Lydia Raley
4d ago

Or better yet if Americans ever gather enough common sense ," Quit going to Mexico ".I never ever read anything good come out of a vacation there for Americans!

Romeo Serback
4d ago

Please look at all of the deaths of tourists there. You'd be amazed. 196 Americans died there in 2018. I can't find the actual data, but I'm sure it's not too far from 100 American tourist deaths there every year up until now.

CandB
3d ago

what passes me off is they always pull Americans over for running a stop sign. then they expect to be paid right then and there and usually there's nothing u can do about it. happened to me 20 yrs ago and there still doing it cause they can. rule. keep away from rosarito period

New York Post

Private autopsy finds that Elliot Blair was ‘murdered’ in Mexico: attorney

The private autopsy for the California lawyer who fell to his death from a resort balcony in Mexico has determined that he was murdered — as it emerged that local cops shook him down just hours before his mysterious death. California public defender Elliot Blair — whose death had been ruled an accident — had suffered bruising that did not match the account of local authorities in Baja California, his family’s attorney Case Barnett told “Good Morning America” in an interview that aired Thursday. “The autopsy confirms that he, Elliot Blair, was murdered that night,” Barnett said, adding that the evidence suggests...
msn.com

Man Allegedly Killed by 2 Resort Employees While on His Honeymoon in Mexico

A honeymoon is supposed to be a happy time for couples to relax and celebrate the start of their lives together. But for one couple, their fairy tale had a horrifically tragic ending when they went to a resort near Puerto Aventuras. TikTok account @CP24breakingnews posted the following video with...
People

Missing Architect Traveling in Mexico Confirmed Dead Near Bullet-Ridden Van Along with Fiancée, Relatives

Jose Gutierrez, his fiancée, and two relatives were traveling in a van at the time of their Dec. 25 disappearance An Ohio architect and his fiancée who had been missing in Mexico since Christmas Day have been found dead, the man's employer confirmed. "It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our colleague and friend, José Gutierrez, who died tragically while visiting his fiancée, Daniela Pichardo, in Mexico during the holidays," reads a Jan. 24 Facebook post by Champlin Architecture. "He was a valuable member...
New York Post

Video shows lawyer Elliot Blair dancing hours before he was found dead

Elliot Blair was happily dancing the night away hours before he was mysteriously found face-down dead at a Mexican resort. A video obtained by The Post shows Blair and his wife, Kimberley Williams, having fun and dancing to a live band at Splash Baja restaurant and bar in Rosarito Beach at about 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 They were celebrating their first wedding anniversary before the trip took an ugly turn. Case Barnett, who represents Blair’s family, told The Post the couple had only been at Rosarito three days and were frequent visitors to the hotel and nearby bars and restaurants.  The couple,...
People

Girl, 16, Dies in Australia Shark Attack After Jumping into Water to Swim with Dolphins: 'We Are Devastated'

Teenager Stella Berry died on Saturday after she was attacked by a shark in Perth's Swan River A teenage girl in Western Australia was killed in a rare shark attack on Saturday, authorities said. Stella Berry, 16, was jet skiing with friends on the Swan River in Perth when she jumped into the water to swim with a pod of dolphins, according to the Associated Press, Reuters and CNN. "There was possibly a pod of dolphins seen nearby and the young female jumped in the water to swim nearby the dolphins," Police Acting...
NBC News

Murdaugh family housekeeper testifies that Alex's wife said he 'was not being truthful'

For over a decade as the Murdaugh family's housekeeper, Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson said she never knew Alex and Margaret Murdaugh to argue, only "some minor disagreements." But in the months before June 2021, when Alex Murdaugh would call 911 to say he found Margaret and the couple's youngest son, Paul, fatally shot on the grounds of their sprawling South Carolina estate, Simpson said the family matriarch made coffee, pulled her into a room and shut the door.
New York Post

3 American tourists stabbed in Puerto Rico after being warned to stop filming a hamburger cart: cops

Three American tourists were stabbed in Puerto Rico early Monday after they were told to stop filming in the La Perla neighborhood made famous by Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” music video, police said. The incident began unfolding after 4 a.m. in the popular community where one of the tourists, identified by authorities as Carlos Sanchez Brown, 39, from South Carolina, began recording video of a hamburger cart but was told by some locals to stop and leave the area. Brown was accompanied by Wallace Florence, 37, also from South Carolina, and Jackson Tremayne, 38, from Georgia, municipal commissioner José Juan García told station...
KTLA

Eggs are piling up at the Mexican border

With the price of eggs in California nearly tripling in the past year, many people are going farther to find cheaper prices, even crossing the border into Mexico. But at the San Ysidro crossing between San Diego and Tijuana, hundreds and hundreds of eggs are sitting behind closed doors.   Chief Rosie Maizuss, Chief Agricultural […]
