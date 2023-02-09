Or better yet if Americans ever gather enough common sense ," Quit going to Mexico ".I never ever read anything good come out of a vacation there for Americans!
Please look at all of the deaths of tourists there. You'd be amazed. 196 Americans died there in 2018. I can't find the actual data, but I'm sure it's not too far from 100 American tourist deaths there every year up until now.
what passes me off is they always pull Americans over for running a stop sign. then they expect to be paid right then and there and usually there's nothing u can do about it. happened to me 20 yrs ago and there still doing it cause they can. rule. keep away from rosarito period
Related
Private autopsy finds that Elliot Blair was ‘murdered’ in Mexico: attorney
Man Allegedly Killed by 2 Resort Employees While on His Honeymoon in Mexico
Missing Architect Traveling in Mexico Confirmed Dead Near Bullet-Ridden Van Along with Fiancée, Relatives
Video shows lawyer Elliot Blair dancing hours before he was found dead
Experts say bodies found in Mexico are those of missing Hamilton man's fiancée, her family
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
84-Year-Old Walmart Greeter Reportedly “Abruptly” Fired While Wife is in the Midst of Cancer Treatments
A 17-year-old boy ‘got a kiss from his girlfriend before family dinner’, days later passed away!!
A California man stepped out of his car to take a phone call. Moments later, a four-foot boulder crushed his vehicle.
Family of woman decapitated at Arches National Park granted over $10.5 million for damages
Girl, 16, Dies in Australia Shark Attack After Jumping into Water to Swim with Dolphins: 'We Are Devastated'
Connecticut man who jumped to death from rooftop bar had been arrested days earlier, report reveals
Young Couple Fell 800 Feet to Their Death in Selfie-Related Death at Yosemite
Driver killed by speeding Corvette was a mother of four on her way to work, friend says
Americans traveling between Mexico, U.S. see vacations turn into nightmares at the border
Crocodile Carries Body of Child Back to Family a Mile From Where He Drowned
Murdaugh family housekeeper testifies that Alex's wife said he 'was not being truthful'
3 American tourists stabbed in Puerto Rico after being warned to stop filming a hamburger cart: cops
Eggs are piling up at the Mexican border
People
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 35