Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The children whose names have been erased
The wounded children in Adana City Hospital are too young to know how much they've lost. I watched doctors in the intensive care unit bottle-feed an injured six-month-old girl whose parents can't be found. There are hundreds more cases of unidentified children whose parents are dead or untraceable. The earthquake...
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Family caught in disaster after attending funeral
A grieving family who flew from the UK for a funeral found themselves in the middle of a disaster after getting caught up in the Turkey earthquake. Eylem Yildiz travelled to Besni for Wednesday's ceremony from Swindon, Wiltshire, with three relatives after her father died on Tuesday, 31 January. Daughter...
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Young girl rescued after 178 hours under rubble
A young girl has been saved from the rubble of a block of flats in southern Turkey, more than a week after the devastating earthquake struck. Miray had been trapped in the ruins for 178 hours - seven-and-a-half days. Video showed workers cheering and shouting "God is great" as she...
BBC
Turkey earthquake rescue most complex yet, says veteran
A long-serving firefighter who spent his weekend saving two victims of the Turkey earthquake has said it was the most complex operation he has ever been involved in. Phil Irving spent 17 hours helping rescue a police officer and a woman from a pancaked eight-story building in Hatay on Saturday.
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
Silent killer cancer rising fast in women – the 8 signs you must never ignore
A SILENT killer cancer is rising fast in young women, researchers have warned. Scientists have said that unhealthy lifestyles could be behind the surge in cases of pancreatic cancer. It's known as a silent killer as in many cases, it won't have any symptoms or it will be hard to...
BBC
Turkey-Syria earthquake: Mother and baby rescued twice in three days
A Syrian mother and her newborn baby are recovering after being rescued from the rubble of her earthquake-hit home twice in a week, a charity says. Dima was seven months pregnant when last Monday's earthquake caused part of her house in Jindayris to fall down. She suffered minor injuries and...
BBC
AKA shot dead: Top South African rapper killed with friend
One of South Africa's leading rappers, popularly known as AKA, has been shot dead outside a restaurant in the coastal city of Durban. Kiernan Forbes was killed along with his close friend, the chef and entrepreneur Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane. The pair are thought to have been on their way to...
Wife Kicks Husband Out Of Their House After He Catches Her Cheating
All names in this story have been changed to maintain personal reputations upon request. The unfortunate part about this story is the love that was lost. It was a cold November night when I was walking back home and heard a neighbor yell, “Get the hell out of my house.” I recognized the voice being Mrs. Regina from across the street, and she was pointing a gun at Mr. Dan. Dan is Regina's husband of 17 years.
BBC
Nicola Bulley: Parish councillors receive vile messages, leader says
A council has removed parish councillors' contact details after several received "vile" telephone calls over missing Nicola Bulley. The 45-year-old went missing on 27 January after a riverside dog walk in St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire. Wyre Council leader Michael Vincent said the abusive calls made on Saturday had...
BBC
Great Yarmouth: Clear-up begins after World War Two bomb explodes
Clear-up operations are under way after a World War Two bomb exploded while work was carried out to defuse it. Army specialists were attempting to disarm the device at Bollards Quay in Great Yarmouth on Friday when an unplanned detonation happened at about 17:00 GMT. People on social media said...
BBC
Earthquake: Irish charity Goal says 27 of its workers killed
An Irish-based aid charity, Goal, has confirmed that 27 of its workers have lost their lives in the earthquake in Syria and Turkey. The victims were 26 Syrian citizens and one Turkish citizen, but an undisclosed number of other Goal aid workers remain unaccounted for, the charity said. Goal's chief...
BBC
Turkey earthquake: 113 arrest warrants connected to building construction
Officials in Turkey say 113 arrest warrants have been issued in connection with the construction of buildings that collapsed in Monday's earthquake. Turkish police have already taken at least 12 people into custody, including building contractors. Meanwhile, unrest in southern Turkey has disrupted rescue efforts in some places. The number...
BBC
Man admits killing partner and her father
A man has admitted killing his partner and her father in a "ferocious" knife attack. Achilleas Costa, 53, of no fixed address, denied murder but pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Fernanda Assis and Joanilson Souza De Assis. They were repeatedly stabbed at a property in Wood Green, north London,...
BBC
Knowsley: Asylum seeker says he was shocked by hotel protest
Fifteen people have been arrested after violent clashes outside a Merseyside hotel accommodating asylum seekers. Ahmed, who did not want to give his second name, said he saw the protest from a window in the hotel, where he has been staying for a month as a political asylum seeker. The...
BBC
Brianna Ghey: Boy and girl arrested over Warrington park killing
A boy and girl, both aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 16-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in a village park. Brianna Ghey was found by members of the public at Linear Park in Culcheth, Warrington, Cheshire, on Saturday. Emergency services were called...
BBC
Knowsley: Government trying to end 'excessive' use of asylum hotels
The government has said it is trying to stop the "excessive use of hotels" to house asylum seekers after violence outside accommodation in Merseyside. Fifteen people, including a 13-year-old boy, were arrested after protests turned violent in Knowsley on Friday. A police officer and two members of the public were...
BBC
Police called to Newcastle councillor cutting play area lock
A councillor who used a hacksaw and pliers to remove a padlock and chain from a children's play area said he was surprised when he saw police turn up. Gareth Kane, who represents Newcastle's Ouseburn area, said he took action, worried about the safety of children playing nearby unable to get in.
BBC
BBC: What's been 'occurring' in Wales for 100 years
It started with a sing-song as it so often does in Wales and part of its legacy is the phrase 'what's occurring?' and the world's most famous doctor. But the BBC in Wales hasn't just given us shows like Gavin and Stacey and Doctor Who, it's covered the most important events in the country's history.
BBC
Anger after Redcar lollipop lady removed near school
A decision to remove a lollipop lady opposite a school has put children at risk of an accident, parents claim. The patrol near Coatham Church of England Primary School, Redcar, was moved to a "busier location" in November. One parent said she "nearly got run over" as she had to...
Comments / 0