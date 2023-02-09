ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanchester, OH

sciotopost.com

Pike County Man Arrested in Involuntary Manslaughter While in Prison

PIKE COUNTY – A Pike county man has been arrested and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter while in prison. According to the Sheriff department, on November 19, 2022, at approximately 1:30 AM, an Inmate who was being held in Brown County Jail, Block C, Cell R8, contacted Corrections staff to advise that his cellmate, was suffering a medical emergency. Corrections Officers and Patrol Deputies responded to the cell and initiated immediate life-saving measures. Corrections staff also requested emergency medical response. The inmate was transported to Mount Orab Mercy where he was pronounced deceased.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Murder trial gets underway

WILMINGTON — The trial of a Sabina man charged with the murder of a Washington C.H. man is underway. On Monday in Clinton County Common Pleas Court, the prosecution and defense questioned potential jury members as part of the jury selection process in the case against Phillip Haley. This was the first day of a scheduled five-day trial.
SABINA, OH
WDTN

Stepson arrested for arson after Miami County house fire

LAURA, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was arrested after police say he allegedly set fire to his stepfather’s home. According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Seth Johnson was arrested after police identified him as a suspect in an arson case. Just before midnight on Sunday,...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County Municipal Court reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Man hit by car on I-71 while helping change a tire

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton man is hospitalized after being hit by a car on I-71 north while trying to help someone change their tire, according to Montgomery police. Aaron Campbell, 31, responded to a roadside assistance call from a woman who needed help with a blown tire near Pfeiffer Road around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.
MONTGOMERY, OH
Fox 19

Burn barrel fire spreads to garage in Bond Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fire in a burn barrel spread to a nearby garage in Bond Hill Sunday afternoon. Fire crews responded to a report of smoke coming from the eaves of a detached garage and fire in burn barrel behind the garage in the 1300 block of Laidlaw Avenue, according to Fire District Chief Jay Bosse.
CINCINNATI, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Former ODJFS employee, 3 others charged for unemployment fraud

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A former employee with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and three other people were indicted Friday on theft, bribery and fraud charges. According to the assisting prosecuting attorney in Hamilton County, Donesha Shepard was hired in 2021 and she was responsible for...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. student arrested for making threats to “shoot up” their school

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County student was arrested Thursday after authorities said they made threats to “shoot up” their school. According to reports from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of text messages made by the student and sent to a fellow classmate saying that they had plans to bring a firearm to Adena High School, shoot up the school, and then turn the gun on themselves.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Funeral service for Middletown K9 who died over the weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police and residents gathered Thursday to remember the late police K9 Koda after he died Saturday. Koda worked his last shift at the Middletown Police Department on Feb. 2 after he was diagnosed with cancer. The furry, fun-loving seven 1/2-year-old Dutch shepherd served with Sgt....
MIDDLETOWN, OH

