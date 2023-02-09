A Sussex County man was sentenced Feb. 9 to three years in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol breach. Kevin Seefried, 53, of Laurel was sentenced for his felony conviction of obstruction of an official proceeding. He was also sentenced to 12 months and six months for misdemeanor charges that include entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. All sentences will run concurrently. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Trevor N. McFadden ordered 12 months of supervised release and restitution of $2,000.

LAUREL, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO