The Independent

Shannon Elizabeth says she warned people off watching American Pie before it was released

Shannon Elizabeth has explained why she warned people off watching American Pie before it was released.The actor’s breakthrough role came in the teen comedy film, which became a sleeper hit upon its release in 1999.At the time of being cast as Nadia in the film, Elizabeth only had a small number of credits to her name.For the role, she was expected to do an accent considering Nadia’s character was from the Czech Republic.However, after “working really hard with a dialect coach”, Elizabeth was left concerned when the sound team attempted to amend her accent once filming had been completed...
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos

Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
HollywoodLife

Dakota Johnson Jokes That Armie Hammer Would Have Eaten Her If She Had Taken Role With Him

Dakota Johnson, 33, threw shade at Armie Hammer, 36, in her speech on the opening night of the Sundance Film Festival. Dakota was presenting an award to Italian director Luca Guadagnino, 51, when she mentioned his coming-of-age 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, which starred Armie and Timothee Chalamet. The actress joked that she was almost cast in the film as the peach that Timothee’s character performs a sexual act on, which Armie’s character later discovers.
HollywoodLife

Ashton Kutcher Admits That Being A Stepdad To Demi Moore’s Kids Was ‘A Lot’ But Still Talks To Them Today

Before he became a parent with his wife Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, 44, got a taste of fatherhood while he was married to Demi Moore, 60. The That ’70s Show alum was married to Demi from 2005 to 2011 and was a stepdaughter to her three daughters — Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 28 — that she shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis. Ashton explained that it wasn’t so easy being a stepdad at that time, in an interview with Esquire published January 31.
toofab.com

Jane Fonda Recalls How Katharine Hepburn Treated Her Filming 'On Golden Pond'

"She made sure that she was always top dog — and that I knew it" Jane Fonda takes time to make sure her co-stars are comfortable based on an experience she had with Katharine Hepburn. The 85-year-old two-time Oscar Award winner recalled how she learned to treat people on-set...
Variety

Austin Butler Announces: ‘I’m Getting Rid’ of the Elvis Accent, but ‘I’ve Probably Damaged My Vocal Cords’

Austin Butler will not sound like Elvis in “Dune: Part Two,” and he will soon not sound like Elvis in real life, either. The 31-year-old Oscar nominee announced on an episode of BBC One’s “Graham Norton Show” (Entertainment Weekly) that he is getting rid of the accent that has mystified, confused and enthralled social media for months on end now. “I am getting rid of the accent, but I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing,” Butler said. “One song took 40 takes.” Butler’s “Elvis voice” has been the talk of social media since last May when Baz...
ETOnline.com

Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
ComicBook

Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series

The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
allvipp.com

Pamela Anderson Reveals Who Has Her Iconic 'Baywatch' Swimsuit

Pamela Anderson's red swimsuit from Baywatch is at least as famous as the blonde herself. But who actually owns it these days?. Pamela Anderson, 55, has revealed she still owns the iconic swimsuit she wore in Baywatch. The series star of the nineties played the role of a lifeguard "C.J. Parker” in the cult show.
People

People

