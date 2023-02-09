Read full article on original website
WDEF
Homicide investigation in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police are investigating a homicide that took place Sunday night. They said at least two people were shot, and one was killed. It happened at 2400 Glass Street around 11:30 p.m., police said. The location of the incident was a parking lot near Sandy’s Liquor Store and Sandy’s Mini Mart.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests from Feb. 10-12
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Feb. 10-12. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WDEF
Two-year-old accidentally shoots older brother
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A two-year-old boy shot his 13-year-old brother on Saturday, Chattanooga Police said. Police say this was an accidental shooting. They were told the two-year-old found the gun in his home on the 500 block of Arlington Avenue. It happened around 9 p.m. on February 11.
WTVC
One dead, another hurt after apparent gun battle in East Chattanooga Sunday night
A heated altercation left one person dead and another injured late Sunday night. This is according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Sunday night around 11:30 p.m., CPD responded to a shots fired call on the 2400 block of Glass Street. Police say officers were advised two groups were fighting when...
WTVCFOX
Two-year-old accidentally shoots teen brother, says Chattanooga Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating after a two-year-old accidentally shot his brother. Officials say it happened Saturday at a home in the 500 block of Arlington Avenue. Chattanooga Police say they found a 13-year-old boy suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The boy was taken...
WTVCFOX
Emergency crews close part of East Brainerd Road after crash, multiple victims
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton Sheriff's Office was on the scene of a critical accident near the 9300 block of East Brainerd Road on Sunday. According to a social media post from the department, multiple victims have been transported to the hospital after a crash. This is a developing...
mymix1041.com
UPDATE: Cleveland police release new information on double homicide
From Local 3 News: UPDATE- In Criminal Court on Friday, Judge Andrew M. Freiberg sentenced Alfonvo Johnson to 90 years prison for the 2019 murders of Jacklyn Markcloud and James Ledford, according to a post by District Attorney General, Tenth Judicial District. The case was expertly investigated by Lt. Cody...
WTVC
Chattanooga police offer 'transparency' with release of video showing de-escalation in use
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they're offering transparency with the release of body camera footage showing what they call proper use of de-escalation policy in an incident that could have proven to be scary for the mother and minor involved. A man who was the apparent target of...
WATE
Man charged in burning second Madisonville building
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is being held with no bond after officers say he set fire to an old Walmart building in Madisonville on Thursday. Christopher James Fordham is facing charges of arson and vandalism. Bravo Patrol Shift Officers, along with Madisonville Fire and Rescue, responded to...
thunder1320.com
McMinnville Man Arrested for Road Rage Incident
A man has been arrested for a road rage incident that took place in McMinnville on Saturday. Benjamin Anaya, 18, was taken into custody after brandishing a pistol during a dangerous confrontation on the road. According to Lieutenant Paul Springer of the McMinnville Police Department, Anaya was traveling at a...
WSMV
Missing Tullahoma boy found
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) – UPDATE: The Tullahoma Police Department reports Caleb Sanders has been found. ORIGINAL STORY: The Tullahoma Police Department is urging residents to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old boy. Caleb Sanders left his home in Tullahoma at about 5 p.m. Friday night and began...
WDEF
Chattanooga emergency personnel save fallen woman, repair door
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — An elderly woman fell and landed on a space heater in her home this week. The Chattanooga Fire Department forced the front door open to get inside and help the woman. CFD said she was suffering burns from the space heater. Emergency personnel took her...
WTVCFOX
'Gas-like smell' forces evacuations at Nolan Elementary in Chattanooga Friday morning
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — Students at Nolan Elementary on Signal Mountain had an unexpected recess Friday morning, while crews investigated a reported "gas-like smell." This happened just as classes were convening for the day, at about 9 a.m. Out of an abundance of caution, the building was evacuated and...
eastridgenewsonline.com
February 9 Police Briefs
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 23-001568- 3800 blk of Ringgold Road- Wellbeing Check- The caller advised a child was wandering around in the area. On scene no children were located. 23-001569- 4900 block Court Drive- Theft- The caller advised her garbage can was missing....
WTVCFOX
Two hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Chatsworth Saturday
CHATSWORTH, Ga. — The Chatsworth Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday night. Officials say it happened on Highway 76 West, near the Tractor Supply Store. When crews arrived, they found one vehicle had come to rest off an embankment. According to John Parker, the Deputy Chief of...
WTVCFOX
'Teen Mom' star arrested for order of protection violation after wife reported photos
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A star from the series "Teen Mom" was arrested in Hamilton County for violating an order of protection after his wife reported that he'd posted revealing photos of her to social media, the sheriff's office says. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says that on Thursday...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Feb. 14
The following people are scheduled to appear before Judge Tracy Cox in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Kimberly Brogdon – DUI/Petition to Revoke. Jared Broome – Possession Fentanyl/Resale, Possession Meth/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Fentanyl/Alias Cap. Amber...
The Historic Wright Hotel in Chatsworth, Georgia
Located on East Market Street in the center of this beautiful small Appalachian town of Chatsworth, the historic Wright Hotel has seen more history than ever can be imagined. The Wright Hotel was built in 1909 by Thomas Monroe Wright, a farmer living in the southern part of the county to provide a home for his family and to provide a spa for visitors coming to Chatsworth in the Summer months to drink the mineral waters.
thedunlap-tribune.com
TBI investigating officer involved shooting of inmate
TBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Pikeville. A Sequatchie County inmate who was hospitalized overnight at Erlanger Bledsoe tried to escape custody while he was being released from the hospital, according to Bledsoe County Sheriff Jimmy Morris. Reportedly the inmate fled the hospital out the front door. As he was running around the facility to Rockfort Road, the Sequatchie County Correctional Officer sent to transport him back to Dunlap, discharged her weapon, said the Sheriff. The inmate was hit by the shot and had to be flown out by emergency helicopter for treatment, stated Sheriff Morris.
WDEF
Suspect identified, arrested in homicide of Chattanooga woman
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police identified the man involved in the homicide of a woman in January. He is facing charges, according to CPD. Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old David Fritts. CPD says they linked Fritts to the crime. He is being charged with criminal homicide and...
