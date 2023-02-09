NBA world reacts to wild Lakers-Magic trade

The Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic came together for an interesting swap of assets ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

Orlando sent former first-round pick Mo Bamba to Los Angeles, while the Lakers sent back veteran guard Patrick Beverley. The Magic also fetched additional second-round draft compensation and cash considerations, in addition to Beverley. NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported the trade details.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic for center Mo Bamba, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium ,” Charania tweeted .

“ It’s unlikely Patrick Beverley will play for the Magic, sources told @orlandosports ,” Orlando Magic beat writer Khobi Price of The Orlando Sentinel tweeted .

Price’s reporting indicates that Beverley will be a likely buy-out candidate, who will be able to sign with a championship-contending team following Thursday’s trade deadline.

As the Lakers continue to rework their frontcourt, they add a piece in Bamba, who can add a major presence to Los Angeles’ frontline, along with Anthony Davis and LeBron James . In 40 games this season, Bamba has averaged 7.3 points/per game, while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc.

The NBA recently suspended Bamba for four games after being a central figure in a brawl that led to five ejections.

As for Beverley, the trade couldn’t come as more of a surprise when considering his reaction to the Lakers requiring D’Angelo Russell in a three-team trade on Wednesday. Beverley, who is known for his defensive acumen, is averaging 6.4 points/per game on the season.

The NBA world had plenty to say about this interesting trade.

