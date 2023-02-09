Read full article on original website
Deputies: Person accused of shooting man at Ruskin subdivision in custody
RUSKIN, Fla. — Deputies say they have the person responsible for shooting a man Sunday afternoon at a subdivision in Ruskin in custody. At around 4:30 p.m., a man was found shot near the neighborhood sports complex at the River Bend subdivision on Dakota Rock Drive, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Clearwater woman hits man with his own car, says she doesn’t remember what happened: police
A Clearwater woman was arrested Saturday after she allegedly attacked a man and hit him with his car, according to police.
Victim dies after being stabbed behind Lowe’s in Spring Hill, deputies say
The victim in a Spring Hill stabbing died Sunday morning, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
‘Armed and dangerous’ woman on the run after stabbing behind Lowe’s in Spring Hill
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for an "armed and dangerous" woman accused of stabbing someone on Saturday.
orangeandbluepress.com
Florida Rapper Charged of Murdering a Pregnant Woman Right After Getting Acquitted of a Double Murder
Three days after a jury acquitted the rapper on a double murder charge, a Florida rapper known as “Ace NH” is accused of killing a pregnant woman in front of her young son. After being arrested Wednesday, the suspect, Billy Bennett Adams III, 25, claimed he shot Alana...
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco County man arrested for trying to sell Fentanyl at Sims Park
PASCO COUNTY, FLa.- New Port Richey Police arrested a 33-year-old man that was reportedly trying to sell Fentanyl in a city park. According to a police affidavit, Sean Hyatt of New Port Richey was observed by dispatchers, on camera going through a backpack Thursday night in Sims Park. When officers...
Man shot, killed in Wesley Chapel parking lot, deputies say
Pasco County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Friday night at a shopping plaza in Wesley Chapel.
Lakeland gang member gets life in prison for murdering 17-year-old boy
A Polk County man will be spending the rest of his life in prison after being convicted in the murder of a 17-year-old Bartow boy, according to prosecutors.
Have you seen Chloe? Pasco deputies searching for missing teen
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Have you seen Chloe MacMillan?. Deputies in Pasco County are searching for the missing 16-year-old who was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the Sweetbroom Circle area of Wesley Chapel. She was dressed in a black tank top and denim shorts, the Pasco Sheriff's...
30-Year-Old St. Pete Woman Charged In Stabbing Death Of Man
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Detectives arrested Shakerra Long, 30, for 2nd-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Brian Graham. Long was taken into custody Thursday at 11:35 p.m.acoording to police. Police say the pair were in a domestic relationship, and investigators believe Long stabbed Graham
5 teens arrested after shooting Orbeez at students waiting at bus stop, deputies say
Five teenagers were arrested Friday after deputies said they shot Orbeez at several middle school students waiting at a bus stop.
Road partially closed after car crashes into multiple TECO poles
Tampa police announced that a part of North Howard Avenue would be closed after a car crashed into several power poles.
Family in shock after woman killed in Plant City train crash
A Plant City family is mourning a member of their large family after she was killed in an Amtrak train crash Friday night.
Deputies accidentally shot victim and the man who was attacking her: Sheriff
Bodycam video from Hernando County Sheriff's deputies showed a domestic dispute that ended with both people involved shot.
Pasco County Sheriff's respond to parking lot shooting in Wesley Chapel
Deputies in Pasco County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Friday night at a retail complex in Wesley Chapel.
cbs12.com
Boy in box, cheer coach, and Lyft driver: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Cheer coach accused of having romantic relationship with student pleads guilty. A former volunteer cheerleading coach accused of having a romantic relationship with an underaged student has pleaded guilty. According to court records,...
‘It’s upsetting’: Hillsborough deputy arrested on DUI charge, sheriff says
A Hillsborough County patrol deputy was arrested on a DUI charge shortly before midnight Thursday, according to officials.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies searching for man accused of trying to rob Brandon bank
BRANDON, Fla. - An attempted bank robbery suspect is on the run after deputies say he tried to rob a Brandon bank on Friday. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the Truist Bank at 3511 Bell Shoals Road around 2 p.m. Investigators say the man...
Man in Clearwater accused of scratching Corvette, causing $3k in damage
Police said a man in Clearwater caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Corvette after he scratched the side of a vehicle with an unknown object.
86-year-old crashes pickup truck into Polk County Dollar Tree
First responders were called to a vehicle crash Friday after a pickup truck slammed through the front doors of a Dollar Tree in Haines City.
