Elliot Blair was happily dancing the night away hours before he was mysteriously found face-down dead at a Mexican resort. A video obtained by The Post shows Blair and his wife, Kimberley Williams, having fun and dancing to a live band at Splash Baja restaurant and bar in Rosarito Beach at about 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 They were celebrating their first wedding anniversary before the trip took an ugly turn. Case Barnett, who represents Blair’s family, told The Post the couple had only been at Rosarito three days and were frequent visitors to the hotel and nearby bars and restaurants. The couple,...

24 DAYS AGO