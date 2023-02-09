Read full article on original website
1 killed, 4 others taken to hospital after Delray Beach crash
One person was killed and multiple others were hurt following a crash early Monday morning in Delray Beach, police said.
WSVN-TV
Pembroke Pines Police motorman funeral to be held in Davie
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A funeral will be held on Monday for a Pembroke Pines police officer who died in the line of duty. On Thursday, Charles Herring was riding his motorcycle when a palm frond fell from a tree, throwing him off his bike; he died at the hospital.
cbs12.com
One dead after crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is dead after a crash in Delray Beach. According to Delray Beach Fire Rescue, crews responded to the crash around 5:20 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Military Trail. On arrival, crews found one vehicle on fire and...
cbs12.com
West Palm Beach Police say 60-year-old man is still missing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach Police officers are once seeking assistance in finding a 60-year-old man who has been missing since last year. Derwin Holmes, 60, was last seen July 5, 2022 near Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. West Palm Beach police describe him as being...
cbs12.com
Palm Beach Gardens police officer arrested for domestic battery
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach Gardens police officer has been arrested for domestic battery in Feb. 2020. According to the arrest report, 53-year-old Robert Thomas Christoffers was arrested after his wife called police and told investigators he slapped her during a verbal argument. Christoffers pleaded guilty and...
Click10.com
1 killed during 2-vehicle crash in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Pembroke Pines early Saturday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. near Northbound US-27 and Pines Blvd. Procession held after Pembroke Pines PD motorman dies in crash. NOW PLAYING. 2 suspects arrested after...
Pedestrian dies in crash on I-95, closing all southbound lanes in Boca Raton
A fatal crash on Interstate 95 closed all southbound lanes in Boca Raton on Sunday morning. Traffic was diverted at Yamato/Spanish Boulevard exit.
Pedestrian struck, killed by two cars on I-95 in Boca
BOCA RATON — A Boca Raton man who was walking or standing in the far left lane of southbound Interstate 95 north of Glades Road was killed Sunday morning after he was hit by two vehicles, police said. The incident occurred just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Florida Highway Patrol...
FATAL CRASH AT MILITARY TRAIL AND WEST ATLANTIC AVENUE IN DELRAY BEACH
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 1:04 p.m. — The Delray Beach Police Department, which has a habit of not releasing public information without a threat of lawsuit, has still not released information regarding this morning’s high-profile crash. We’re working on it. Check back. UPDATE at 8:59 a.m. — Delray Beach Police sources tell us […]
cbs12.com
Boca Raton man struck and killed on I-95 South near Glades Road
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed on I-95 South Sunday morning. On Feb. 12, around 6:34 a.m., a White Ford Utility Truck was driving south in the inside lane on I-95 just north of the Glades Road exit. At the same time, a Grey Hyundai was driving south in the center lane.
WSVN-TV
Family starts GoFundMe page for woman killed in Margate crash
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is asking for the public’s help in raising money after a tragedy that has affected their lives. On Monday, a woman and her child were in a single-car crash in Margate after the driver of a BMW lost control of their car and collided with a tree near the intersection of Rock Island Road and Northwest First Street.
cbs12.com
Man shot in Delray Beach, police investigating
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night. Police said, on Feb. 10, around 2 a.m., an adult male was shot in the leg. It happened near SW 6th Avenue. According to police, he was taken to the hospital...
cbs12.com
Body found floating in Canal in Wellington
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A body was found in floating in a canal in Wellington on Saturday morning. According to a PIO with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, no foul play is expected. They are waiting for an autopsy report before releasing more information.
WSVN-TV
Former nursing home administrator trial continues
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The trial is set to continue on Monday for a former nursing home administrator who is charged with nine accounts of aggravated manslaughter. In total, 12 elderly residents at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills died after the building lost power during Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Memorial marks spot where Pembroke Pines officer was fatally injured in crash
MIAMI - The Pembroke Pines police department is mourning the loss of one of their own and remembering a true veteran of the force following a tragedy on duty.Friday morning, a memorial marked the spot where motorcycle Officer Charles Herring was fatally injured Thursday on NW 184th Avenue, just south of Sheridan Street.The 54-year-old was on his routine patrol when he was hit by a palm frond with caused him to lose control of his motorcycle and crash. Herring was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead."It just seems like an unfortunate tragedy," said Pembroke Pines Police Chief Kipp Shimpeno. "Charles touched pretty much everyone in this agency and so many people in this community. We lost a hero."Officials said Herring had been with Pembroke Pines for 22 years and was the father of four children. He is the first officer to die in the line of duty at the department.
WSVN-TV
Police: 2 killed after speeding Charger slams into SUV in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI (WSVN) - A speeding driver caused a violent crash in Northwest Miami-Dade that left her and a passenger in the other vehicle involved dead, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash on the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 111th Street, at around 11:20 p.m., Friday.
cbs12.com
Dramatic Video: 5 men rescued at sea after their boat sank
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Five men were rescued at sea after their boat sank to the bottom of the ocean. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said the emergency rescue was called in at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, around three miles east of the Hillsboro Inlet in Pompano Beach. Deputies received a distress call a from a boater, stating his boat was taking on water.
cbs12.com
Two people rescued from canoe in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were rescued from the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge Area on Sunday. On the afternoon of Feb. 12, crews with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were called after receiving reports of two people stranded in a canoe taking on water. Crews found the people,...
cbs12.com
Florida Fire Department rescues 14 baby ducks
BOYNTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Department rescued 14 baby ducks from a storm drain on Monday. See more here: Medical robots assisting in surgery at PBGMC, surgeons reporting quicker recovery. The ducks were reunited with their mother through the efforts of firefighters Lt. Pearce, Agocs and...
wqcs.org
One Dead, One Wounded, in Latest Fort Pierce Shooting
Fort Pierce - Friday February 10, 2023: A 21 year old man was shot and killed in Fort Pierce late Thursday afternoon, a second 31-old was wounded in the same shooting. A release from the Fort Pierce Police Department states that officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 600 block of Dundas Court around 5:09 p.m. Thursday.
Comments / 0