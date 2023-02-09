Newly introduced bills are added to the list of measures calling for some sort of psychedelics legalization, while some of the already filed ones continue progressing and others get a thumbs down. Utah: Legislators want to legalize psilocybin therapy for adults over 21 within a clinical setting and a proven diagnosis of depression, treatment-resistant anxiety, PTSD or currently at hospice care. The bill calls for state departments to regulate psilocybin production facilities and register medical and therapy providers, as first spotted in Marijuana Moment. Iowa: Representatives aim to remove psilocybin and psilocin from the state’s list of controlled substances. Missouri: The state has...

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO