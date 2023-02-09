ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope woman still missing 3 years later

By Matt Christy
 4 days ago

HOPE, Ind. — Three years ago, Donna Mitchell left the Brown Bottle Liquor store in Hartsville, got behind the wheel of her maroon Chevrolet Trailblazer and drove off the face of the earth. Despite more than two years of searching, neither she nor her vehicle has been seen since.

At the time of her disappearance, a statewide Silver Alert was issued in hope of finding the 60-year-old woman from Hope. Police searched ponds and lakes, searched any area Mitchell had been believed to be traveling, searched from both the ground and the air — no traces of her or the maroon SUV were found.

COURT DOCS: Affairs, kidnapping and court fraud named in missing person case

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Department said Donna Mitchell was heavily dependent on her medication, medicine she left behind in her Hope home. She is described as a white female, 5’3″ who weighed around 115 pounds at the time of her disappearance and who had brown hair and brown eyes.

Donna Mitchell

When she went missing on Feb. 11, 2020, she was said to be wearing glasses, a tan Carhart jacket and blue jeans with a flower decal on the pant leg. Her maroon 2004 Chevy Trailblazer had an Indiana license plate with the number 902QAK.

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Department still hopes to bring a conclusion to the case of missing Ms. Donna Mitchell and has assigned additional investigators to the case who are actively pursuing both old and new leads.

Anyone with information not yet provided to investigators, or who has information about ponds or lakes that have not been searched — or ponds and lakes that have been filled in — can contact the sheriff’s department at (812) 663-8125.

Jannie Combs
4d ago

I wish someone come forward with some kind of answer for us the family, it's been 3 years so long 😔 wonder what happen to her, we the family want a closure about our Donna Mitchell. Please, if anyone know what happen to her or saw something please come forward 🙏🏼 💔

Jack
4d ago

Someone knows something. I hope they find her. I bet she was close to home when she disappeared :(

