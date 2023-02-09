ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

pasconewsonline.com

Pasco County man arrested for trying to sell Fentanyl at Sims Park

PASCO COUNTY, FLa.- New Port Richey Police arrested a 33-year-old man that was reportedly trying to sell Fentanyl in a city park. According to a police affidavit, Sean Hyatt of New Port Richey was observed by dispatchers, on camera going through a backpack Thursday night in Sims Park. When officers...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
cbs12.com

Boy in box, cheer coach, and Lyft driver: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Cheer coach accused of having romantic relationship with student pleads guilty. A former volunteer cheerleading coach accused of having a romantic relationship with an underaged student has pleaded guilty. According to court records,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

