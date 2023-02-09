The state department of justice is investigating after a man involved in a domestic incident and subsequent high speed chase in Dodge County apparently shot and killed himself. Shortly after 3:30pm Sunday a Beaver Dam police officer attempted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle which led to a brief pursuit, The vehicle pulled over in the city of Beaver Dam but the driver ignored verbal commands from the officer. When the officer approached the vehicle he found the driver was dead and a firearm in the vehicle. DOJ is leading the investigation assisted by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

DODGE COUNTY, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO