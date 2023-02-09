High Plains Morning's "TumbleWeek" Airs from Feb. 20-24, with Live Sets & Interviews from 2022 Tumbleweed Festival

Read full article on original website
Juvenile Dies in Early Morning Accident
A fatality accident occurred Sunday morning at approximately 2:35 am 4.6 miles north from the K51/U83 Junction in Seward County. A 2007 Grand Cherokee being driven by Felipe Gutierrez,17, of Syracuse KS, was traveling north on U83, negotiating a curve. For an unknown reason, the Grand Cherokee left the roadway to the northbound shoulder. Gutierrez overcorrected and entered a side skid, traveling north in the southbound lanes before entering the ditch. The Grand Cherokee continued the side skid while in the ditch, then tipped and rolled an unknown number of times before coming to rest upright facing southwest.
Man arrested after Kansas church loses $100,000 in debit card fraud
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - Police in southwest Kansas have arrested a 36-year-old man after a local church reported he had been using its debit card and about $100,000 was missing. The Garden City Police Department said Manuel Terrazas was booked Tuesday for 162 counts of criminal use of a...
