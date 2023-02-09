ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Patrick Mahomes Makes Thoughts On MVP Award Very Clear

By Cameron Flynn
 4 days ago

Patrick Mahomes is widely expected to earn his second career MVP award at the NFL Honors ceremony tonight.

His stellar 2022-23 campaign, one that saw Mahomes lead the league in passing yards, touchdowns, and quarterback rating, has made him the heavy favorite heading into Thursday night's celebration.

Despite likely adding yet another individual accomplishment to his already unbelievable young résumé, Mahomes believes the award should be partially credited to his teammates.

Speaking to reporters at his final pre-Super Bowl media availability this Thursday, Mahomes said that he couldn't be in the position to win a second MVP without the players who "make the plays happen."

A classy message from the Kansas City quarterback.

Mahomes also shared that winning the award again "would mean the world" to him.

"To be able to win that award, it’s so special. It’s so hard to do. There’s so many greats that have won that award, and to be a part of that history is amazing. It’s definitely something that you want to look back at your career and say that you’ve got that award."

Mahomes then said that he just hopes his Chiefs' teammates know they're partially responsible for his success, too.

"It’s not only a testament to me but my team because as much as it is an individual award, it’s a team award as well and I hope my teammates know that."

Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to square off with the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday. Should he earn his second MVP tonight, he can add a second Super Bowl to his resume this weekend.

