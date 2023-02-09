Look: George Kittle Picks Frontrunner In 49ers Quarterback Competition

One of the most talked-about storylines of the past two weeks in the NFL has been who will play quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers this season.

The 49ers saw three different players start behind center in the 2022 season, during which the team went 13-4 and advanced to the NFC Championship Game before falling to the Philadelphia Eagles.

We know one of those quarterbacks, Jimmy Garoppolo, will not be back in 2023. Garoppolo is set to become a free agent this offseason, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said last week that he doesn't anticipate Garoppolo returning to the roster.

But that will still leave a competition between Trey Lance, the former No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 draft, and Brock Purdy, the seventh-round rookie who led the 49ers to seven straight wins as a starter this season before injuring his elbow against the Eagles.

Star tight end George Kittle believes one of the two already has a leg up in the race. Speaking on the "Voncast" with Von Miller, Kittle said "it's Brock's job to lose."

"Trey Lance is still there, and Trey, unfortunately, has not really gotten a fair shot at being an NFL quarterback yet," Kittle said. "He got a full rain game, monsoon, versus the Bears, and then he got hurt in the second game. So Trey's still got plenty of talent, he just needs to get out there and play. But you can't talk about what Brock Purdy, what he did. Like, he's fantastic. Our offense was operating at the highest it's probably been since 2019. So in my opinion it's Brock's job to lose."

As Kittle noted, both Lance and Purdy are still recovering from injuries. Lance, who started the first two games of the season, suffered a broken fibula in Week Two. Purdy, meanwhile, tore the UCL in his throwing elbow during the NFC Championship Game. Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that he will undergo surgery later this month and is expected to fully recover in time for training camp.

Lance has completed 54.9 percent of his throws during his NFL career and passed for five touchdowns compared to three interceptions. He brings more of a dual-threat element to the offense, having also rushed for 235 yards and a touchdown. Purdy, meanwhile, completed 67.1 percent of his attempts and tossed 13 scores and four picks this season.

Lance said this week that he doesn't want to be "handed" the starting quarterback job and that he's looking forward to competing with Purdy during the offseason.

If Kittle's assessment is correct, Lance isn't likely to be handed anything, assuming Purdy's recovery unfolds as planned. Given Purdy's performance this season, Lance will have to prove himself during training camp if he's to win the starting job.