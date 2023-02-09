ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate Valentine’s Day dinner inside cozy igloos at Hunters Point South Park

Queens Post
 4 days ago
The owner of the waterfront café at Hunters Point South Park has installed igloos outside his premises and on Valentine’s Day, diners will get a chance to eat a four-course meal inside the structures (Photo provided by Frank Ottomanelli)

Fancy an intimate fine dining experience on the Long Island City waterfront this Valentine’s weekend?

The owner of the waterfront café at Hunters Point South Park has installed igloos outside his premises and this weekend through Valentine’s Day, diners will get a chance to eat a romantic meal inside the structures with striking views of the Manhattan skyline.

Frank Ottomanelli, who owns “Frank Ottomanelli’s By The Water,” is offering a special five-course meal where diners can choose from mains such as prime Angus filet mignon, pan-seared salmon, a vegetarian burger or South African lobster.

Each reservation lasts two hours and availability runs from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Feb. 10 through Feb. 14.

Ottomanelli said it is the first time that such an offer is being provided at the premises, which are located next to the East River Ferry Terminal, by the Oval. Frank Ottomanelli’s By The Water consists of a kiosk, a large sit-down area, and a 2,000-square-foot event area.

“We are doing a Valentine’s Day celebration in Hunters Point South Park like it’s never been done before,” Ottomanelli said.

“It’s the first time the park has ever had igloos and we are the first to offer a gourmet Valentine’s Day dinner at the park inside Igloos. It’s really amazing, people are fascinated [by it],” said Ottomanelli, who took over the license to the café last summer.

Ottomanelli, who also owns the burger restaurant F. Ottomanelli Burgers & Belgian Fries in Woodside, has put down two large igloos and two medium-sized igloos. The medium-sized igloos can accommodate four people while the larger igloos can hold up to eight people, he said.

The four igloos, which are all heated, have been decorated with red table covers, red hearts and lights. The igloos have polycarbonate coverings which allow diners to catch a view of the Manhattan skyline.

The igloos at Frank Ottomanelli’s By The Water (Photo provided by Frank Ottomanelli)

Ottomanelli said diners will be treated to a unique fine dining experience.

“It will be wonderful and very special,” Ottomanelli said. “The waterfront is one of the most beautiful places in New York with spectacular views of the Empire State Building, the Chrysler Building, and the United Nations.”

The cost per person is $250, which will entitle each diner to a starter, an appetizer, a second course, a main course, and a dessert. The establishment does not serve alcohol during the winter months and customers are being advised to bring their own wine or beers.

Ottomanelli said diners can also choose to eat in the outdoor dining area, outside of the igloos, noting that the weather over the coming days is forecast to be good.

Reservations can be made by clicking here.

The menu (Provided by Frank Ottomanelli)

