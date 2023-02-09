BetQL Football Picks for this Weekend

Chiefs (+1.5) vs Eagles

After some initial craziness when the betting line first opened, the line for Super Bowl LVII has more or less settled with the Philadelphia Eagles favored by 1.5 points over the Kansas City Chiefs. Of course, that means while the betting public made it clear right away that it likes the Eagles, there is plenty of value in taking the Chiefs as an underdog. Even if the Eagles have a more balanced roster, the Chiefs still have Patrick Mahomes, who is the best player in the league right now and has had two full weeks for his sprained ankle to heel after the AFC Championship Game. Kansas City comes into the Super Bowl riding an eight-game winning streak and surely had the more challenging path to the Super Bowl in the AFC whereas the Eagles played two playoff games against teams that couldn’t challenge them, at least after the injury to Brock Purdy in the NFC Championship Game. On top of a more challenging schedule that saw Kansas City play 10 games against playoff teams this season, including two games with the Bengals, the Chiefs bring plenty of Super Bowl experience to the table among both players and coaches. That’s enough to give the Chiefs a slight edge in what is a virtual toss-up in Super Bowl LVII. Don’t forget next season that you can get NFL expert picks for every NFL game at BetQL.

