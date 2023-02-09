ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixers’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline

At the trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers made just one significant transaction. They sent Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team deal that also included the arrival of Jalen McDaniels from Charlotte. We believe the move probably had a net benefit for the squad. Still, the fact that no new backup big men were added to the roster has many fans quite unsatisfied with the team’s deadline efforts as a whole. Here we look at the biggest mistake that the Sixers may have committed at the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
Blazers’ potential punishment for Gary Payton II-Warriors trade disaster, revealed

The Portland Trail Blazers could end up being punished for their Gary Payton II trade with the Golden State Warriors. For those who missed it, the four-team trade that sent Payton back to the Warriors is now in jeopardy after the veteran guard failed his physical with a core muscle injury. The Dubs have until Sunday to decide whether they will push through with the deal or not, though things are getting a bit messy right now.
Warriors star Draymond Green’s message to Jordan Poole on flirting with danger on technicals

Draymond Green is one of the most outspoken players out there both on and off the basketball court. The Golden State Warriors veteran is not the type to hold back, especially when interacting with referees during games. This habit of his appears to have rubbed off on some of his Dubs teammates, with Jordan Poole also following in Dray’s footsteps in terms of being a bit of a nuisance with game officials.
Warriors star Draymond Green’s honest feelings on James Wiseman trade, Gary Payton II reunion

The Golden State Warriors did not go quietly into the night. Amid all the frenzy surrounding the NBA trade deadline, the Warriors took their stand and they too decided to join in on the fun. This came in the form of James Wiseman getting shipped off to the Detroit Pistons, while also securing a reunion with fan-favorite Gary Payton II from the Portland Trail Blazers.
Bones Hyland fires savage shot at Jamal Murray after Nuggets trade

Bones Hyland clearly doesn’t have a lot of love lost for the Denver Nuggets after they traded him to the Los Angeles Clippers for a minimal return on Thursday ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. He took a parting shot at Jamal Murray in yet another roast of his former team on Monday. Hyland posted […] The post Bones Hyland fires savage shot at Jamal Murray after Nuggets trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James, Lakers hit with compelling D’Angelo Russell warning by Draymond Green

Draymond Green is liking what he’s seeing from the Los Angeles Lakers and their frenetic NBA trade deadline moves — at least from a perspective of a basketball fan. The Golden State Warriors veteran believes that LeBron James and Co. got a lot better with the addition of a handful of new faces to their […] The post LeBron James, Lakers hit with compelling D’Angelo Russell warning by Draymond Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kareem reveals harsh reality he learned after watching Giannis turn into an MVP

The game of basketball has changed in today’s day and age. ‘Positionless’ basketball has become the norm in that players are becoming more versatile with a higher emphasis on the three-point shot and players not being pigeonholed into one position or another. Players are able to play multiple positions do different things on the court rather than just strictly doing what their position says they should. One good example of that is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is aptly nicknamed ‘The Greek Freak’ due to his all-around skill-set. Another former Bucks superstar, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has watched the growth and development of Antetokounmpo and he now believes that he was essentially overcoached growing up.
Kevin Durant gets first injury update from Suns since blockbuster trade

The dust has now settled after what was truly a mind-blowing NBA trade deadline. Right now, basketball fans have allowed themselves to let the fact that Kevin Durant is now a member of the Phoenix Suns sink in. Although, the truth is we all won’t be able to really appreciate this landscape-shifting deal until we see KD make his highly-anticipated debut for his new team.
Blazers star Damian Lillard sends concerning Josh Hart warning to Knicks after trade

Josh Hart is playing in his first game as the newest member of the New York Knicks on Saturday following his NBA trade deadline move from the Portland Trail Blazers. There’s a lot of excitement surrounding this acquisition for the Knicks, but at this point, they might want to hear what Damian Lillard wants to […] The post Blazers star Damian Lillard sends concerning Josh Hart warning to Knicks after trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Frustration boiling over for Warriors after Lakers loss, admits Steve Kerr

There’s still a chance the Golden State Warriors end up battling for playoff or play-in positioning with the Los Angeles Lakers in the last week of the regular season. Should that peak drama comes to pass, the defending champions will rue missing out on a golden opportunity to get a win against their new-look Southern […] The post Frustration boiling over for Warriors after Lakers loss, admits Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Potential Dansby Swanson SS replacement gets bode of confidence from Braves coach

Vaughn Grissom is one of the candidates to replace Dansby Swanson at shortstop for the Atlanta Braves. Braves’ third base coach Ron Washington made it clear that he believes Grissom can win the job during Spring Training, per MLB.com’s Mark Bowman. “I’m not thinking he can do the job, I know he can do the […] The post Potential Dansby Swanson SS replacement gets bode of confidence from Braves coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jae Crowder gets status update after trade to Bucks

Jae Crowder practiced with the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday according to head coach Mike Budenholzer, per Eric Nehm. However, Crowder is expected to miss Milwaukee’s next two games. His return to game-action has yet to be announced following the Bucks’ trade. Crowder will require more time before returning since he hadn’t played with the Phoenix […] The post Jae Crowder gets status update after trade to Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors star Draymond Green gets real on Russell Westbrook vampire talk after Lakers trade

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green doesn’t like how Russell Westbrook was described as a “vampire in the locker room” after his trade away from the Los Angeles Lakers. While Green pointed out that he’s in no position to dispel those talks since he’s not in the Lakers’ locker room, he warned the reporter who […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green gets real on Russell Westbrook vampire talk after Lakers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant’s epic first sighting with Suns after Nets trade

Kevin Durant landed in Phoenix and made his first appearance as a Sun on Saturday. The Suns released a slow motion video for a truly epic KD arrival, per the Suns on Twitter. At forward… From Texas… 6'10"… Number 35… 𝐊𝐄𝐕𝐈𝐍 𝐃𝐔𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐓. 📍 @Verizon 5G Performance Center pic.twitter.com/4mobtdVASX — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 11, 2023 […] The post Kevin Durant’s epic first sighting with Suns after Nets trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
