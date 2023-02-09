Read full article on original website
Multi-million dollar mega grant given to replace I-10 bridge
The Louisiana Department of Transportation has announced a new $150 million mega-grant for upgrades to the Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles apartment complex catches fire for sixth time, officials say
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday morning at Place Vendome, an apartment building in the 1000 block of Prejean Drive. The fire began at 10:54 a.m., according to LCFD. No injuries are reported. This is the sixth fire at the apartment...
Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon
Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
KPLC TV
Legislative auditor finds hacker stole $64K from city of Westlake
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Legislative Auditor found in its independent audit of the City of Westlake that the city was the victim of an email hack in 2022. The audit says a hacker was able to access emails between the city’s accounting staff and a vendor and then used copies of unpaid invoices totaling $64,267.90 to request immediate payment of them. The city reportedly failed to verify that the email had come from a legitimate vendor before making the payment.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 12, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 12, 2023. Casey Wayne Oden, 24, Westlake: Child endangerment. Kendra J. Green, 33, Sulphur: Home invasion; domestic abuse; battery; property damage under $1,000; instate detainer; filing a false affidavit regarding the alleged theft of a motor vehicle. Nicholas...
KPLC TV
Authorities offering reward for information after Hyatt Cemetery vandalized
Fields, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the individual or individuals who are responsible for vandalizing Hyatt Cemetery. According to deputies, the cemetery’s restroom and approximately 16 headstones were damaged on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. A reward...
KPLC TV
Accident sends vehicle into ditch on Lake St.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A accident on Lake St. near the I-210 exit ramp sent a vehicle into the ditch on the side of the road. There are currently no reports of injuries and no closures have been announced yet. Motorists along this route may want to drive carefully...
KPLC TV
Sulphur man accused of stealing boat motor
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man is accused of stealing a boat motor in Iowa, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Dustin Wade Arrant, 22, of Sulphur allegedly expressed interest in the boat and motor on January 13, 2023. The victim advised that the...
Another Lake Charles Business Is Closing Its Doors
It breaks my heart to say this, but another Lake Charles business is getting ready to close its doors. In 2017 retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond was going strong with more than 1,500 stores nationwide. Today the chain famous for selling a variety of bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and home decor is struggling to stay afloat. Six stores are closing in Louisiana: Lake Charles, Alexandria, Mandeville, Houma, Monroe, and Bossier City.
Rayne city council to vote on amending alcohol ordinance
An ordinance regarding alcohol sales in Rayne could possibly be amended by the city's council at its next meeting.
KPLC TV
A very nice Monday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Lots of sunshine is expected again today. High pressure is hanging over the gulf. We do have rain back in the forecast. Winds are light right now and we are expecting southwest winds of about 10 miles an hour today. We’ll have some passing cloud cover, and more cloud cover will make its way in this evening. A cloudy start to our Tuesday with light rain moving in later on in the morning, and light rain chances throughout the afternoon on Tuesday. Briefly clearing off before we cloud back up again on Wednesday, with rain chances once again.
KPLC TV
Authorities: 4-year-old struck, killed by mail truck
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 4-year-old boy was struck and killed by a mail truck Thursday evening on Joan Street, authorities said. The 4-year-old was riding his scooter in a neighbor’s driveway around 5:30 p.m. when he was hit, according to Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office. The child was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
Man arrested after attempting to attack employees and customers at West Monroe business, police say
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — An Acadia Parish man is behind bars for allegedly refusing to leave a West Monroe business and attempting to attack its employees and customers. On February 10, 2023, officers of the West Monroe Police Department were dispatched to an establishment on the […]
postsouth.com
Louisiana's most notorious bridge is being replaced: Will tolls help pay?
Louisiana's most notorious bridge, which the past two presidents have held up as a symbol of America's aging infrastructure, is finally on the cusp of being replaced to open what has become a chokepoint on Interstate 10 at Lake Charles. President Joe Biden's Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined Louisiana Gov....
Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations
Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on February 9, 2023, that agents issued a citation to a Lake Arthur, Louisiana man on February 3 for alleged hunting offenses in Jefferson Davis Parish.
Department of Wildlife Makes Several Arrests in Acadiana
South Louisiana was a hot spot for bad behavior in the outdoors over the past few weeks.
Lake Charles American Press
Renaissance happening in downtown Oberlin
Matt Hebert is a young entrepreneur who has always had a head for business and a love for his hometown. Hebert fondly remembers the days of his youth when his hometown was bustling with activity, and there were hardly any vacant buildings in sight and he sold snow cones from his parent’s crawfish business.
KPLC TV
Parole rescinded for KK’s Corner killer
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thomas Frank Cisco, 54, the only person ever convicted in the 1997 KK’s Corner murders, has had his parole rescinded, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. Bethany Bryant with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office says their office requested to review...
KPLC TV
Officials: Cisco found with contraband night before parole hearing
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The night before he went before the parole board, Thomas Frank Cisco was found with contraband, officials say. After the 54-year-old Cisco was granted parole on Thursday, it was brought to the parole board’s attention that medication was found on Cisco that he should not have had, Francis Abbott, executive director of the Louisiana pardon and parole board, told KPLC.
KPLC TV
Victim’s family, DA react after Thomas Cisco’s parole rescinded
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Thomas Cisco, the only person convicted in the 1997 KK’s Corner triple homicide in Lake Charles, had his parole rescinded just a day after being told he could be out of prison within a week. “What everyone needs to understand that as a result...
