Young Jedi Adventures, First Star Wars Series Created for Preschoolers, Sets Release Date on Disney+/Disney Junior

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 4 days ago
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures , the first Star Wars series created for preschoolers, will fittingly debut on Thursday, May 4 — as in Star Wars “May the 4th Be With You” Day — on both Disney Junior (time slot TBA) and Disney+.

The animated Lucasfilm series is set during the High Republic era and follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way. (The still above features Master Yoda with Jedi younglings Kai, Lys and Nubs, and their friends Nash and droid RJ-83 on the planet Tenoo.)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is executive-produced by Lucasfilm’s James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez and Josh Rimes, and showrunner Michael Olson.

“Star Wars transcends generations; fans of all ages deeply connect with its imaginative worlds, mythic stories, and unique characters,” says Waugh, who is SVP Franchise Content & Strategy at Lucasfilm. “When developing Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures , the first Star Wars series created for preschoolers, the creative team never stopped thinking about how this show may be a ‘youngling’s’ first step into a larger world and their first time experiencing the limitless potential of the Star Wars galaxy. The show’s characters, tone, and the life lessons woven throughout each episode were written just for them, and our talented team was committed to honoring the cinematic legacy while staying true to the expectations of parents for the youngest of audiences.”

