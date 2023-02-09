Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spending time in Rehoboth Beach, America's Summer CapitalJourneyswithsteveRehoboth Beach, DE
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerRehoboth Beach, DE
Kid Family Restaurants In Ocean City, MarylandCrazy For CouponingOcean City, MD
The Jungle Bar & Restaurant, Ocean City, MDCrazy For CouponingOcean City, MD
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Related
Ocean City Today
Pay raises floated for Ocean City police officers
Council set to discuss details at Tuesday work session. In the face of recruitment challenges, Ocean City officials are floating pay raises for seasonal police officers and public safety aides. At a Police Commission meeting Monday morning, members voted unanimously to give a favorable recommendation to City Council to bump...
Cape Gazette
Thelma Dorey Monroe, former Millsboro mayor
Thelma Dorey Monroe, 95, of Millsboro, passed away in the presence of loved ones Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. She was born Sept. 4, 1927, to the late William B. and Cora Johnson Dorey in Millsboro. Thelma was a graduate of Millsboro High School and Goldey-Beacom College. She married Walter Monroe,...
WBOC
Illegal Lottery Operation Busted in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. - Two men were arrested in Seaford in connection to an illegal lottery operation. The Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security Division of Gaming Enforcement, along with the Seaford Police Department, conducted two search warrants on Feb. 9 within the city of Seaford in connection with illegal lottery operations.
delawarepublic.org
Kidnapping focuses attention on Seaford's recovery housing
A kidnapping in Seaford last month has stirred local anxieties about a rise in violent crime, prompting the city’s police chief to call for increased oversight of Seaford’s half-dozen recovery homes. But some housing providers warn the city’s reaction has spread misinformation. On January 13, a recovery...
WBOC
3 Shootings In Cambridge Detected By ShotSpotter
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A new technology in Cambridge is already paying off. Cambridge Police say their new "ShotSpotter" system has already proved useful. Installed this past January, the sensors are placed around the city, and alert officers when the sensors hear suspected shots fired. On Tuesday the system picked up...
WMDT.com
Denton Walmart cleared following bomb threat
DENTON, Md. – A Caroline County Walmart was cleared following a bomb threat early Monday morning. We’re told Denton Police responded to the Denton Walmart at around 7:40 a.m. Bomb detecting K-9 units responded, in addition to Maryland State Police and Maryland Fire Marshals. The building was cleared,...
WMDT.com
Salisbury townhouse fire ruled accidental
SALISBURY, Md. – A weekend townhouse fire in Salisbury has been ruled accidental. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, at 1805 Woodbrooke Drive. Firefighters were able to control the fire, which began on a rear deck, in roughly ten minutes. Further investigation revealed that the fire...
WMDT.com
Suspect arrested in September 2022 Royal Farms shooting in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury Police have arrested a subject involved in a shooting back in September. On September 11, 2022, officers responded to the Royal Farms located at 1150 Pemberton Drive for a reported shooting. Detectives met with a male subject suffering from a gunshot wound. during the investigation, it was learned that the male subject had been involved in an exchange of gunfire with unknown subjects at this location.
State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Car Crash
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred this morning in the town limits of Felton. On February 11, 2023, at approximately 10:29 a.m., a red 2012 […] The post State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Car Crash appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WBOC
Caroline County to Add Defibrillators to Public Parks
FEDERALSBURG, Md.- Emergency Services and the Recreation and Parks Department of Caroline County are working together to implement defibrillators in 6 different locations across the county. Jamie Beechey, director of Recreation and Parks for Caroline county says the effort was triggered by NFL's Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest in the middle of a football game.
Cape Gazette
Laurel man sentenced for Capitol breach
A Sussex County man was sentenced Feb. 9 to three years in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol breach. Kevin Seefried, 53, of Laurel was sentenced for his felony conviction of obstruction of an official proceeding. He was also sentenced to 12 months and six months for misdemeanor charges that include entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. All sentences will run concurrently. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Trevor N. McFadden ordered 12 months of supervised release and restitution of $2,000.
starpublications.online
Laurel Police Chief Wright takes Boys and Girls Club ‘Youth of the Year’ personally
Laurel’s Police Chief has taken the initiative to “put his money where his mouth is” in lauding the exemplary character of two young people in the community. Chief Dan Wright was asked to serve as a judge for the recent Laurel Boys & Girls Club annual “Youth of the Year” event. He was impressed with what he was able to learn about the candidates in this year’s competition.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Two Seaford men arrested in connection with illegal lottery operations
He Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security Division of Gaming Enforcement and the Seaford Police Department conducted two search warrants within the city of Seaford in connection with illegal lottery operations. An investigation by Delaware State Police detectives assigned to the Division of Gaming Enforcement identified two residences that...
delawaretoday.com
7 Delaware Bakeries to Get Your Sugar Fix
These delightful bakeries across Delaware satisfy local cravings with high-quality, fresh-baked breads, desserts and treats. When the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States, one surprising item was in short supply: Flour. Being in quarantine created the urge to bake—a lot. Bread, cupcakes and buns became frequent Instagram subjects, and people shared sourdough starter secrets on Facebook.
Cape Gazette
Beebe welcomes two inpatient care providers
Beebe Healthcare recently announced the appointment of two new inpatient care providers, both of whom work at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus and are dedicated to providing comprehensive care for admitted patients. Imtiaz Khokhar, MD, FACP, FHM, is a hospitalist who cares for patients during the processes of admission,...
Cape Gazette
Local senior ride service set to close
A ride service for seniors is set to close Tuesday, Feb. 28, unless an organization or individual is able to continue operating ITNSouthernDelaware. Local educator Nancy Feichtl said her interest in demographics led to the 2015 founding of the nonprofit transportation cooperative in lower Delaware as an affiliate of the national organization.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Police: Four sought after turning off power transformer
Rehoboth Beach Police are searching for four people they say damaged a local business by turning off a power transformer. Police said the act caused about $1,800 in damage to the business. Police are searching for a male of no particular ethnicity wearing a gray hoodie, ripped jeans, a red...
oceancity.com
Rina Thaler Is First Eastern Shore Recipient Of The “Sue Hess Legacy Arts Advocate Of The Year” For Maryland
OCEAN CITY, MD — Feb. 10, 2023 — The Maryland Citizens for the Arts has presented Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League of Ocean City, with the “Sue Hess Legacy Arts Advocate of the Year Award” for 2023. The annual award recognizes an individual whose advocacy efforts have significantly increased support for and public recognition of the arts in Maryland. Thaler is the first recipient from the Eastern Shore to receive the honor.
The Dispatch
Committee Advances Fenwick Parking Changes To Council; Business Community Opposes Ordinance
FENWICK ISLAND – Proposed changes to the town’s commercial parking ratios will return to the Fenwick Island Town Council with a favorable recommendation from a resort committee. Last Friday, the Fenwick Island Charter and Ordinance Committee voted 5-1, with member Ben Waide opposed, to accept the December first...
WMDT.com
Salisbury Zoo holding unique “Chomp Your Ex” fundraiser
SALISBURY, Md. – A unique fundraiser kicks off this Friday at the Salisbury Zoo. The Chomp Your Ex fundraiser is being put on by the Chesapeake Association of Zookeepers. This event allows participants to purchase a mealworm or cricket, also known as a “Chomp”, name it after an ex, and feed it to a zoo animal of their choice. Participants also get a video with their animal and get a chance to get up close and personal with some very cool creatures.
Comments / 0