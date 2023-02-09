Nathaniel Scott Thompson Jr. was born sleeping into the arms of his mother, Kaylan Smith, and father, Nathaniel Scott Thompson Sr. on Saturday, February 4th, 2023. He is celebrated by his big sister, Scarlett Thompson; his maternal grandmother, Crystal Smith of Gaston; and paternal grandparents, Bobby and Linda Thompson of Roanoke Rapids. Nathaniel Jr. is also celebrated by uncles, Jarrett Smith and Robert Thompson, as well as aunts, Stephanie and Alicia Thompson.

