PIKE COUNTY – A Pike county man has been arrested and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter while in prison. According to the Sheriff department, on November 19, 2022, at approximately 1:30 AM, an Inmate who was being held in Brown County Jail, Block C, Cell R8, contacted Corrections staff to advise that his cellmate, was suffering a medical emergency. Corrections Officers and Patrol Deputies responded to the cell and initiated immediate life-saving measures. Corrections staff also requested emergency medical response. The inmate was transported to Mount Orab Mercy where he was pronounced deceased.

PIKE COUNTY, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO