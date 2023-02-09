Read full article on original website
Arizona hospital on brink of collapse after spending $20 million on migrant care: 'Nobody has a solution'
Yuma Regional Medical Center CEO Dr. Robert Transchel relayed his concerns about an influx of migrant patients receiving care while being unable to cover the costs.
Brutal killing of California family a 'clear message' from the cartel, sheriff warns: 'They were targeted'
Tulare County sheriff warns the "cartel-style execution" of an entire family was "intentional" after six people, including a teen mom and baby, were killed.
Texas salon owners consider closing shop after crime crisis leaves them waiting up 'to an hour' for police
Laura North and Erin Mutschler of Austin, Texas' Headspace Salon explained how escalating homeless crime is making them consider packing up their business.
Private autopsy finds that Elliot Blair was ‘murdered’ in Mexico: attorney
The private autopsy for the California lawyer who fell to his death from a resort balcony in Mexico has determined that he was murdered — as it emerged that local cops shook him down just hours before his mysterious death. California public defender Elliot Blair — whose death had been ruled an accident — had suffered bruising that did not match the account of local authorities in Baja California, his family’s attorney Case Barnett told “Good Morning America” in an interview that aired Thursday. “The autopsy confirms that he, Elliot Blair, was murdered that night,” Barnett said, adding that the evidence suggests...
GoFundMe removes all pages for Arizona rancher accused of killing migrant
GoFundMe has nixed all campaigns that were set up to raise bail money for an Arizona rancher accused of killing a migrant who trespassed onto his property last week. The since-deleted pages dedicated to 73-year-old George Alan Kelly were created after he was arrested Monday on first-degree murder charges and ordered held on $1 million bail. “GoFundMe’s Terms of Service explicitly prohibit campaigns that raise money to cover the legal defense of anyone formally charged with an alleged violent crime,” a spokesperson told The Post. “Consistent with this long-standing policy, any fundraising campaigns for the legal defense of someone charged with...
Two Arizona teen runaways found dead in a water basin
Two teenage girls who are reported to have run away from a group home in Arizona have been found dead in a water basin in the state, local officials have said. The remains of Kamryn Meyers, 15, and Sitlalli Avelar, 17, were found over the weekend when a man walking his dog called the authorities after seeing what he believed to be a mannequin in a water retention basin in Mesa, east of Phoenix, the local police department said in a statement. The bodies were recovered by police at around 6pm on 21 January. The teens had been reported...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
At least 50 children were found working in the slaughterhouse in the Midwest.
At least 50 children were found working at a Midwest slaughterhouse, according to a recent investigation by federal authorities. The children, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were discovered cleaning the facility and performing other tasks, despite being underage and not legally allowed to work in such a dangerous environment.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Migrants busted for shoplifting in NY won’t be deported — unless they’re convicted
Four migrants who were busted for allegedly shoplifting at a Long Island Macy’s after being bused to the Big Apple from Texas won’t face deportation — unless they’re convicted, sources and legal experts said Tuesday. The men, who are charged with stealing more than $12,000 in merchandise from Macy’s Roosevelt Field earlier this month, are getting a break because they are asylum seekers, not illegal immigrants who crossed the US border. “They are given the benefit of the doubt because they have a pending application with the [US Citizenship and Immigration Services],” Queens-based immigration lawyer Luis Nicho told The Post. “[The...
Kari Lake's Chances of Being Indicted Amid Criminal Referral in Arizona
Lake could face charges for sharing voters' signatures on her Twitter account. The problem is those signatures were already part of the public record.
3 American tourists stabbed in Puerto Rico after being warned to stop filming a hamburger cart: cops
Three American tourists were stabbed in Puerto Rico early Monday after they were told to stop filming in the La Perla neighborhood made famous by Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” music video, police said. The incident began unfolding after 4 a.m. in the popular community where one of the tourists, identified by authorities as Carlos Sanchez Brown, 39, from South Carolina, began recording video of a hamburger cart but was told by some locals to stop and leave the area. Brown was accompanied by Wallace Florence, 37, also from South Carolina, and Jackson Tremayne, 38, from Georgia, municipal commissioner José Juan García told station...
Missing woman's body, car found in Oregon river over a month after disappearance: police
Investigators believe they have recovered the body of LaDawn Rene Bloom from a submerged car that was pulled from a river in Seaside, Oregon, on Saturday afternoon.
‘Dances With Wolves’ Actor Turned Alleged Cult Leader Arrested in Nevada: Report
Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, the Native American actor who starred alongside Kevin Costner in 1990’s Dances With Wolves, was arrested on Tuesday night on charges that he sexually abused girls within the ranks of a cult he headed up. Also known as Nathan Chasing Horse, the 46-year-old actor was taken into custody near the Las Vegas home he allegedly shares with as many as five wives, the Associated Press reported. Footage of the scene appeared to show SWAT officers and detectives sweeping the property in the aftermath of a raid on the house. Chasing Horse is alleged to be...
Chinese nationals captured after crossing into Texas illegally, paid smugglers $35K each
Three nationals were apprehended in Mission, Texas on Tuesday after each paying $35,000 to be smuggled illegally across the U.S.-Mexico border.
Connecticut armed robbers shoot store owner who pulls out legal firearms and kills suspect: cops
The owner of a Connecticut clothing store used two legally owned firearms to fatally shoot a suspected armed robber who opened fire on the owner and hit him in the back, police say.
8-year-old found dead in U-Haul in South Dakota was reportedly zip-tied, beaten with hammer
SPOKANE, Wash. (TCD) -- Court documents allege a 29-year-old man and 33-year-old woman zip-tied the woman’s adopted daughter before the young girl died, then drove around with the body for several weeks. Mandie Miller and Aleksandr Kurmoyarov were arrested in Mitchell, South Dakota, after they allegedly contacted the local...
A 9-year-old boy died in Arizona foster care after his grandmother claims his insulin monitor was taken away
Richard Blodgett, the boy's father, was in jail on a drug charge at the time. He said he's now "completely lost" without his son, who had diabetes.
Prosecutors sought 33 years to life, but Mongols biker who killed cop may be freed by March
David Martinez, who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter charges, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being behind bars for over eight years.
Federal agents discovered a dumpster filled with almost 250 working rifles and shotguns in Oklahoma, and allege that a man was given 2 free shotguns to hang on his wall
A gun store owner may have improperly disposed of the weapons and his staff may have given a man two shotguns for free with no background check.
