Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Lots of sunshine is expected again today. High pressure is hanging over the gulf. We do have rain back in the forecast. Winds are light right now and we are expecting southwest winds of about 10 miles an hour today. We’ll have some passing cloud cover, and more cloud cover will make its way in this evening. A cloudy start to our Tuesday with light rain moving in later on in the morning, and light rain chances throughout the afternoon on Tuesday. Briefly clearing off before we cloud back up again on Wednesday, with rain chances once again.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO