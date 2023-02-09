Read full article on original website
Looks Like Amy Robach's Putting That GMA Severance Package To Good Use With New Penthouse Apartment In New York
Amy Robach appears to be spending some of that ABC severance money, as she just bought a $2.3 million New York City penthouse.
Ben Affleck Admits Some Dunkin' Donuts Customers Were Not Pleased He Was Serving Them, And It's Giving Peak Boston Vibes
Ben Affleck recalls being cursed out while filming that Dunkin' ad for the Super Bowl.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Bay News 9
De La Soul co-founder Trugoy the Dove dead at 54
David Jude Jolicoeur, known widely as Trugoy the Dove and one of the founding members of the Long Island hip hop trio De La Soul, has died. He was 54. His representative Tony Ferguson confirmed the reports Sunday. No other information was immediately available. In recent years, Jolicoeur, had said...
