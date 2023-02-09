Read full article on original website
Related
Elizabeth Banks defends controversial 'Cocaine Bear' scene showing kids doing drugs: Testing their 'innocence'
Actress and filmmaker Elizabeth Banks defended the controversial drug scene depicting minors doing cocaine in her upcoming action-comedy film "Cocaine Bear."
Shannon Elizabeth says she warned people off watching American Pie before it was released
Shannon Elizabeth has explained why she warned people off watching American Pie before it was released.The actor’s breakthrough role came in the teen comedy film, which became a sleeper hit upon its release in 1999.At the time of being cast as Nadia in the film, Elizabeth only had a small number of credits to her name.For the role, she was expected to do an accent considering Nadia’s character was from the Czech Republic.However, after “working really hard with a dialect coach”, Elizabeth was left concerned when the sound team attempted to amend her accent once filming had been completed...
Emma Watson Refused to Undress or Do Drugs in Films Just to Avoid Her ‘Harry Potter’ Image
Although concerned with being typecast, there were certain roles Emma Watson wasn’t too keen on playing just for the sake of leaving ‘Harry Potter’ behind.
Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
Dakota Johnson Jokes That Armie Hammer Would Have Eaten Her If She Had Taken Role With Him
Dakota Johnson, 33, threw shade at Armie Hammer, 36, in her speech on the opening night of the Sundance Film Festival. Dakota was presenting an award to Italian director Luca Guadagnino, 51, when she mentioned his coming-of-age 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, which starred Armie and Timothee Chalamet. The actress joked that she was almost cast in the film as the peach that Timothee’s character performs a sexual act on, which Armie’s character later discovers.
Bruce Willis Tried to Avoid Kissing Jessica Alba in ‘Sin City’
Actors Bruce Willis starred alongside Jessica Alba in the Sin City films directed by Robert Rodriguez. The first Sin City would require Willis and Alba to exchange a passionate kiss. But Willis was initially uneasy about making out with the young star. How Jessica Alba felt about her on-screen relationship...
Jennifer Connelly Declares ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Star Tom Cruise ‘Absolutely Deserves’ an Oscar Nomination
With award season in full swing, Jennifer Connelly stated that her Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise has what it takes to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film. While speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, Jennifer Connelly had nothing but praise for her Top...
msn.com
Sally Field's Son Recalls How His Coming Out Experience Inspired Mom's Brothers & Sisters Storyline
Sam Greisman is a New York-based writer and the youngest of Sally Field's three children. (Her other two sons are Peter Craig, 53, a screenwriter and novelist, and Eli, 50, a writer and director.) Here, exclusively for PEOPLE, Greisman opens up in an essay about what Field has taught him — and, in her most vulnerable moments, shown him.
It Appears George Santos Also Lied About Appearing On “Hannah Montana”
Now he’s gone too far.
Ashton Kutcher Admits That Being A Stepdad To Demi Moore’s Kids Was ‘A Lot’ But Still Talks To Them Today
Before he became a parent with his wife Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, 44, got a taste of fatherhood while he was married to Demi Moore, 60. The That ’70s Show alum was married to Demi from 2005 to 2011 and was a stepdaughter to her three daughters — Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 28 — that she shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis. Ashton explained that it wasn’t so easy being a stepdad at that time, in an interview with Esquire published January 31.
ETOnline.com
Shia LaBeouf Is Nearly Unrecognizable in Full Makeup and Greek Goddess Costume
Shia LaBeouf is putting his all into his latest role. The 36-year-old actor was spotted on the set of the Francis Ford Coppola film, Megalopolis, in Atlanta, Georgia, completely transformed. In the pictures, LeBeouf is dressed as a Greek goddess as he wears a long, flowing white toga and gold-heeled...
toofab.com
Jane Fonda Recalls How Katharine Hepburn Treated Her Filming 'On Golden Pond'
"She made sure that she was always top dog — and that I knew it" Jane Fonda takes time to make sure her co-stars are comfortable based on an experience she had with Katharine Hepburn. The 85-year-old two-time Oscar Award winner recalled how she learned to treat people on-set...
Austin Butler Announces: ‘I’m Getting Rid’ of the Elvis Accent, but ‘I’ve Probably Damaged My Vocal Cords’
Austin Butler will not sound like Elvis in “Dune: Part Two,” and he will soon not sound like Elvis in real life, either. The 31-year-old Oscar nominee announced on an episode of BBC One’s “Graham Norton Show” (Entertainment Weekly) that he is getting rid of the accent that has mystified, confused and enthralled social media for months on end now. “I am getting rid of the accent, but I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing,” Butler said. “One song took 40 takes.” Butler’s “Elvis voice” has been the talk of social media since last May when Baz...
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
ETOnline.com
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
Popculture
Pamela Anderson Says Crack Pipe Led to the End of Her Marriage to Rick Salomon
Pamela Anderson is opening up about the end of her marriage to Rick Salomon. In a sneak peek of the actress and model's upcoming Netflix documentary Love, Pamela, Anderson shared a moment when she knew her marriage to Salomon was over came when she discovered a crack pipe in their Christmas tree in 2007.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fury erupts at Tom Cruise being snubbed by the Oscars, right after he lands his first nomination in 23 years
If it wasn’t for James Cameron and Avatar: The Way of Water, then Top Gun: Maverick would be the biggest movie of 2022, but it’ll have to make do with being the best blockbuster by far to release in the last 12 months, with the two box office juggernauts each landing a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards into the bargain.
sportszion.com
WWE legend The Rock admitted to ‘falling in love’ with his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge deal in the world of professional wrestling as well as in the movie industry. Recently, Rock divulged the story of how he almost fell in love with his co-star in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra. The Rock kicked off his acting career in...
ComicBook
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
allvipp.com
Pamela Anderson Reveals Who Has Her Iconic 'Baywatch' Swimsuit
Pamela Anderson's red swimsuit from Baywatch is at least as famous as the blonde herself. But who actually owns it these days?. Pamela Anderson, 55, has revealed she still owns the iconic swimsuit she wore in Baywatch. The series star of the nineties played the role of a lifeguard "C.J. Parker” in the cult show.
People
399K+
Followers
68K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 2