GMCK And Yellowstoned Launching TYSON 2.0's First Cannabis Beverage And CannaCap Drink Boosters In Montana
Good Mood Cannabis Kitchen, Inc., (GMCK) owner of the patented drink delivery system - CannaCap, announced a partnership with the Yellowstoned Family of Companies, Montana's cannabis brand, to launch the portable and discreet CannaCap which stores flavored THC powder adding a THC BOOST to any drink. "Yellowstoned is a forward-thinking company with the highest quality standards, creating a perfect licensing partner for our innovative drink boosters," stated Derek Hopkins, CEO of GMCK. Danielle Kingston, co-founder and CEO of Yellowstoned stated, "Thanks to our new partners at CannaCap, Montana will experience TYSON 2.0's first cannabis beverage and a custom Yellowstoned – CannaCap drink...
Cookies Detroit Launches Adult-Use Cannabis Sales
TerrAscend Corp. (OTCQX: TRSSF) (CSE:TER) has launched adult-use cannabis sales at its Cookies Detroit retail location. Through its subsidiary Gage Cannabis Co., the company will now provide adult-use customers in Detroit with access to products from brands including GAGE, Cookies, Pure Beauty, Cali Blaze, Camino, Jeeter, Khalifa Kush, 1906 and more. Cookies Detroit, located at 6030 8 Mile Rd, will host a three-year anniversary celebration this weekend. The 3,500-square-foot retail space was the first Cookies location to open its doors in Michigan and has previously hosted pop-up activations and events with George Clinton, Mike Epps, Lil Bow Wow, Rohan Marley and...
Psyched: 12 States Discuss Legalization Bills, Ceremonies For Veterans With TBI, Ketamine And MDMA Fast-Tracks & More
Psychedelics Legislation: The Latest On Hawaii, Virginia, Missouri & More Hawaii: A bill to establish the Therapeutic Psilocybin Working Group, to study psychedelics' medicinal and therapeutic effects, has been approved with recommended amendments. The measure won support from Democratic Governor Josh Green’s office. Virginia: The state’s full Senate approved a bill with 25 votes in favor and 15 against. The new measure would establish a statewide psilocybin advisory board and reschedule the psychedelic under state law. Missouri: A bill legalizing psilocybin-assisted therapy for qualifying patients with a physician’s recommendation and expanding treatment access to adults over 21 once psilocybin is federally rescheduled has...
Psychedelics States Reform: Utah, Iowa and Missouri's New Bills, Hawaii And Arizona's Green Lights, New Hampshire's Setback
Newly introduced bills are added to the list of measures calling for some sort of psychedelics legalization, while some of the already filed ones continue progressing and others get a thumbs down. Utah: Legislators want to legalize psilocybin therapy for adults over 21 within a clinical setting and a proven diagnosis of depression, treatment-resistant anxiety, PTSD or currently at hospice care. The bill calls for state departments to regulate psilocybin production facilities and register medical and therapy providers, as first spotted in Marijuana Moment. Iowa: Representatives aim to remove psilocybin and psilocin from the state’s list of controlled substances. Missouri: The state has...
CA Cannabis Equity Grant, MMJ Bill In NH, Marijuana Bills In Nebraska, MA MMJ Policies, Weed Testing Labs In Vermont
Cannabis Equity Programs In California The California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, or Go-Biz, announced that it awarded $15 million in grants "to support local efforts to promote equity in the cannabis industry" per the Marijuana Moment. Under the Cannabis Equity Grants Program for Local Jurisdictions, GO-Biz distributed the funds to 16 cities and counties across the state. "This program aids local efforts to support equity applicants & licensees through technical support, regulatory compliance assistance & assistance securing startup capital," GO-Biz tweeted. Governor Gavin Newson’s “budget proposal for next fiscal year includes $15 million in funding for this program and we intend...
Texas Update: This City Seeks To Decriminalize Cannabis Possession, Legalize Weed
In Texas, San Antonio officials certified a measure to decriminalize marijuana possession in the city, according to Marijuana Moment. The initiative, thanks to the activist group Ground Game Texas, collected petitions with over 37,000 signatures to place the measure on a May 6 ballot. The measure seeks to decriminalize local low-level marijuana offenses. It also stipulates that police cannot “consider the odor of marijuana or hemp to constitute probable cause for any search or seizure.” However, San Antonio City Attorney Andy Segovia said the city "will likely refuse to enact the ordinance if voters pass it." City authorities "do not possess the legal...
