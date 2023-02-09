ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For A Pigmented Eyeshadow Look, Just Add Water

Eyeshadow is a makeup must. It elevates any natural look to make a statement. Eyeshadow can make your eyes look bigger, add a pop of color to your eyelids, and create dimension. Celebrity makeup artist Emily Cheng says, "I will always contour an eye to create depth, even if it's minimal for a no-makeup makeup look" (per Who What Wear). Her clients, ranging from Yara Shahidi to Julia Garner, are always spotted with gorgeous eye makeup.
A Full 180: All About 'Deinfluencing' And Why It's Going Viral On TikTok

Influencer. Influencing. Influenced. These words have become so pervasive in our cultural vernacular that they have begun to lose meaning. What does it mean to influence, now, when it seems that every other person you know has a brand deal to create an ad for a product on TikTok? A new item appears to go viral each hour. When we log into our social media platforms, we expect to be advertised to — relentlessly. And now, it seems, even TikTokers themselves are getting sick of the constant trend manufacturing.
'90s Looks From Rakuten's Clueless-Inspired Super Bowl 2023 Ad We'd Rock Today

"Clueless" and football may not seem to go hand in hand, but the iconic movie inspired one of this year's most noteworthy Super Bowl commercials in a big way. Almost 28 years after the 1995 blockbuster hit theaters — and infiltrated our closets — Alicia Silverstone reprised her role as Cher Horowitz in the clip, The New York Times reported. The ad was for Rakuten, an online retailer, and in the "Extended Cher Cut" version, Silverstone struts to the front of her class, shopping bags in tow.
What A Broken Moisture Barrier Really Looks Like (And How To Fix It)

"Moisture barrier" has become a buzzword in the beauty industry, predominantly thanks to TikTok. Users have flooded the app with tips on what a broken moisture barrier looks and feels like and which products can provide a quick fix for the problem. These videos have garnered tens of millions of views on the app, but like many TikTok beauty trends that can ruin your skin, the advice is often contradictory and not always fact-based.
The Best Ingredients To Pair With Retinol For Maximum Benefit

Retinol has been a staple ingredient in anti-aging treatments for decades. This incredibly effective skincare aid is a form of vitamin A that reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, brightens skin, and evens out skin tone. Through its exfoliation the skin, retinol increases your body's production of collagen,...
The Concentration Of Your Retinol Is Essential To Achieving The Best Results

Having a detailed skincare routine in the perfect order is key. According to the Skin Center of South Miami, using high-quality products can help keep your skin in tip-top condition. Preventing damage is easier to do than working to reverse what has already been done. If you're feeling burnt out on your daily products, you might be looking to add some variety to your lineup. Retinol is a great ingredient to use. However, if you're new to the product, you might need some guidance on where to start.
