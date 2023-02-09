Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Pike County Man Arrested in Involuntary Manslaughter While in Prison
PIKE COUNTY – A Pike county man has been arrested and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter while in prison. According to the Sheriff department, on November 19, 2022, at approximately 1:30 AM, an Inmate who was being held in Brown County Jail, Block C, Cell R8, contacted Corrections staff to advise that his cellmate, was suffering a medical emergency. Corrections Officers and Patrol Deputies responded to the cell and initiated immediate life-saving measures. Corrections staff also requested emergency medical response. The inmate was transported to Mount Orab Mercy where he was pronounced deceased.
wnewsj.com
Murder trial gets underway
WILMINGTON — The trial of a Sabina man charged with the murder of a Washington C.H. man is underway. On Monday in Clinton County Common Pleas Court, the prosecution and defense questioned potential jury members as part of the jury selection process in the case against Phillip Haley. This was the first day of a scheduled five-day trial.
Multiple cars stolen from Colerain Township dealership
Colerain Township police PIO Jim Love would not say what types of cars were stolen but did say they were nice cars.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Woman arrested after suspected drugs, firearm found in Pike County home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was arrested Friday after task force agents found suspected drugs and a firearm while serving a narcotics-related search warrant at a Pike County home. Peggy Lansing, 53, who was out on bond from previous drug-related offenses in Scioto County, was arrested in the 1300...
Bad timing: Suspect shows up pulling stolen trailer as officer investigates home in Beavercreek
An investigation of a man’s home in Beavercreek and an officer’s instincts led to nearly $10,000 in stolen property being recovered.
Stepson arrested for arson after Miami County house fire
LAURA, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was arrested after police say he allegedly set fire to his stepfather’s home. According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Seth Johnson was arrested after police identified him as a suspect in an arson case. Just before midnight on Sunday,...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Municipal Court reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Man arrested for fatal October shooting that left man dead in a car with a child
Cincinnati police have arrested a man they said fatally shot 33-year-old Ashton Penn, leaving him dead with a child inside of a vehicle in West Price Hill in October.
Cincinnati police arrest man accused of fatal shooting in North Fairmount
Cincinnati police have arrested a 21-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed 28-year-old Caleb Simpson in North Fairmount on Jan. 28, police said.
Fox 19
Man hit by car on I-71 while helping change a tire
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton man is hospitalized after being hit by a car on I-71 north while trying to help someone change their tire, according to Montgomery police. Aaron Campbell, 31, responded to a roadside assistance call from a woman who needed help with a blown tire near Pfeiffer Road around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.
‘Nothing surprises me anymore;’ Kettering neighbors hope police find out who shot up duplex
People in Kettering hope police find out who shot up a duplex Thursday night.
Fox 19
Still no arrest as mother mourns 15-year-old killed by hit and run driver
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - Every day, Sheena Lavely walks by the memorial she made in her home for her son Eli Jones. It reminds her that her 15-year-old son was killed in a hit-and-run in November when he was walking near his Anderson Township home on Clough Pike. No one...
Son pleads guilty to shooting mother’s ex-boyfriend in Dayton
Bryant Edward McCrowan pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault with a three year firearm specification.
Fox 19
Burn barrel fire spreads to garage in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fire in a burn barrel spread to a nearby garage in Bond Hill Sunday afternoon. Fire crews responded to a report of smoke coming from the eaves of a detached garage and fire in burn barrel behind the garage in the 1300 block of Laidlaw Avenue, according to Fire District Chief Jay Bosse.
WLWT 5
Victim: Convicted rapist William Blankenship made her terrified of men, including her father
CINCINNATI — William Blankenship sat stone face in court Friday as he listened to two women who were just kids when police say he raped them. "After that incident, I was terrified of all men, including my own father," one victim said. The incident in question happened more than...
WKRC
Speedboat driver sentenced for crash that killed 2 fishermen in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man will go to prison for a deadly boat crash that killed two fishermen in Brown County. Earlier this week, a judge sentenced Jerry Schrage to nine years in prison on vehicular homicide charges for the crash that happened more than two years ago.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Former ODJFS employee, 3 others charged for unemployment fraud
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A former employee with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and three other people were indicted Friday on theft, bribery and fraud charges. According to the assisting prosecuting attorney in Hamilton County, Donesha Shepard was hired in 2021 and she was responsible for...
The River: 1952 started badly but ended up being the year a young boy really connected with the river
(Editor’s note: The Captain is taking a bit of a break and will be back soon. So we are sharing the beginnings of his tales of The River. This column was his second, in December, 2017.) (The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. student arrested for making threats to “shoot up” their school
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County student was arrested Thursday after authorities said they made threats to “shoot up” their school. According to reports from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of text messages made by the student and sent to a fellow classmate saying that they had plans to bring a firearm to Adena High School, shoot up the school, and then turn the gun on themselves.
Fox 19
Funeral service for Middletown K9 who died over the weekend
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police and residents gathered Thursday to remember the late police K9 Koda after he died Saturday. Koda worked his last shift at the Middletown Police Department on Feb. 2 after he was diagnosed with cancer. The furry, fun-loving seven 1/2-year-old Dutch shepherd served with Sgt....
