tantalizingly close to winning titles only to fall short.
Super Bowl Notebook: Eagles may look to DeVonta Smith to return punts

PHOENIX — DeVonta Smith’s role could include punt returns Sunday when the Eagles oppose the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. With punter returner Britain Covey nursing a hamstring injury and leaving him questionable for the Super Bowl, the Eagles elevated veteran wide receiver Greg Ward from the practice squad to the active roster along with safety Anthony Harris.
