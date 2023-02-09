ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown Times Herald

Editorial: Reflections on a tough day for Philadelphia fans

For so many sports fans in our region, this Valentine’s Day is an occasion for broken hearts rather than the sweetness usually associated with the holiday. They are enduring the fresh pain of yet another championship loss for a Philadelphia team. In recent months the Phillies in baseball and the Union in professional soccer came tantalizingly close to winning titles only to fall short.
