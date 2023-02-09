High Plains Morning's "TumbleWeek" Airs from Feb. 20-24, with Live Sets & Interviews from 2022 Tumbleweed Festival

A fatality accident occurred Sunday morning at approximately 2:35 am 4.6 miles north from the K51/U83 Junction in Seward County. A 2007 Grand Cherokee being driven by Felipe Gutierrez,17, of Syracuse KS, was traveling north on U83, negotiating a curve. For an unknown reason, the Grand Cherokee left the roadway to the northbound shoulder. Gutierrez overcorrected and entered a side skid, traveling north in the southbound lanes before entering the ditch. The Grand Cherokee continued the side skid while in the ditch, then tipped and rolled an unknown number of times before coming to rest upright facing southwest.

