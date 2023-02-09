ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Trade For Ex-Cy Young Winner May Be Big Splash Needed By Red Sox To Compete In 2023

By Patrick McAvoy
Inside The Red Sox
Inside The Red Sox
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQlMR_0kiACtSO00

Should the Red Sox go all-in on a major trade?

The 2023 Major League Baseball season is quickly approaching.

Pitchers and catchers are set to report early next week with position players will follow shortly after. Soon enough spring training games will kick off and then before we know it, it will be Opening Day.

The Boston Red Sox have had an intriguing offseason , to say the least after an American League East last-place 78-84 finish in 2022, but there is always more work to be done. Boston's starting rotation will look different in 2023 but one player the team should target through trade that could help take the team to another level would be Milwaukee Brewers star pitcher Corbin Burnes.

The 28-year-old has developed into one of the league's brightest stars since transitioning fully to the Brewers' starting rotation in 2021. Burnes took home the National League Cy Young Award in 2021 after compiling a league-leading 2.43 ERA in 28 starts to go along with 234 strikeouts in 167 innings pitched.

Burnes arguably was more impressive in 2022 with a 12-8 record and 2.94 ERA to go along with a league-leading 243 strikeouts in 33 starts and 202 innings pitched. The right-handed pitcher began his career with the club in 2018 but came out of the bullpen in each of his 30 appearances while compiling a 2.61 ERA. Burners made the first start of his career in 2019 but tallied just 13 starts between 2019 and 2020 despite making 44 appearances.

It certainly isn't likely that the Red Sox could acquire Burnes, but it would be a great move. Trade rumors have swirled around the two-time All-Star all offseason, but it is unlikely a deal gets done before the 2023 campaign kicks off, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Burnes is under team control and won't be a free agent until 2025. If the Brewers were to trade the hurler -- either before the season or at the 2023 trade deadline -- the return likely would be massive. Boston has built up its farm system in recent years to the point where it may be able to meet the asking price of the Brewers if it were to deal with Burnes.

A deal would like to feature some combination of Marcelo Mayer, Triston Casas, Brayan Bello, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Miguel Bleis, to go along with young major-league talents like Jarren Duran or Bobby Dalbec.

While it's unlikely that any deal would happen, a move for Burnes would be the perfect one to help push the Red Sox back in the direction of contention. A starting rotation featuring some combination of Burnes along with a healthy Chris Sale, Corey Kluber, Brayan Bello, James, Paxton, and Garrett Whitlock could be a force to be reckoned with. The Red Sox have greatly improved their bullpen and the squad should be solid on the field and offensively.

A move for Burnes may not deliver the Red Sox a World Series in 2023, but it certainly would be the major splash needed to help push Boston closer to being contenders.

More MLB: Yankees Officially Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler After Inconsistent Stint In Boston

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees could wait until the trade deadline to acquire star Cubs left fielder

The New York Yankees have one of the more disappointing position battles unfolding in left field this upcoming spring training. General manager Brian Cashman failed to find a legit competitor, signing a few low-level free agents to compete alongside Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Estevan Florial. Rafael Ortega and Willie Calhoun will earn reps this spring, but I wouldn’t expect them to provide legitimate competition.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox Catcher Reunites With Former Battery Mate On Pirates

Boston Red Sox fans gained a new reason to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates on Super Bowl Sunday -- just like we all expected. The Pirates signed catcher Kevin Plawecki to a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training. The 31-year-old will make a $1.5 million in 2023 should he make the big-league roster according to WEEI's Rob Bradford.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Hoops Rumors

Pacers waive veteran player acquired in four-team blockbuster trade

As expected, the Pacers have waived veteran center Serge Ibaka. The team confirmed the transaction in a press release. Ibaka was traded from Milwaukee to Indiana on deadline day, but he was only included for salary-matching purposes in the four-team trade that sent Jae Crowder to the Bucks (and, of course, Kevin Durant to the Suns). A Thursday report indicated that he would be released by the Pacers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
New York Post

Mets’ Max Scherzer, wife Erica welcome fourth child with birthday twist

Birthday celebrations just got a lot easier in the Scherzer household. Mets pitcher Max Scherzer and his wife, Erica May-Scherzer, welcomed Nikki — the family’s fourth child — on Jan. 30, which also doubles as Erica’s birthday. Scherzer announced the news in a tweet with two photos on Saturday, including one where he held Nikki in front of a pink balloon and a bouquet of flowers.  “Our newest addition to our family baby Nikki!  Born 1-30-23.. All good and healthy now.  Same B-Day as the wife lol,” Scherzer wrote on Twitter. The Mets congratulated Scherzer, their 38-year-old right-hander, on social media, quote-tweeting his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Over the Monster

Red Sox Links: Is Kiké Hernández The New Face Of The Red Sox?

Is Kiké Hernandez the new face of the Red Sox? With how active he’s been this offseason, a case can be made. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe) Kiké is just one of 62 players who will be in the big league camp to start Spring Training. Here’s a brief look at each one of them. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Update on contract talks with Keith Hernandez

On this day 39 years ago, the New York Mets signed Keith Hernandez to a five-year contract. Now, Mets fans patiently await a new contract for Hernandez. This time, as a broadcaster. Hernandez has been calling games for the Mets on SNY for 17 seasons since 2006. He is not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Still Considering Move For Middle Infielder As Spring Training Approaches

Spring training is upon us and yet the Boston Red Sox may still have another move or two up their sleeves. Pitchers and catchers participating in the World Baseball Classic are set to arrive at spring training Monday with the rest to follow Tuesday. The 2023 Major League Baseball season finally is near and it has been a wild offseason for the Red Sox to say the least.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Jeter makes big announcement

Derek Jeter made a big announcement on Sunday. Jeter appeared on FOX’s pregame show ahead of the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. During his appearance, FOX announced that Jeter would be joining the MLB on FOX team for the 2023 season. Announcements don't get much bigger than this 👀🚨@derekjeter joins... The post Derek Jeter makes big announcement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Inside The Red Sox

Inside The Red Sox

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
397
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRedSox brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Boston Red Sox.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/red-sox

Comments / 0

Community Policy