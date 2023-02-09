ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston, NC

Nancy Wilder Williams

Nancy Wilder Williams, 82, of Roanoke Rapids passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family. Nancy was born October 5, 1940, in Halifax County to the late Elwood Shelton Wilder and Annie Belle Clark Wilder. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Randolph Williams; brother Elwood Shelton Wilder Jr and his wife Sybil; and brother Herman Leroy Wilder and his wife Laura.
Nathaniel Scott Thompson Jr.

Nathaniel Scott Thompson Jr. was born sleeping into the arms of his mother, Kaylan Smith, and father, Nathaniel Scott Thompson Sr. on Saturday, February 4th, 2023. He is celebrated by his big sister, Scarlett Thompson; his maternal grandmother, Crystal Smith of Gaston; and paternal grandparents, Bobby and Linda Thompson of Roanoke Rapids. Nathaniel Jr. is also celebrated by uncles, Jarrett Smith and Robert Thompson, as well as aunts, Stephanie and Alicia Thompson.
