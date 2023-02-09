ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

WPD warns of in-person ‘Grandparent Scams’

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is warning residents of a new scam tactic, with people showing up in person to collect.

A series of tweets by the WPD says its Financial Crime Unit has seen a rise in “Grandparent Scams,” which typically target elderly citizens in the community.

The way these scams are working, WPD says, is a victim receives a phone call from an unknown person telling them their grandchild or other relative has been arrested, and the caller (who is pretending to be an attorney) requests money to bond them out of jail.

WPD says in recent cases, an unknown person has arrived at the victim’s residence to collect the money in person.

If you are contacted by someone in this situation, WPD says to call and check with a known family member to confirm details before arranging any sort of monetary transaction.

If you are the victim of a scam, make a police report with as much detail of the incident as possible. The WPD will never call and solicit any money, gift cards, or form of payment to clear alleged warrants or pay for citations over the phone.

Comments / 2

just stop
3d ago

I know a 90-year-old man who used to play those guys like a drum. He would say the most awful things to them.🤣🤣🤣.

Reply(1)
3
 

