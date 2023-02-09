ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whatsupnewp.com

Malted Barley in Westerly announces closing

In an open letter to the community published on Facebook, owners Colin and Stephanie Bennett announced that the Malted Barley in Westerly will be closing their doors for good on March 2, following a run in the downtown establishment that lasted a dozen years. Noting their pride in having provided...
WESTERLY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Buy Nothing Day Coat Exchange hosts 3rd annual winter sock and underwear drive for the homeless

The Buy Nothing Day Coat Exchange, Rhode Island’s largest statewide coat drive, is hosting its 3rd annual Spare a Pair Sock and Underwear Drive from now through April 1. In addition to collecting brand new, unopened socks and underwear for adults of all sizes and genders, the Coat Exchange is partnering with local nonprofit Red.Lined Period to collect menstrual products.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Roger F. Winiarski

Roger F. Winiarski, 79, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, died on February 6, 2023 at the VA Hospital in Providence. He was the husband of the late Carol (Spinacci) Winiarski. Born in Fall River, MA on January 18, 1944, He was the son of Francis and Louise (Macleod) Winiarski. His family moved to Tiverton in 1953 and Roger attended De La Salle Academy in Newport. Roger enlisted in the US Navy at age 17 and began training as a Hospital Corpsman. During his tours of active duty, he served aboard a destroyer during the Cuban missile crisis and later served in Vietnam, where he was a POW. After returning to the US, he continued his service in the Navy Reserves as Corpsman teaching CPR. He retired after 43 years of service as a Hospital Corpsman and continued teaching CPR into retirement.
TIVERTON, RI

