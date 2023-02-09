Read full article on original website
Weather radar to be down for maintenance, date changed due to severe threat
The National Weather Service’s radar that covers a large portion of Mississippi will be down for several weeks due to an upgrade. Beginning February 17, 2023, the KDGX WSR-88D operated by NOAA’s National Weather Service in Jackson will be down for approximately two weeks for an important upgrade. Technicians will refurbish and replace the pedestal, one of the most critical components of the radar, which is necessary for antenna rotation and positioning to capture data in all directions.
Mississippi Skies: Severe cycle not ending anytime soon
The Storm Prediction Center issued an interesting graphic recently that shows why our region has earned the reference of the new “Tornado Alley.” So far this year, all tornado watches have been issued in the southeastern region of the United States, and a large portion have been issued in Mississippi.
Magnificent 2.5-Mile Canyon in Louisiana—So Unknown Google Maps Doesn’t Even List It
If you love nature, a little-known 2.5-mile canyon in Louisiana will blow your mind. Tims Canyon Trail is an easy to moderately difficult hiking trail with beautiful flowers and foliage nestled under a canopy of woods that might have you thinking you're no longer in Louisiana. It's so unknown, Google Maps doesn't even label it.
Thunderbirds returning to the Gulf Coast in April
The Air Force’s Thunderbirds will be roaring back across the Coast in April and guests can expect fireworks, smoke displays, and unique maneuvers in their fully revamped performance. Thunder over the Sound is a unique, one-of-a-kind partnership between Keesler Air Force Base and the City of Biloxi. The airshow...
Excitement building over Thunderbirds return to Biloxi
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Thunderbirds are coming back to Biloxi April 29-30, and the excitement is building. They look awesome in the air. And a little intimidating up close. If you think they are fun to watch, it’s even better to fly them. “Oh, man, how can you...
Ole Miss researchers discover flower that repels mosquitoes
Ole Miss researchers identify flower that could be used to make mosquito repellant. Plant-based product could be an alternative to DEET. Mosquitoes are a global health threat. Researchers say more testing is needed. It’s already happening in Mississippi. On warmer days, mosquitoes are buzzing around trying to make a...
Camp Year-Round At This Lakeside Campground In Mississippi
Sometimes, you just need a little change of scenery to recharge for a few days. When you’re ready to swap out the hustle and bustle of city life for a more natural setting, this epic lakeside…
Mississippi students design multi-purpose solar farms
Mississippi State students are gaining real-world experience solving problems in the solar energy industry through a team challenge sponsored by Cubico Sustainable Investments. As part of its corporate responsibility program, Cubico, a global renewable energy infrastructure company owning and operating large-scale solar farms, created a recent competition for MSU College...
10 Best Rainy Day Activities in Mississippi
Whether you live in Mississippi or are a tourist, there are plenty of things to do when it’s raining. From the U.S.S. Cairo Museum in Vicksburg to the Horseshoe Casino in Tunica, chase away boredom with these 10 best rainy day activities in Mississippi. Share your favorites in the...
A replica of the Pinta is open for tours in City of Biloxi
Christopher Columbus set sail with three ships: the Nina, the Pinta, and the Santa Maria. Two out of those three ships have become replicas that you can tour. The Pinta replica is docked in Biloxi at the Schooner Pier Complex. A replica of one of Christopher Columbus’ famous ships, the...
The lie that made Purple Martins famous
ATHENS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Einstein proved time is relative, and anyone living in Louisiana knows this. Our seasons mingle like colors in a Jackson Pollock painting. Birders here actually look at the seasons based on migration, and the end of January and beginning of February means only one thing: SPRING! Other people may be in seasonal denial, but birders and Purple Martins (Progne subis) know what’s up.
Taste The Best Burgers On The Gulf Coast At This Unassuming Mississippi Burger Joint
There’s certainly no shortage of burger joints in the Magnolia State, but finding the best burgers in Mississippi can be quite the undertaking. Luckily, we’ve found a top contender for such a high honor, and you’re going to have to jump in the car and head over to weigh in.
Mississippi Skies: Next severe threat being monitored
We had something unique happen Friday evening and it’s not necessarily a good thing. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 severe risk for a system that’s five days away. When that happens, models are already showing potential for severe weather for a strong front without too many drawbacks. Of course, things could change before then. Threat areas could move or the system could weaken; however, when models agree this early, sometimes it could create a severe weather outbreak. We’ll know more in a couple of days but it’s a good idea to start thinking about plans you have Thursday in case the weather gets a little rougher than normal.
Celebrating Black-Owned Businesses: Perrin Knight With Knight Masonry, LLC
During the month of February, we are featuring a Black Owned Business each week in our wonderful state!. This week, we want to introduce you to Perrin Knight with Knight Masonry, LLC. Perrin Knight was born and raised in Pearl, Mississippi. He is an incredibly skilled mason who does detailed,...
Dixie National Rodeo takes over Mississippi fairgrounds
U.S. aircraft shoot down a third object flying over North America. This time through NORAD by the order of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Hillsboro star playing for community college scores place with Ducks. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Breaking Update: 1 dead in NE Portland shooting, no suspects yet.
Mississippi Skies: Weather whiplash coming with temps, rain; four tornadoes confirmed
If you enjoy warmer temps and sunny skies, you’re in luck. For the fans of cold, rainy days, you’re in luck, too… and it’s all going to happen within a few hours. Today will be a mixture of weather conditions across Mississippi from nice and breezy in the northern part of the state to warm and rainy in the southern part. Then, we’ll all have a cold, damp day on Saturday.
Leadership Lauderdale needs your suitcases
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In Mississippi there are an estimated 4,000 children in foster care. The sad reality for many of these children is they have no way to carry what belongings they have from one foster placement to another, oftentimes relying on grocery bags, or even trash bags, to carry their possessions.
Organizations offering co-parenting classes
The Harrison County Advocacy Center, Mississippi Center for Legal Justice, and MSU Extension Services are teaming up to offer co-parenting classes to help parents understand the importance of putting children’s needs first. Amanda Glover Evans and Jeannie Herrin are in studio with more. The classes will be every Wednesday...
FIRST ALERT: Major changes to the weekend forecast
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will remain a very enjoyable weather day as we stay on the backside of a cold front that brought us the rough weather late Wednesday. The front will stall along the coast and eventually return north into Friday. An upper level cut-off low will be pushing into the area for the end of the week. Expect an increase in clouds Friday with maybe a stray shower. Temperatures will be a handful of degrees cooler.
“Wet” jurisdictions may soon sell liquor on Sundays
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For those who plan on drinking during the Super Bowl, they may find themselves buying liquor beforehand due to liquor stores being closed on Sundays. The state house has passed a bill allowing “wet jurisdictions” to sell liquor on Sundays. The bill is now in the hands of the senate and, if passed, will go to Governor Tate Reeves for signing into law. State Representative Jefferey Hulum III says this will bring economic growth.
