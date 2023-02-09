Read full article on original website
Walmart is Closing These Pickup & Delivery Locations in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services NationwideMinha D.Chicago, IL
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'JM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Funeral services announced for slain Milwaukee police officerJM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Officer Jerving honored, Sheboygan 1st responders fill boot for his family
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving's death has had a far-reaching impact, and first responders from Sheboygan are sending their condolences. It was a low point for a lot of first responders when they learned Jerving died in the line of duty. "Everyone's a big family, extended family,"...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Beaver Dam police pursuit, driver found dead in car
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A driver was found dead in their vehicle after a pursuit by Beaver Dam police Sunday, Feb. 12. The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating. According to the DOJ, around 3:30 p.m., police learned of a domestic disturbance and located the vehicle...
One man killed in shooting near Sherman and Glendale
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot father in head, sentenced to 13 years in prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for shooting his father in the head, killing him, in January 2022. Rayshawn Perkins, 23, pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide in November 2022. He was initially charged with first-degree reckless homicide. In addition to prison, Perkins...
Milwaukee man arrested after fatal battery
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal battery that happened on Saturday evening around 8 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
15th and Becher homicide, Milwaukee man charged
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for a Jan. 26 shooting on the city's south side. Prosecutors accuse 21-year-old Darren Williams of killing 59-year-old Jeanette Jimenez inside an apartment near 15th and Becher. A criminal complaint states police arrived at the scene and found Jimenez...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mother killed, Milwaukee man sentenced to life in prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing the mother of his two children in 2021. Dequan McMillon, 28, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide and other crimes in connection to the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Brittany Meyer. Court records indicate McMillon will be...
radioplusinfo.com
2-13-23 state doj investigating officer-involved critical incident in dodge county
The state department of justice is investigating after a man involved in a domestic incident and subsequent high speed chase in Dodge County apparently shot and killed himself. Shortly after 3:30pm Sunday a Beaver Dam police officer attempted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle which led to a brief pursuit, The vehicle pulled over in the city of Beaver Dam but the driver ignored verbal commands from the officer. When the officer approached the vehicle he found the driver was dead and a firearm in the vehicle. DOJ is leading the investigation assisted by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
From ‘serious’ to ‘dire:’ DAs offices across Wisconsin and the country are struggling to hire prosecutors
Kurt Klomberg had been Dodge County’s top prosecutor for more than a decade, a job he describes as a calling. But this winter Klomberg was facing a crisis. The number of assistant district attorneys staffing the office was set to shrink from four to zero, because of planned retirements, a resignation and an extended leave.
MPD investigating shooting of 14-year-old
Milwaukee Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that involved a 14-year-old girl. The incident happened around 11 p.m. near 36th and Villard Ave.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Airbnb rentals; what rights do neighbors have?
MILWAUKEE - Consumers expect to find Airbnb rentals in the Wisconsin Dells, Door County and in northern Wisconsin. But, when it comes to city neighborhoods, what are the rules?. Contact 6 looked into who is protected by Wisconsin law when it comes to short-term rentals, and who’s not. Chanelle...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Dave Portnoy visits Wells Brothers Pizza in Racine County
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- One-Bite pizza reviewer and the Founder of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, recently visited a pizza staple in Racine County. Dave joined CBS 58's Alex Corradetti virtually to discuss his review of Wells Brothers and ending up giving the restaurant an 8.1 rating, saying, "This is the best pizza in Milwaukee!"
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Maurice Anderson sought by US Marshals
MILWAUKEE - U.S. Marshals are looking for 27-year-old Maurice Anderson of Milwaukee – a man considered armed and dangerous. "Does not appear to be changing his ways," said the marshal on the case. "He has a criminal history that involves theft, entry to locked vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of THC – he also has an arrest for armed robbery."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee cop hit with pipe, no prison for man accused
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man accused of hitting a police officer with a metal pipe was sentenced to three years in a mental health facility Thursday, Feb. 9. Julius Neylon, 34, pleaded guilty to substantial battery. Charges of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct were dismissed. It happened outside...
WBAY Green Bay
Teen charged in fentanyl overdose death wants case moved to juvenile court
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen charged with a fentanyl overdose death is asking for her case to be moved to juvenile court. Maylia Sotelo, 15, appeared before a judge in Brown County Monday for a preliminary hearing on a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide/Deliver Drugs. During the...
CBS 58
Flags across Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff Feb. 13 in honor of fallen MPD officer
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Feb. 13, in honor of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving. Officer Jerving was shot and killed on Feb. 7, near 14th and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bay View bakery burglar sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 12 months in the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center – formerly the House of Correction – for robbing a Bay View bakery in April 2021. Dominic Kolp, 46, pleaded guilty to burglary of a building/dwelling. A felony bail jumping...
WBAY Green Bay
State Championship Singles Pool is wrapping up in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - There are about 900 players participating in the Singles Pool Tournament this week. The prizes range from $500 to $1,500. Winners will advance to the Team State Championship, which will be held in Wausau next month. Dean Roeseler, President and CEO of Dr Pool Promotions, comments...
wearegreenbay.com
Father and son arrested in Fond du Lac Co. traffic stop; fentanyl, meth, cocaine & weed seized
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple types of drugs were seized, and a father and son were arrested following an overnight traffic stop in Fond du Lac County. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, a K9 helped to alert deputies to the narcotics, when a father and son pair were pulled over for a traffic stop.
WBAY Green Bay
Person dead and another injured after shooting on Green Bay’s East side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police were called to the 900 block of Clayton Place around 3:30 a.m. Saturday due to a disturbance that led to a shooting. One person died and another person was injured and taken to a local hospital. Officials have not said if they are looking for a suspect or if they have someone in custody.
