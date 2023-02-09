Caltrain to suspend service between two cities this weekend

Caltrain expects electrified service to begin in 2024. Caltrain

A string of service shutdowns that will impact Caltrain are going into effect this weekend and continuing throughout the year.

The transit agency announced that there will be no train service offered between San Francisco and Millbrae from Feb. 11-12 as it works to complete Caltrain Electrification construction. Additional closures for other lines will take place on Feb. 25-26, March 4-5, and March 11-12.

Caltrain's electrification recently received a portion of a $2.5 billion grant administered by the California State Transportation Agency as part of the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program, according to Governor Gavin Newsom's office.

$367 million was set aside for the Peninsula Corridor Electrification project, which is electrifying Caltrain's rail service and acquiring new electric trains.

With electrified service expected to begin in 2024, Caltrain stated that work along the corridor is needed to complete critical construction and other testing activities. The weekend closures of certain lines is being done to minimize the impact on weekday service, while simultaneously ensuring that the project is completed with safety in mind -- and on time.

Caltrain encourages riders to use alternative transportation options during these shutdowns. Additionally, customers traveling in and out of San Francisco should transfer to BART at Millbrae station.

With this weekend's temporary suspension, Caltrain service between San Francisco and Millbrae will be replaced with bus bridges. These buses will serve all Caltrain stops between the two cities, with timed transit connections being provided at Millbrae station.

Caltrain notes that these buses will have limited capacity for luggage and bikes. Riders are advices to use bike parking options, which are available at all affected station. There will also be one ADA accessible vehicle per trip.

For those using a Clipper Card while traveling on both the bus bridge and rail service, remember to tap your card at the reader upon boarding the train and again upon exiting at your final destination. Customers using the bus bridge portion of their Caltrain trip do not need to make an additional payment.

When traveling through the affected area, Caltrain advises riders to plan for an additional travel time of at least 45 minutes.