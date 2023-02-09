ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mamaroneck, NY

Mamaroneck receives first-of-its-kind grant to help battle flooding issues

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Mamaroneck is getting a first-of-its-kind grant to help study the town's water system to prevent future flooding.

The $300,000 grant, which was given to the town by Westchester County, will allow officials to update record maps for the town's storm sewer network, identify current defects and provide recommendations for construction projects.

Town Supervisor Jaine Elkind Eney says she hopes the grant can help prevent property damage and save lives.

