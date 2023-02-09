Golden State Warriors Reunite With Gary Payton II In Multiple-Team Trade

Gary Payton II will return to the Golden State Warriors as part of a multiple-team trade.

One of the saddening moves of the offseason for Warriors fans was losing out on fan-favorite Gary Payton II. Payton had blossomed into an elite defender and was an excellent fit with the Warriors. So when they chose not to resign him in free agency, it led to a lot of backlash from fans.

The fans weren't the only people unhappy with the fact that Gary Payton II was traded away, it was an issue for the stars on the team as well. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green were both big supporters of Payton, so they wanted the franchise to retain him. And on trade deadline day, they seem to have gotten their wish.

News broke earlier in the day that the Golden State Warriors were trading James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Saddiq Bey . The move got even more interesting when it was announced that the Atlanta Hawks would be involved as well, with Bey getting re-routed to them.

"The Warriors are trading James Wiseman to the Pistons for Saddiq Bey, source tells ESPN. Bey is on the way to Atlanta in multi-team trade. The Hawks are sending five second-round picks to the Warriors to acquire Bey."

This seemed like an odd deal since the Warriors were looking for pieces to take them to the next level. But based on the latest reports from Adrian Wojnarowski, the trade was expanded further, resulting in the Dubs being able to re-acquire Payton.

The Warriors Sent 5 Second-Round Picks And Kevin Knox To The Blazers For Gary Payton II

This trade deadline has been quite crazy so far, with many teams dealing players to one another, and the Warriors-Pistons-Hawks trade now also involves the Portland Trail Blazers.

James Wiseman wasn't able to prove that he would be able to be a huge difference-maker for the Warriors despite being a second-round pick. The fact that they have moved on from him and in the process been able to land a fan-favorite to return to the team is an exciting move for the Warriors.

Payton's numbers for Portland this season weren't as good as they had been for the Warriors last season. Returning to a system where he is valued highly will be a big move for the role player. Warriors fans will surely be excited by his return.

