Florida State

Governor DeSantis Supports Democratic Effort to End Diaper Tax for Florida Families

In his “Framework for Freedom” budget, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis announced strong support for Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book’s continued quest to end the diaper tax in Florida by preventing Florida families from being charged sales tax when purchasing diapers and adult incontinence undergarments. The Davie Democrat said this builds on her landmark victory last year, which resulted in the elimination of diaper sales tax through June 30, 2023.
Proponents have high hopes for recreational marijuana being legalized in Florida

Florida gets one step closer to legalizing recreational marijuana. What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?. In Florida, a constitutional proposal to make recreational marijuana use lawful has cleared a key legal obstacle and is headed for the ballot. The number of signatures the amendment's supporters presented was sufficient to warrant a review by the Florida Supreme Court.
Florida Legislature Looks to Provide Relief to Seniors With This New Bill

With the cost of living skewing ever-higher, and housing prices continuing their surge throughout the state, Florida residents have been facing an affordability crisis. This is even more true for those living on fixed incomes from pensions, social security, or some combination thereof. In an effort to provide some relief from those pressures, the Florida Senate has proposed some changes to the state's tax code in one of the legislature's newest proposed bills.
Orange & Osceola House Democrats Opposed Reedy Creek Legislation

With Governor Ron DeSantis’ Republican supermajority, the Florida legislature passed a bill that renames the Reedy Creek Improvement District to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and gives Governor DeSantis the sole power to name all five members of the board. All House Democrats from Orange County and Osceola...
Florida state rep fears what a DeSantis presidency could mean for world

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s latest political stunt includes expanding a program to fly migrants from any state to so-called sanctuary states. This follows a long series of attacks on basic human rights from the Florida governor. Including attacks on transgender rights, which many believe influenced the Florida High School Athletic Association to consider requiring female student athletes to disclose their mensuration history. After much backlash the association decided against it but the ongoing infringement on human rights in Florida continues. Florida state representative Fentrice Driskell joined Alicia Menendez on American Voices to discuss. Feb. 12, 2023.
Florida GOP Denounced for Passing Bill to ‘Intimidate’ Voters

Pro-democracy advocates said that S.B. 4B was approved because right-wing Gov. Ron DeSantis wants “to expand his prosecutorial authority over Floridians who are lawfully trying to exercise their right to vote.”. Civil rights advocates on Friday condemned the Republican-led Florida Legislature for passing another voter suppression bill that far-right...
Boom or Bust? Housing Values Are Falling Sharply in These Florida Areas.

When the housing market surge reached its peak in the middle of 2022, many experts warned of a pullback. In some Florida counties, they appear to have been right. While rental prices have remained stubbornly high, housing prices retreated slightly in the latter half of 2022. Most areas are still significantly more expensive than they were just a few years ago, but homebuyers who purchased at the peak of the market may already find themselves underwater on their mortgages, depending on the timing of their purchase.
HB 719 has been filed: EXPAND ACCESS TO SPAY/NEUTER VETERINARY CARE

We need you to help support this bill in Tallahassee. This bill that is being introduced in the Florida Legislature exempts veterinarians who are licensed, and in good standing, in another jurisdiction from obtaining a Florida veterinary license in order to perform spay/neuter surgeries, and preventative wellness services at the time of sterilization in the state.
$480 Payments From $2 Billion Tax Relief In Florida— See Who Qualifies

$480 worth of direct payments will come from the $2 billion in tax relief plan in Florida. Read to find out who qualifies for these payments!. In December 2022, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed the Senate Bill 6A into law which became effective on January 1. This law intended to provide more than a million drivers in Florida with a toll credit. This means that a 50% credit was sent to accounts of drivers who use transponders to pay for tolls. The transponder is Florida-based that when used for at least 35 toll trips, the driver will receive a 50% savings. The direct payment is expected to be more than $480 per month for the whole of 2023.
Florida returns $26M in unclaimed property, here's how to claims yours

Florida announced last week that the state returned over $26 million in unclaimed property to Floridians in January. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said he's encouraging residents to recover and claim cash that could be theirs. "My Division of Unclaimed Property kicked off 2023 by putting more than $26 million...
New Florida Bill Would Outlaw Rent and Price Controls

In the wake of Florida's surging housing prices, some local counties, cities, and municipalities have been discussing rent control and limitation measures to provide relief to local residents. A new bill introduced in the Florida Senate would stop those measures dead in their tracks.
