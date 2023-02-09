ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Mr. Lahey
3d ago

California's Governor is such a great example of the next generation of Political Elites. Some of the most beautiful cities in California are plagued by poverty, crime and drugs: but, what is their response? Indifference, name calling and a light sprinkle of grade school playground tactics. "I know you are, but what am I?" We're Doomed

Ed A
3d ago

Newsom is a pinhead. Unfortunately with all the crap going on voters continue to vote for more. It’s check off the Democrat box and then receive your tube of KY as you exit.

Herbert Rimmer
1d ago

If there is ever any decency brought to the federal government they'll put the governor's of Illinois, New York, and California on trial as kingpins of crime and put them in Al Capone's old cell block.

