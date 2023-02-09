ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Private autopsy finds that Elliot Blair was ‘murdered’ in Mexico: attorney

The private autopsy for the California lawyer who fell to his death from a resort balcony in Mexico has determined that he was murdered — as it emerged that local cops shook him down just hours before his mysterious death. California public defender Elliot Blair — whose death had been ruled an accident — had suffered bruising that did not match the account of local authorities in Baja California, his family’s attorney Case Barnett told “Good Morning America” in an interview that aired Thursday. “The autopsy confirms that he, Elliot Blair, was murdered that night,” Barnett said, adding that the evidence suggests...
New York Post

GoFundMe removes all pages for Arizona rancher accused of killing migrant

GoFundMe has nixed all campaigns that were set up to raise bail money for an Arizona rancher accused of killing a migrant who trespassed onto his property last week. The since-deleted pages dedicated to 73-year-old George Alan Kelly were created after he was arrested Monday on first-degree murder charges and ordered held on $1 million bail. “GoFundMe’s Terms of Service explicitly prohibit campaigns that raise money to cover the legal defense of anyone formally charged with an alleged violent crime,” a spokesperson told The Post. “Consistent with this long-standing policy, any fundraising campaigns for the legal defense of someone charged with...
The Independent

Two Arizona teen runaways found dead in a water basin

Two teenage girls who are reported to have run away from a group home in Arizona have been found dead in a water basin in the state, local officials have said. The remains of Kamryn Meyers, 15, and Sitlalli Avelar, 17, were found over the weekend when a man walking his dog called the authorities after seeing what he believed to be a mannequin in a water retention basin in Mesa, east of Phoenix, the local police department said in a statement. The bodies were recovered by police at around 6pm on 21 January. The teens had been reported...
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
New York Post

Migrants busted for shoplifting in NY won’t be deported — unless they’re convicted

Four migrants who were busted for allegedly shoplifting at a Long Island Macy’s after being bused to the Big Apple from Texas won’t face deportation — unless they’re convicted, sources and legal experts said Tuesday. The men, who are charged with stealing more than $12,000 in merchandise from Macy’s Roosevelt Field earlier this month, are getting a break because they are asylum seekers, not illegal immigrants who crossed the US border. “They are given the benefit of the doubt because they have a pending application with the [US Citizenship and Immigration Services],” Queens-based immigration lawyer Luis Nicho told The Post. “[The...
New York Post

3 American tourists stabbed in Puerto Rico after being warned to stop filming a hamburger cart: cops

Three American tourists were stabbed in Puerto Rico early Monday after they were told to stop filming in the La Perla neighborhood made famous by Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” music video, police said. The incident began unfolding after 4 a.m. in the popular community where one of the tourists, identified by authorities as Carlos Sanchez Brown, 39, from South Carolina, began recording video of a hamburger cart but was told by some locals to stop and leave the area. Brown was accompanied by Wallace Florence, 37, also from South Carolina, and Jackson Tremayne, 38, from Georgia, municipal commissioner José Juan García told station...
TheDailyBeast

‘Dances With Wolves’ Actor Turned Alleged Cult Leader Arrested in Nevada: Report

Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, the Native American actor who starred alongside Kevin Costner in 1990’s Dances With Wolves, was arrested on Tuesday night on charges that he sexually abused girls within the ranks of a cult he headed up. Also known as Nathan Chasing Horse, the 46-year-old actor was taken into custody near the Las Vegas home he allegedly shares with as many as five wives, the Associated Press reported. Footage of the scene appeared to show SWAT officers and detectives sweeping the property in the aftermath of a raid on the house. Chasing Horse is alleged to be...
