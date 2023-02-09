Read full article on original website
50 Cent Calls Out Grammys for Writing ‘Speaking Non-English’ on Screen During Bad Bunny Performance
50 Cent is calling out the Grammy Awards for "speaking non-English" appearing on the screen when Bad Bunny was performing instead of actual translated subtitles. On Thursday (Feb. 9), 50 Cent shared two posts on Instagram blasting the Grammys for the blunder. In both posts, Fif shared screenshots of Puerto Rican pop star Bad Bunny performing and giving his acceptance speech at the recent 2023 Grammy Awards. Both photos show "speaking non-English" and "singing non-English" as closed captions.
Fan Appears to Throw Water on GloRilla for Not Performing, Rapper Responds
UPDATE (Feb. 9):. GloRilla has spoken out on the incident, sounding off on Twitter to inform fans that she wasn't booked to perform, only for a hosting. Glo tweeted this afternoon, "No way you think I’m performing when you paid for a hosting crazy tail self." She also appears...
13 Best Hip-Hop Halftime Performances
Hip-hop has moved the crowd at various sporting events during its rich history. Queen Latifah holds the distinction of being the first rapper to perform at a halftime show. The hip-hop icon rocked the mic at Super Bowl XXXII in 1998. Although Latifah sung during her set, she left an indelible impression on the NFL, which allowed other rappers to grace future halftime stages.
Lil Durk Wears Broken Skateboard on Front of His Sweater, Fans Are Not Feeling It
Lil Durk is a stylish guy, but his latest outfit has fans scratching their heads. The Chicago rapper wore a broken skateboard on the front of his sweater at a recent basketball game and the reactions are hilarious. On Thursday (Feb. 9), Lil Durk was courtside at Crypto.com Arena to...
Jack Harlow Super Bowl Commercial – Watch Doritos Ad
Jack Harlow falls in love with a triangle in his new Super Bowl commercial for Doritos. On Wednesday (Feb. 8), Frito-Lay premiered their commercial for Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ flavor chips, starring Jack Harlow, which will air during Super Bowl 57 on Sunday (Feb. 12). The 60-second spot also features cameos from hip-hop icon Missy Elliott and rock icon Elton John.
Remember When ‘Some Girl Named’ Lady Gaga Was on ‘The Hills’?
Before Lady Gaga was the Grammy-winning pop icon-turned-actress we all know and love today, did you know she appeared briefly on an episode of MTV's hit soap-reality show, The Hills?. According to Fandom, production on the fourth season of The Hills began in the spring of 2008, around the time...
Blueface Blasts Chrisean Rock After She Takes Photo With Rick Ross
Despite being broken up, relationship drama continues to play out between Blueface and Chrisean Rock. Most recently, Blue blasted Chrisean after she took a photo with Rick Ross at the Super Bowl. On Sunday (Feb. 12), Chrisean Rock was with Rubi Rose rubbing shoulders at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale,...
Lil Wayne Wears MSCHF Big Red Boots in Viral Photo
Lil Wayne is the latest rapper to wear those insanely popular MSCHF Big Red Boots. On Saturday (Feb. 11), Lil Wayne was photographed rocking those infamous big red boots on his music video set with NLE Choppa. In one viral photo, Tunechi is dressed in a long white shirt, striped yellow-and-black baggy shorts and on his feet are the MSCHF's Big Red Boots that are everywhere it seems.
18 Rappers in Super Bowl Commercials Over the Years
Hip-hop is as ubiquitous as ever. The culture that started off in the Bronx and spread throughout urban America has gone on to become embedded in pop culture. It influences the way we walk, the way we talk and even how companies advertise their products. Branding has long-been big business and is nothing new, but ad agencies have begun to utilizing the influence and charisma of the culture's biggest stars to help their clients drum up interest among consumers. And the best time of the year to grab everyone's attention with a hot new commercial is during the Super Bowl.
Here Are 50 of the Worst Lyrics From Rappers
Despite the ever-increasing number of successful rappers out there, it's key to remember one thing: rapping is hard. Some of the best artists currently and in past eras have their fair share of lyrics that don't quite hit the mark despite their seemingly endless well of talent. It happens to every rap artist—none of them are safe from stepping into the booth and delivering a stinker. There's plenty of examples throughout hip-hop over the nearly 50 years it's existed, but no worries, XXL did the work of tracking down the bad lyrics for everyone. Take a look through some of the worst bars out there.
