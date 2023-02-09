ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPEL 96.5

Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon

Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Legislative auditor finds hacker stole $64K from city of Westlake

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Legislative Auditor found in its independent audit of the City of Westlake that the city was the victim of an email hack in 2022. The audit says a hacker was able to access emails between the city’s accounting staff and a vendor and then used copies of unpaid invoices totaling $64,267.90 to request immediate payment of them. The city reportedly failed to verify that the email had come from a legitimate vendor before making the payment.
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 12, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 12, 2023. Casey Wayne Oden, 24, Westlake: Child endangerment. Kendra J. Green, 33, Sulphur: Home invasion; domestic abuse; battery; property damage under $1,000; instate detainer; filing a false affidavit regarding the alleged theft of a motor vehicle. Nicholas...
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

Accident sends vehicle into ditch on Lake St.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A accident on Lake St. near the I-210 exit ramp sent a vehicle into the ditch on the side of the road. There are currently no reports of injuries and no closures have been announced yet. Motorists along this route may want to drive carefully...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur man accused of stealing boat motor

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man is accused of stealing a boat motor in Iowa, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Dustin Wade Arrant, 22, of Sulphur allegedly expressed interest in the boat and motor on January 13, 2023. The victim advised that the...
SULPHUR, LA
GATOR 99.5

Another Lake Charles Business Is Closing Its Doors

It breaks my heart to say this, but another Lake Charles business is getting ready to close its doors. In 2017 retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond was going strong with more than 1,500 stores nationwide. Today the chain famous for selling a variety of bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and home decor is struggling to stay afloat. Six stores are closing in Louisiana: Lake Charles, Alexandria, Mandeville, Houma, Monroe, and Bossier City.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

A very nice Monday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Lots of sunshine is expected again today. High pressure is hanging over the gulf. We do have rain back in the forecast. Winds are light right now and we are expecting southwest winds of about 10 miles an hour today. We’ll have some passing cloud cover, and more cloud cover will make its way in this evening. A cloudy start to our Tuesday with light rain moving in later on in the morning, and light rain chances throughout the afternoon on Tuesday. Briefly clearing off before we cloud back up again on Wednesday, with rain chances once again.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities: 4-year-old struck, killed by mail truck

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 4-year-old boy was struck and killed by a mail truck Thursday evening on Joan Street, authorities said. The 4-year-old was riding his scooter in a neighbor’s driveway around 5:30 p.m. when he was hit, according to Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office. The child was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Man arrested after attempting to attack employees and customers at West Monroe business, police say

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — An Acadia Parish man is behind bars for allegedly refusing to leave a West Monroe business and attempting to attack its employees and customers. On February 10, 2023, officers of the West Monroe Police Department were dispatched to an establishment on the […]
WEST MONROE, LA
postsouth.com

Louisiana's most notorious bridge is being replaced: Will tolls help pay?

Louisiana's most notorious bridge, which the past two presidents have held up as a symbol of America's aging infrastructure, is finally on the cusp of being replaced to open what has become a chokepoint on Interstate 10 at Lake Charles. President Joe Biden's Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined Louisiana Gov....
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations

Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on February 9, 2023, that agents issued a citation to a Lake Arthur, Louisiana man on February 3 for alleged hunting offenses in Jefferson Davis Parish.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Renaissance happening in downtown Oberlin

Matt Hebert is a young entrepreneur who has always had a head for business and a love for his hometown. Hebert fondly remembers the days of his youth when his hometown was bustling with activity, and there were hardly any vacant buildings in sight and he sold snow cones from his parent’s crawfish business.
OBERLIN, LA
KPLC TV

Parole rescinded for KK’s Corner killer

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thomas Frank Cisco, 54, the only person ever convicted in the 1997 KK’s Corner murders, has had his parole rescinded, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. Bethany Bryant with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office says their office requested to review...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Officials: Cisco found with contraband night before parole hearing

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The night before he went before the parole board, Thomas Frank Cisco was found with contraband, officials say. After the 54-year-old Cisco was granted parole on Thursday, it was brought to the parole board’s attention that medication was found on Cisco that he should not have had, Francis Abbott, executive director of the Louisiana pardon and parole board, told KPLC.
