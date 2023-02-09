Read full article on original website
Richard
3d ago
SOROS has a bounty on his head in Russia I say we turn him over to Russia and collect it
Reply
15
Tim Potter
3d ago
Arrest the terrorist DA and his banker!! 💯
Reply
13
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TV Star Found Dead At 34Daily News NowAustin, TX
Famed Hollywood Actor Dies Suddenly At 34News Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Texas and Oklahoma to pay $100M for early exit from Big 12 to join SECJalyn SmootAustin, TX
This Austin based actress is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
This Massive Farmers' Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAustin, TX
Related
House Democratic leader's daughter arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer, spray-painting monument
Riley Dowell, the 23-year-old daughter of House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, was arrested for allegedly spray-painting a monument and assaulting a police officer.
Jan. 6 rioter who attacked Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick sentenced to more than 6 years in prison
Julian Khater of New Jersey was sentenced to more than six years in prison for assaulting several Capitol police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack.
Wisconsin robbery suspect killed after fatally shooting officer was on probation: report
Terrell Thompson, 19, was sentenced to a year of probation in a hit-and-run case less than 24 hours before fatally shooting Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving.
Their son’s killing by police was caught on film like Tyre Nichols’ beating. They want answers – and change
The parents of a Colorado 22-year-old killed by police after calling 911 for roadside help have blasted officers’ attempts to dismiss charges against them – while sharing their despair that people like Tyre Nichols and their son keep losing their lives at the hands of law enforcement.“What are they doing?” an exasperated Sally Glass, mother of Christian, asked as she fought back tears outside of Clear Creek County Courthouse, where the two former officers charged in her son’s death appeared on Monday.Former Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Buen has been charged with second-degree murder and two misdemeanors, official misconduct...
New arrests show why the coming MAGA house attacks on the FBI endanger law and order
The FBI’s crucial role in holding domestic terrorists to account has been proven in court repeatedly, as has the national scope of the threat.
buzzfeednews.com
A Woman Who Found Out Her Boyfriend Was Actually Married Was Killed After She Said She’d Expose His Lies, Police Said
A Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend after she found out that he had lied about being married and said she would tell his wife, police said. According to jail records, Ocastor Ferguson, 32, has been booked on murder, kidnapping, and arson charges in connection to the death of Kayla Kelley, 33. Kelley was reported missing on Jan. 11, and her disappearance prompted days of searching. Her car was found deserted and “burned beyond recognition” on Jan. 12, and two days later, Ferguson was arrested on the kidnapping charge.
Disgraced officer in court as man he arrested 32 years ago continues to fight for his innocence
Former HPD officer Gerald Goines was back in court Thursday as attorneys argued that the murder indictment against him should be quashed, and if not, they said they would like a change of venue.
Stacey Abrams adviser said burning police car, smashing windows isn't 'violence' after anti-cop chaos
A top adviser at a Stacey Abrams-founded nonprofit defended Atlanta anti-cop rioters, saying burning a police car and smashing windows is not 'violence.'
Illinois sheriff who called gun control law 'unconstitutional' will now enforce it if implemented
An Illinois sheriff is reversing his stance on enforcing a state assault weapons ban after stating that the bill is unconstitutional in a press release.
Actor accused of abusing girls through spiritual 'cult' to appear in court
Nathan Chasing Horse is scheduled to appear before a judge on Monday morning as prosecutors argue he should be held without bail.
West Virginia man accused of kidnapping and 'burning' woman with torch: police
A West Virginia man was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and burned her with a butane torch, according to a criminal complaint.
Prosecutor Drops R. Kelly Sex-Abuse Charges
"We believe justice has been served," a Chicago prosecutor said today (Jan 30).
Alex Murdaugh's alibi just had an 'atomic bomb' drop down on it: Criminal defense attorney
South Carolina criminal defense attorney Cindy Crick weighed in on the impact of testimony from the first week of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial on "Sunday Night in America."
Florida man accused of murdering hotel employee in Kentucky after couple declined to give him lighter
Robert Pannell, 55, is accused of shooting a hotel employee on Saturday morning in Paducah, Kentucky, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.
Texas cop-killer executed after delivering last message to victim's family just feet away
The state of Texas executed its second death row inmate this year on Wednesday. Wesley Ruiz, 43, received lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the March 2007 killing of Dallas Police Senior Corporal Mark Nix.
Appeals court rules government can’t stop people with domestic violence restraining orders from owning guns
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of appeals ruled Thursday that a law prohibiting people with domestic violence restraining orders from having guns is unconstitutional.
Body found in Mexico likely is missing Ohio architect who vanished with fiancée; DNA testing pending: report
Cincinnati-based architect Jose Gutiérrez is likely the fourth body found next to a bullet-riddled vehicle in the Mexican state of Zacatecas after going missing with his fiancée.
Two Stockton grandparents arrested for allegedly covering up grandson's involvement in police chase
STOCKTON – Two Stockton grandparents were arrested for allegedly covering up their grandson's involvement in a police car chase, announced the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on Friday.Deputies first initiated a pursuit against a vehicle near the Lincoln Center at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16. The pursuit lasted about three miles until the suspect drove into the Lincoln Center, when deputies called off the pursuit for "safety reasons," as the shopping center was at its height of its holiday shopping season.Detectives identified the registered owner of the vehicle, who is alleged to be 59-year-old Randy San Nicolas of Stockton. Detectives said San Nicolas was "uncooperative" with the investigation, and as a result, issued a search warrant for his home, workplace and vehicle.Officers said they seized cocaine and an unregistered firearm at his home.Officers said that as the investigation continued, there was probable cause that the vehicle owner and his wife, 58-year-old Rosann San Nicolas, were covering up the identity of the driver, who police said was 19-year-old Joseph Terrones. Officers said the two filed a false police report after the pursuit, claiming that their license plate was stolen. All three were arrested and taken into custody without incident.
Texas police sound warning about imposters posing as officers pulling drivers over
Police in Dallas, Texas warned citizens of a string of incidents last month where suspects impersonating police officers attempted to pull people over in fake squad cars.
2 California Sheriff's Deputies from Same Department Killed in Separate Incidents Within 2 Weeks
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department, located in Southern California, is reeling following the death of two of its deputies — Darnell Calhoun and Isaiah Cordero — who were killed in separate incidents less than two weeks apart. Calhoun was killed in the line of duty on Friday at...
Fox News
964K+
Followers
5K+
Post
742M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 6