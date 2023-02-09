ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Broome County desperate for workers

By Jim Ehmke
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vWHnQ_0kiAEp8k00

BROOME COUNTY, NY – The county government is struggling to fill about 400 open positions.

County Executive Jason Garnar tells NewsChannel 34 that the problem actually predates the pandemic, although the post-COVID tight labor market has counteracted efforts to recruit and retain workers.

Garnar says the need is most acute in 3 departments: Willow Point Nursing Center, the Department of Social Services and the Broome County Jail.

The County Exec says his administration is taking a 3-pronged approach to the labor shortage.
It’s been negotiating raises in union contracts, typically around 3% annually.

The county has also given pay upgrades to around 150 specific positions in the past year, many in harder to fill jobs.

And it gave bonuses of $1,000 to existing full-time employees and $500 for part-timers to retain workers.

Jason Garnar says, “We are addressing it. We’re trying to do the best we can with the limited resources that we have to be able to offer better contracts, offer competitive salaries and try to recruit more people into these vacant positions.”

There are currently 117 openings at Willow Point, mostly for nurses and certified nursing assistants, 90 at D.S.S. and 40 corrections officer positions at the jail.

Garnar acknowledges that there’s fierce competition for the limited pool of nurses locally.

He says the nursing home cannot operate at its full capacity and still must hire expensive travel nurses which both add to its financial losses.

Garnar says the county offers great benefits, including healthcare, pension, sick and vacation time, numerous holidays, four-day work weeks in some cases, flexible scheduling and some opportunities to work from home.

Garnar says, “I think one of the things we need to do a better job of is really talking to people and selling ourselves and all of the benefits that we have. When you talk about why do people want to come and work, it’s not necessarily just the pay, we’ve been working to address the pay, but it’s also all the great benefits that people have.”

Garnar admits that the positions at D.S.S. and the jail can be very challenging and that the remaining workers are having to work harder due to understaffing which can lead to burnout.

And he says the county must compete with other levels of government that offer better pay like New York State and Broome-Tioga BOCES.

All at a time when the local unemployment rate is the lowest its been since 1990.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 1

Related
whcuradio.com

Tioga County officials oppose key part of ’24 Hochul budget

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tioga County Legislature opposes part of Governor Hochul’s 2024 budget proposal. Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey says they’re taking action to continue the Affordable Care act enhanced Federal Medical Assistance Program, which shares Medicaid savings with local governments. Sauerbrey says the program is worth over $1,000,000 for property taxpayers in the county. Eliminating it will increase residents’ tax burden or force the county to cut services.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca man charged in burglary investigation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man awaits his day in court after being arrested in a burglary investigation over the weekend. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Ling Ling Garden in East Hill Plaza around 10:30 a.m. Saturday after employees reported the business had been burglarized overnight. Security footage showed a white male broke in through the rear entrance of the restaurant and stole cash from the register. The man allegedly tried to burglarize East Hill Car Wash just prior, and authorities were able to identify a vehicle from East Hill Car Wash security footage.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

What’s to become of Cazenovia College’s campus? Leaders unite to keep the property intact

Cazenovia, N.Y. — Village officials are asking for a role in the future use of Cazenovia College’s campus after the nearly 200-year-old institution closes in the spring. Mayor Kurt Wheeler has organized a task force of college, government and community officials, and residents to explore ways the village can influence what happens to the campus, which has been an integral part of the Madison County village since its founding as a Methodist seminary in 1824. The group has been holding monthly meetings.
CAZENOVIA, NY
ithaca.com

Rising Costs Raise Concerns for T-burg’s Future

On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Village of Trumansburg held its annual State of the Village event in the village's fire hall, during which time the mayor and village board shared their plans for the village's future. The event lasted from 9 a.m. to noon and had time budgeted for each...
TRUMANSBURG, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy