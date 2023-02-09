ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How One Woman Returned a Lost Cat to Her Owner — From 600 Miles Away

After Jamie McCall's cat Tucker escaped from a hotel during her cross-country move, she thought she'd never see him again. But a kind stranger found Tucker and reunited them in time for Christmas Last November, Jamie McCall was on a cross-country drive as she prepared to move from Florida to Michigan. She stopped at a hotel for the night in Cleveland, Tenn., and while she was getting herself a bite to eat, her beloved cat Tucker escaped from her room.  "My cat's an escape artist," explains McCall. "He...
CLEVELAND, TN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in California

Photo byPhoto by Olayinka Babalola on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD

Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Seniors Are Now the Fastest Growing Homeless Group in California

Norma Johnson cracks a faint smile as she adjusts her stylish cat-eye glasses. She’s at St. Mary’s Center’s cafeteria in West Oakland, where older adults in interim housing or living on the streets can drop by for a free meal. But Johnson’s mind is elsewhere. Her treasured red leather rocking chair, along with most of her belongings, sits in a storage unit. She’s afraid if she doesn’t pay her $500 balance soon, the storage unit operator will auction everything.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

4 teens suspected of stealing over $250K in alcohol from Rite Aid stores

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four teenagers were arrested on suspicion of stealing a quarter million dollars worth of alcohol from several Rite Aid stores in Kern County and in Central California, according to the California Highway Patrol. The four unidentified teenagers were arrested in Bakersfield, CHP said. They are accused of shoplifting high-end alcohol from […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
proclaimerscv.com

A California Bill Would Provide Homeless High School Seniors With a Guaranteed monthly stipend of $1,000.

Under a new bill introduced by Sen. Dave Cortese (D-San Jose), thousands of homeless high school grads would get $1,000 each month for five months from California Bill (SB 333). The California Bill would establish a trial program for a guaranteed income known as SOAR, or “Success, Opportunity, and Academic Resilience.” All 12th-grade homeless students who are “without a fixed, regular, and suitable nightly dwelling” are eligible. They would get the cash payments directly from April through August of 2024.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California gave Teslas to an isolated farmworker community. Why did the cars vanish overnight?

This story is part of the Central Valley News Collaborative — a bilingual, community journalism project funded by the Central Valley Community Foundation and with technology and training support from Microsoft Corp. The collaboration includes The Fresno Bee, Valley Public Radio, Vida en el Valle, Radio Bilingüe and the Institute for Media & Public Trust at Fresno State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Travel Maven

Iconic Dining Fixture Named Among Best Seafood Restaurants in California

With the Pacific Ocean offering an abundance of marine life all year round, California is one of the absolute best states in the country for a mouthwatering seafood meal. If you’re wondering where to go to try the best lobsters, crabs, prawns, and fresh fish that the state has to offer, look no further than the restaurant that made it onto Eat This, Not That's list of best seafood restaurants in America.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Husband caught cheating drove drunk legally to escape angry wife, California jury finds

A husband caught cheating on his wife drove drunk legally to escape his angry wife and lover, a California jury found. The 60-year-old Ukiah man was caught driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.11%, the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office said in a Feb. 4 Facebook post. In California, it is illegal to drive with a BAC higher than 0.08%.
UKIAH, CA
ABC10

Hit-and-run driver causes California crash that injured 5

SEAL BEACH, Calif. — Police were searching Sunday for a hit-and-run driver who sprinted from the scene of a crash that injured five people at a Southern California intersection. The two-vehicle collision occurred Saturday night when the driver of a Mercedes sped through a red light at Main Street...
SEAL BEACH, CA
housebeautiful.com

The 10 Best Places to See the Super Bloom in California This Spring

Plant lovers are counting down the days until they can feast their eyes on this year's Super Bloom—bright blankets of flowers that covers the hillsides of California—but might need to adjust their itinerary. According to KTLA, the mayor of Lake Elsinore has announced that Walker Canyon will be closed to all visitors for the foreseeable future. Though the Southern California park has been a particularly amazing place to view (and Instagram) the horticultural happening, an increased turnout in 2019 trampled Lake Elsinore poppies, disrupted wildlife, and created an unhabitable environment for residents. The good news? There are tons of other sites in California where you can catch lesser-known but totallly spectacular super blooms, so we rounded them up for your planning purposes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
