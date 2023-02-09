Read full article on original website
westorlandonews.com
Governor DeSantis Supports Democratic Effort to End Diaper Tax for Florida Families
In his “Framework for Freedom” budget, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis announced strong support for Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book’s continued quest to end the diaper tax in Florida by preventing Florida families from being charged sales tax when purchasing diapers and adult incontinence undergarments. The Davie Democrat said this builds on her landmark victory last year, which resulted in the elimination of diaper sales tax through June 30, 2023.
calleochonews.com
Proponents have high hopes for recreational marijuana being legalized in Florida
Florida gets one step closer to legalizing recreational marijuana. What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?. In Florida, a constitutional proposal to make recreational marijuana use lawful has cleared a key legal obstacle and is headed for the ballot. The number of signatures the amendment's supporters presented was sufficient to warrant a review by the Florida Supreme Court.
Florida Legislature Looks to Provide Relief to Seniors With This New Bill
With the cost of living skewing ever-higher, and housing prices continuing their surge throughout the state, Florida residents have been facing an affordability crisis. This is even more true for those living on fixed incomes from pensions, social security, or some combination thereof. In an effort to provide some relief from those pressures, the Florida Senate has proposed some changes to the state's tax code in one of the legislature's newest proposed bills.
Gov. DeSantis aims to ban ESG investing in Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing bans and protections against Environmental, Social and Governance investing, or ESG.
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis rolls out anti-ESG legislative proposals in latest blast against ‘woke elites’
'We will be standing up for folks in Daytona and Destin, not following the elites in Davos.'. Florida’s Governor is speaking out against so-called “woke banking,” with legislative proposals targeting them. Gov. Ron DeSantis told an audience in Naples that “environmental social governance,” or “ESG,” imposed by...
westorlandonews.com
Orange & Osceola House Democrats Opposed Reedy Creek Legislation
With Governor Ron DeSantis’ Republican supermajority, the Florida legislature passed a bill that renames the Reedy Creek Improvement District to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and gives Governor DeSantis the sole power to name all five members of the board. All House Democrats from Orange County and Osceola...
Bill to replace Disney’s Reedy Creek district on Gov. DeSantis’ desk to sign
The bill to replace Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District is awaiting a signature from Gov. Ron DeSantis.
State returns $6M in unclaimed property to Orlando residents, says more is waiting
Statewide, there are still billions of dollars that have yet to be claimed.
MSNBC
Florida state rep fears what a DeSantis presidency could mean for world
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s latest political stunt includes expanding a program to fly migrants from any state to so-called sanctuary states. This follows a long series of attacks on basic human rights from the Florida governor. Including attacks on transgender rights, which many believe influenced the Florida High School Athletic Association to consider requiring female student athletes to disclose their mensuration history. After much backlash the association decided against it but the ongoing infringement on human rights in Florida continues. Florida state representative Fentrice Driskell joined Alicia Menendez on American Voices to discuss. Feb. 12, 2023.
orlandoadvocate.com
Florida GOP Denounced for Passing Bill to ‘Intimidate’ Voters
Pro-democracy advocates said that S.B. 4B was approved because right-wing Gov. Ron DeSantis wants “to expand his prosecutorial authority over Floridians who are lawfully trying to exercise their right to vote.”. Civil rights advocates on Friday condemned the Republican-led Florida Legislature for passing another voter suppression bill that far-right...
Florida Lawmakers Sign Off On Hurricane Aid
Florida lawmakers Friday gave final approval to a bill that would restock a pool of money that Gov. Ron DeSantis can distribute in emergencies and create a $50 million program to help local governments recovering from Hurricane Ian. The House unanimously passed a bill (SB
Boom or Bust? Housing Values Are Falling Sharply in These Florida Areas.
When the housing market surge reached its peak in the middle of 2022, many experts warned of a pullback. In some Florida counties, they appear to have been right. While rental prices have remained stubbornly high, housing prices retreated slightly in the latter half of 2022. Most areas are still significantly more expensive than they were just a few years ago, but homebuyers who purchased at the peak of the market may already find themselves underwater on their mortgages, depending on the timing of their purchase.
HB 719 has been filed: EXPAND ACCESS TO SPAY/NEUTER VETERINARY CARE
We need you to help support this bill in Tallahassee. This bill that is being introduced in the Florida Legislature exempts veterinarians who are licensed, and in good standing, in another jurisdiction from obtaining a Florida veterinary license in order to perform spay/neuter surgeries, and preventative wellness services at the time of sterilization in the state.
southarkansassun.com
$480 Payments From $2 Billion Tax Relief In Florida— See Who Qualifies
$480 worth of direct payments will come from the $2 billion in tax relief plan in Florida. Read to find out who qualifies for these payments!. In December 2022, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed the Senate Bill 6A into law which became effective on January 1. This law intended to provide more than a million drivers in Florida with a toll credit. This means that a 50% credit was sent to accounts of drivers who use transponders to pay for tolls. The transponder is Florida-based that when used for at least 35 toll trips, the driver will receive a 50% savings. The direct payment is expected to be more than $480 per month for the whole of 2023.
fox35orlando.com
Florida returns $26M in unclaimed property, here's how to claims yours
Florida announced last week that the state returned over $26 million in unclaimed property to Floridians in January. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said he's encouraging residents to recover and claim cash that could be theirs. "My Division of Unclaimed Property kicked off 2023 by putting more than $26 million...
The College Board slams DeSantis administration comments on African American studies
The new statement is the latest in a tense battle over who is responsible for the outcome of the new framework for the course.
New Florida Bill Would Outlaw Rent and Price Controls
In the wake of Florida's surging housing prices, some local counties, cities, and municipalities have been discussing rent control and limitation measures to provide relief to local residents. A new bill introduced in the Florida Senate would stop those measures dead in their tracks.
Florida witness scared as fast-moving light crosses horizon north to south in seconds
A Florida witness at Oak Hill reported watching a silent, “strobe-like” object fast-moving across the sky at 9 p.m. on March 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
DeSantis Granted Unprecedented Control Over Disney World
Photo byPhoto 28393352 © Puppie2008 | Dreamstime.com. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has gained the authority to choose the board members that oversee the growth of the state's renowned Walt Disney World theme parks.
Jimmy Patronis Returns $26 Million in Unclaimed Property to Floridians in January
This week, state Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced that more than $26 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of January. Since Patronis took office in 2017, more than $1.9 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to Florida citizens. “My Division of Unclaimed...
